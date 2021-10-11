Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu So Far Away - Avenged Sevenfold: How Do I Live Without The Ones I Love

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu So Far Away oleh Avenged Sevenfold.
So Far Away merupakan track ke-6 dalam album kelima Avenged Sevenfold, Nightmare.
Lagu So Far Away dirilis pada tahun 2010.
So Far Away diciptakan sebagai penghormatan untuk mendiang Jimmy "The Rev" Sulivan, drummer band A7x yang meninggal karena overdosis.
[Verse 1]
Em
Never feared for anything
Em
Never shamed but never free
G D
A life to heal the broken heart
Bm C
With all that it could
Em
Lived the life so endlessly
Em
Saw beyond what others see
G D
I tried to heal your broken heart
Bm C
With all that I could
[Bridge]
C
Will you stay
D
Will you stay away forever?
[Chorus]
Em G
How do I live without the ones I love?
Am Em/G D
Time still turns the pages of the book, it's burned
Em G
Place and time, always on my mind
Am C D
I have so much to say but you're so far away
[Verse 2]
Em
Plans of what our futures hold
Em
Foolish lies of growing old
G D
It seems we're so invincible
Bm C
The truth is so cold
Em
A final song, a last request
Em
A perfect chapter laid to rest
G D
Now and then I try to find
Bm C
The place in my mind
[Bridge]
C
Where you can stay
D
You can stay awake forever
[Chorus]
Em G
How do I live without the ones I love?
Am Em/G D
Time still turns the pages of the book, it's burned
Em G
Place and time, always on my mind
Am C D
I have so much to say but you're so far away
[Verse 3]
E
Sleep tight
C
I'm not afraid (not afraid)
Am Em/G D
The ones that we love are here with me
E
Lay away
C
A place for me (place for me)
D
'Cause as soon as I'm done
C
I'll be on my way
D
To live eternally
[Solo]
E C Am Em/G D
E C D C D
[Chorus]
Em G
How do I live without the ones I love?
Am Em/G D
Time still turns the pages of the book, it's burned
Em G
Place and time always on my mind
Am
And the light you left remains
C D
But it so hard to stay
Am C D Em
And I have so much to say and you're so far away
[Solo]
Em D Am G D/F# Em D C x4
Em D C
[Outro]
Em
I love you
D
You were ready
Am G D/F# Em D C
The pain is strong and urges rise
Em
But I'll see you
D
When He lets me
Am G D/F# Em D C
Your pain is gone, your hands untied
Em D C Em D C
So far away (And I need you to know)
Em D C Em D C
So far away (And I need you to need you to know)
