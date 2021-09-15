Chord Gitar dan Lirik Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold: A lonely Road, Crossed Another Cold State Line  

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Dear God, yang dibawakan oleh band asal Amerika Serikat, Avenged Sevenfold.

Dear God dirilis pada 15 Juni 2008 sebagai single keempat di album Avenged Sevenfold.

Lagu tersebut bergenre Country Rock.

Dear God Diciptakan oleh Synyster Gates, Johnny Christ, dan M Shadows.

Chord Gitar Dear God, Avenged Sevenfold.

Chord Gitar Dear God, Avenged Sevenfold.





Intro: C G Am Em F C G

C G Am Em F C G

*)

C G

a lonely road,

Am Em

crossed another cold state line

F C

Miles away from those I love

G

purpose hard to find

C G

while I recall

Am Em

all the words you spoke to me

F C

can't help but wish that I was there

G

back where I'd love to be, oh yeah

Reff:

C G

dear God

Am G

the only thing I ask of you is

F C

to hold her when I'm not around,

G

when I'm much too far away

C G

We all need

Am G

that person who can be true to you

F C

but I left her when I found her

G

and now I wish I'd stayed

F G

cause I'm lonely and I'm tired

Em Am G F

I'm missing you again oh no

C

once again

C G

there's nothing here

Am Em

for me on this barren road

F C

there's no one here while the city sleeps

G

and all the shops are closed

C G

can't help but think

Am Em

of the times I've had with you

F C

pictures and some memories

G

will have to help me through, oh yeah

==Back to : Reff

Am E F C

some search, never finding a way

Am E F C

before long, they waste away

Am E F C

I found you, something told me to stay

Am E F C

I gave in, to selfish ways

Dm G

and how I miss someone to hold

when hope begins to fade...

==Back to : *), Reff

Outro : Am E F C (17x)



