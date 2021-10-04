Chord Gitar I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono feat Aurelie Moeremans untuk Pemula

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight dari Ardhito Pramono dan Aurelie Moeremans dalam artikel ini.

I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight merupakan original soundtrack dari film "Story of Kale".

Dalam film tersebut, Ardhito Pramono dan Aurelie Moeremans didapuk menjadi sepasang kekasih.

Video klip lagu I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight dirilis pertama kali pada 31 Oktober 2020.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang kisah cinta sepasang kekasih yang berada di ujung perpisahan.

Chord Lagu 'I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight' - Ardhito Pramono feat Aurelie Moeremans:

C B

Living with something that i couldn't see

Bm E

And somehow fade internally

Am Bm

If you came along way to get to know me

C C#m D

Or maybe it's just meant to be

C B

Come here I just found a new recipe

Bm E

The flower that breaks in the see

Am Bm

My intuition says you will like me

C C#m D

And I don't know where should I be

[Chorus]

C Bm

And maybe you wanna be a star

Am Bm

It may seem you wanna be in love

C Bm

I dont care it taking me a part

A D G

But i just couldn't save you tonight

C B

Falling in love is a new world for me

Bm E

D'you wanna be my company

Am Bm B

For thousand and miles you will like it in here

C C#m D

No need no anniversary

[Chorus]

C Bm

And maybe you wanna be a star

Am Bm

It may seem you wanna be in love

C Bm

I dont care it taking me a part

A D C#m Cm

But i just couldn't save you tonight

A D G

But i just couldn't save you tonight

Video Klip 'I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight' - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans:

