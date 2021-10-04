Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono feat Aurelie Moeremans untuk Pemula
Simak chord gitar lagu I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight dari Ardhito Pramono dan Aurelie Moeremans dalam artikel ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight dari Ardhito Pramono dan Aurelie Moeremans dalam artikel ini.
I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight merupakan original soundtrack dari film "Story of Kale".
Dalam film tersebut, Ardhito Pramono dan Aurelie Moeremans didapuk menjadi sepasang kekasih.
Video klip lagu I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight dirilis pertama kali pada 31 Oktober 2020.
Lagu ini menceritakan tentang kisah cinta sepasang kekasih yang berada di ujung perpisahan.
Chord Lagu 'I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight' - Ardhito Pramono feat Aurelie Moeremans:
C B
Living with something that i couldn't see
Bm E
And somehow fade internally
Am Bm
If you came along way to get to know me
C C#m D
Or maybe it's just meant to be
C B
Come here I just found a new recipe
Bm E
The flower that breaks in the see
Am Bm
My intuition says you will like me
C C#m D
And I don't know where should I be
[Chorus]
C Bm
And maybe you wanna be a star
Am Bm
It may seem you wanna be in love
C Bm
I dont care it taking me a part
A D G
But i just couldn't save you tonight
C B
Falling in love is a new world for me
Bm E
D'you wanna be my company
Am Bm B
For thousand and miles you will like it in here
C C#m D
No need no anniversary
[Chorus]
C Bm
And maybe you wanna be a star
Am Bm
It may seem you wanna be in love
C Bm
I dont care it taking me a part
A D C#m Cm
But i just couldn't save you tonight
A D G
But i just couldn't save you tonight
Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Oasis - Dont Look Back In Anger: So Sally Can Wait
Baca juga: Ardhito Pramono Ngefans Persija, Idolakan Bambang Pamungkas dan Andritany
Video Klip 'I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight' - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans:
Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sudah - Ardhito Pramono, Kunci Gitar Mudah Dimainkan
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu New Years Eve dari Ardhito Pramono
(Tribunnews.com)