Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift: If You Could See That I'm The One Who Understands You
Berikut chord gitar You Belong With Me dari Taylor Swift. Lagu ini menjadi single ketiga dalam album studio kedua Taylor Swift, Fearless.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar You Belong With Me dari Taylor Swift.
You Belong With Me merupakan lagu Taylor Swift yang dirilis pada tahun 2009.
Lagu ini menjadi singel ketiga dalam album studio kedua Taylor Swift, Fearless.
Video klip You Belong With Me telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 1,2 miliar kali di YouTube.
Berikut chord gitar You Belong With Me beserta lirik lagunya.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Wildest Dreams - Taylor Swift, Viral di TikTok, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu This Is Me Trying - Taylor Swift, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan G
(Intro)
.
D G D G
.
D A
You're on the phone with your girlfriend, she's upset
Em
She's going off about something that you said
G
'cause she doesn't get your humour, like I do
D A
I'm in the room it's a typical Tuesday night
Em
I'm listening to the kind of music she doesn't like
G
She'll never know your story, like I do
.
(Pre-chorus)
Em G
But she wears short skirts, I wear t-shirts
D A
She's cheer captain and I'm on the bleachers
Em G
Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find
A
That what you're looking for has been here the whole time
.
(Chorus)
D
If you could see that I'm the one who understands you
A
Been here all along so why can't you
Em G D G
See, you belong with me, you belong with me
.
(Verse 2)
.
(Pre-chorus)
.
(Chorus)
.
(Instrumental)
.
D A Em G
.
(Bridge)
Em G
Oh, I remember you driving to my house in the middle of the night
D A
I'm the one who makes you laugh when you know you're about to cry
Em G
And I know your favourite songs and you tell me about your dreams
D A
Think I know where you belong, think I know it's with me
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu August - Taylor Swift, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan Mulai dari D
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hoax - Taylor Swift, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari Am
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar You Belong With Me
Lirik Lagu You Belong With Me
You Belong With Me
chord gitar
Taylor Swift
Chord Gitar
|1. Lirik dan Chord Gitar Widodari - Denny Caknan feat Guyon Waton: Sayang, Gondelono Atiku
|2. Chord Gitar Lagu Panah Asmara - Afgan, Viral di TikTok: Sudah Katakan Cinta, Sudah Ku Bilang Sayang
|3. Chord dan Lirik Lagu On Banded Knee - Boyz II Men: Can We Go Back to The Days Our Love Was Strong
|4. Chord Lagu Dinda - Masdo, Viral di TikTok: Dinda Jangan Marah-marah, Nanti Lekas Tua
|5. Lirik dan Chord Gitar Cinta Tak Harus Memiliki - ST12: Maafkan Aku Setulus Hatimu