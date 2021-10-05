Chord Gitar You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift: If You Could See That I'm The One Who Understands You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar You Belong With Me dari Taylor Swift.

You Belong With Me merupakan lagu Taylor Swift yang dirilis pada tahun 2009.

Lagu ini menjadi singel ketiga dalam album studio kedua Taylor Swift, Fearless.

Video klip You Belong With Me telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 1,2 miliar kali di YouTube.

Berikut chord gitar You Belong With Me beserta lirik lagunya.

(Intro)

.

D G D G

.

D A

You're on the phone with your girlfriend, she's upset

Em

She's going off about something that you said

G

'cause she doesn't get your humour, like I do

D A

I'm in the room it's a typical Tuesday night

Em

I'm listening to the kind of music she doesn't like

G

She'll never know your story, like I do

.

(Pre-chorus)

Em G

But she wears short skirts, I wear t-shirts

D A

She's cheer captain and I'm on the bleachers

Em G

Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find

A

That what you're looking for has been here the whole time

.

(Chorus)

D

If you could see that I'm the one who understands you

A

Been here all along so why can't you

Em G D G

See, you belong with me, you belong with me

.

(Verse 2)

.

(Pre-chorus)

.

(Chorus)

.

(Instrumental)

.

D A Em G

.

(Bridge)

Em G

Oh, I remember you driving to my house in the middle of the night

D A

I'm the one who makes you laugh when you know you're about to cry

Em G

And I know your favourite songs and you tell me about your dreams

D A

Think I know where you belong, think I know it's with me

