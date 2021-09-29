Chord Gitar Wildest Dreams - Taylor Swift, Viral di TikTok, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu Wildest Dreams dari Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini.

Wildest Dreams pertama kali dirilis oleh musisi Taylor Swift pada tahun 2014 silam.

Baru-baru ini Taylor Swift kembali merilis versi terbarunya hingga menjadi viral di TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wildest Dreams - Taylor Swift:

[Intro]

C Em D

C Em D

[Verse]

C Em He said let's get out of this town

D Drive out of the city, away from the crowds

C Em I thought heaven can't help me now

D C Nothing lasts forever, but this is gonna take me down

Em He's so tall, and handsome as hell

D He's so bad but he does it so well

C Em D I can see the end as it begins my one condition is

[Chorus]

G D Say you'll remember me

Am C Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe

G D Red lips and rosy cheeks

Am C Say you'll see me again even if it's just in your

G D Am C Wildest dreams oh uh oh

G D Am C Wildest dreams oh uh oh

[Verse]

C Em I said no one has to know what we do

D His hands are in my hair, his clothes are in my room

C Em D And his voice is a familiar sound, nothing lasts forever

C But this is getting good now

Em He's so tall, and handsome as hell

D He's so bad but he does it so well

C Em When we've had our very last kiss

D My last request is

[Chorus]

G D Say you'll remember me

Am C Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe

G D Red lips and rosy cheeks

Am C Say you'll see me again even if it's just in your

G D Am C Wildest dreams oh uh oh

G D Am C Wildest dreams oh uh oh

[Bridge]

G You'll see me in hindsight

D Tangled up with you all night

Am C Burning it down

G Someday when you leave me

D Am C I bet these memories follow you around

G You see me in hindsight

D Tangled up with you all night

Am C Burning it down

G Some day when you leave me

D Am C I bet these memories follow you around

[Chorus]

G D Say you'll remember me

Am C Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe

G D Red lips and rosy cheeks

Am C Say you'll see me again even if it's just pretend

G D Say you'll remember me

Am C Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe

G D Red lips and rosy cheeks

Am C Say you'll see me again even if it's just in your

G D Am C Wildest dreams oh uh oh

G D Am C Wildest dreams oh uh oh

G D Am C Even if it's just in your wildest dreams oh uh oh