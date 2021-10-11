Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu So Far Away - Avenged Sevenfold: How Do I Live Without The Ones I Love

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu So Far Away oleh Avenged Sevenfold.

So Far Away merupakan track ke-6 dalam album kelima Avenged Sevenfold, Nightmare.

Lagu So Far Away dirilis pada tahun 2010.

So Far Away diciptakan sebagai penghormatan untuk mendiang Jimmy "The Rev" Sulivan, drummer band A7x yang meninggal karena overdosis.

Berikut chord gitar So Far Away beserta lirik lagunya.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold: A lonely Road, Crossed Another Cold State Line

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan: I Reach Towards The Sky

[Verse 1]

Em

Never feared for anything

Em

Never shamed but never free

G D

A life to heal the broken heart

Bm C

With all that it could

Em

Lived the life so endlessly

Em

Saw beyond what others see

G D

I tried to heal your broken heart

Bm C

With all that I could



[Bridge]

C

Will you stay

D

Will you stay away forever?



[Chorus]

Em G

How do I live without the ones I love?

Am Em/G D

Time still turns the pages of the book, it's burned

Em G

Place and time, always on my mind

Am C D

I have so much to say but you're so far away



[Verse 2]

Em

Plans of what our futures hold

Em

Foolish lies of growing old

G D

It seems we're so invincible

Bm C

The truth is so cold



Em

A final song, a last request

Em

A perfect chapter laid to rest

G D

Now and then I try to find

Bm C

The place in my mind



[Bridge]

C

Where you can stay

D

You can stay awake forever



[Chorus]

Em G

How do I live without the ones I love?

Am Em/G D

Time still turns the pages of the book, it's burned

Em G

Place and time, always on my mind

Am C D

I have so much to say but you're so far away

[Verse 3]

E

Sleep tight

C

I'm not afraid (not afraid)

Am Em/G D

The ones that we love are here with me

E

Lay away

C

A place for me (place for me)

D

'Cause as soon as I'm done

C

I'll be on my way

D

To live eternally



[Solo]

E C Am Em/G D

E C D C D



[Chorus]

Em G

How do I live without the ones I love?

Am Em/G D

Time still turns the pages of the book, it's burned

Em G

Place and time always on my mind

Am

And the light you left remains

C D

But it so hard to stay

Am C D Em

And I have so much to say and you're so far away



[Solo]

Em D Am G D/F# Em D C x4

Em D C



[Outro]

Em

I love you

D

You were ready

Am G D/F# Em D C

The pain is strong and urges rise

Em

But I'll see you

D

When He lets me

Am G D/F# Em D C

Your pain is gone, your hands untied



Em D C Em D C

So far away (And I need you to know)

Em D C Em D C

So far away (And I need you to need you to know)

Baca juga: Chord Warmness On The Soul - Avenged Sevenfold, Kunci Gitar dan Piano, Cocok untuk Lagu Pernikahan

Cari chord gitar lagu lainnya

(Tribunnews.com)