Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Wildest Dreams - Taylor Swift, Viral di TikTok, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Simak kunci gitar Wildest Dreams yang viral di TikTok dari Taylor Swift. Kunci mudah dimainkan untuk pemula.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Wildest Dreams - Taylor Swift, Viral di TikTok, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula
IG Taylor Swift
Simak kunci gitar Wildest Dreams yang viral di TikTok dari Taylor Swift. Kunci mudah dimainkan untuk pemula. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu Wildest Dreams dari Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini.

Wildest Dreams pertama kali dirilis oleh musisi Taylor Swift pada tahun 2014 silam.

Baru-baru ini Taylor Swift kembali merilis versi terbarunya hingga menjadi viral di TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wildest Dreams - Taylor Swift:

[Intro]
 
C   Em   D
C   Em   D
  
[Verse]
 
        C                     Em
He said let's get out of this town
                 D
Drive out of the city, away from the crowds
          C                    Em
I thought heaven can't help me now
             D                                   C
Nothing lasts forever, but this is gonna take me down
              Em
He's so tall, and handsome as hell
D
He's so bad but he does it so well
C                 Em              D
I can see the end as it begins my one condition is
  
[Chorus]
 
G                   D
Say you'll remember me
              Am                         C
Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe
G                   D
Red lips and rosy cheeks
                  Am                 C
Say you'll see me again even if it's just in your
G       D           Am    C
Wildest dreams oh uh   oh 
G       D           Am    C
Wildest dreams oh uh   oh 
  
[Verse]
 
       C                          Em
I said no one has to know what we do
                    D
His hands are in my hair, his clothes are in my room
        C                    Em                 D
And his voice is a familiar sound, nothing lasts forever
                           C
But this is getting good now
                  Em
He's so tall, and handsome as hell
D
He's so bad but he does it so well
C                   Em
When we've had our very last kiss
   D
My last request is
  
[Chorus]
 
G                   D
Say you'll remember me
              Am                         C
Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe
G                 D
Red lips and rosy cheeks
                  Am                 C
Say you'll see me again even if it's just in your 
G       D           Am    C
Wildest dreams oh uh   oh 
G       D           Am    C
Wildest dreams oh uh   oh 
  
[Bridge]
 
       G
You'll see me in hindsight 
D
Tangled up with you all night
Am         C
Burning it down
  G
Someday when you leave me
D                    Am          C
I bet these memories follow you around
    G
You see me in hindsight
D
Tangled up with you all night
Am         C
Burning it down
  G
Some day when you leave me
D                    Am          C
I bet these memories follow you around
  
[Chorus]
 
G                   D
Say you'll remember me
              Am                         C
Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe
G                 D
Red lips and rosy cheeks
                  Am                 C
Say you'll see me again even if it's just pretend
G                   D
Say you'll remember me
              Am                         C
Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe
G                 D
Red lips and rosy cheeks
                  Am                 C
Say you'll see me again even if it's just in your 
G       D           Am    C
Wildest dreams oh uh   oh 
G       D           Am    C
Wildest dreams oh uh   oh 
                          G       D           Am   C
Even if it's just in your wildest dreams oh uh   oh
        G       D           Am    C
In your wildest dreams oh uh   oh

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Rapsodi - JKT48: Kasih Andai Anganku Bersuara Dia Kan Bernyanyi

Baca juga: Taylor Swift Rilis Lagu The Lakes Versi Orkestra dalam Rangka Satu Tahun Album Folklore

Baca juga: Acer Swift X Resmi Dipasarkan di Indonesia

Baca juga: Daftar Pemenang MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, WandaVision Borong 4 Piala, BTS Kalahkan Taylor Swift

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hoax - Taylor Swift, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari Am

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Facundo Chrysnha Pradipha
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar Wildest Dreams - Taylor Swift
Chord Gitar Wildest Dreams
Chord Gitar Taylor Swift
Chord Wildest Dreams
Wildest Dreams
Taylor Swift
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

DUA BELIBIS Saus Cabe Botol 535ml

DUA BELIBIS Saus Cabe Botol 535ml

Rp. 40.200
Rudy Hadisuwarno Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum

Rudy Hadisuwarno Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum

Rp. 104.600
Colgate Great Regular 180gr-New

Colgate Great Regular 180gr-New

Rp. 10.898
Sariayu Intensive Acne Care New 12 ml

Sariayu Intensive Acne Care New 12 ml

Rp. 25.500
Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan