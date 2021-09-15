Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold: A lonely Road, Crossed Another Cold State Line
Lirik dan chord gitar Dear God, Avenged Sevenfol, kunci mudah diawali dari C
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Dear God, yang dibawakan oleh band asal Amerika Serikat, Avenged Sevenfold.
Dear God dirilis pada 15 Juni 2008 sebagai single keempat di album Avenged Sevenfold.
Lagu tersebut bergenre Country Rock.
Dear God Diciptakan oleh Synyster Gates, Johnny Christ, dan M Shadows.
Chord Gitar Dear God, Avenged Sevenfold.
Intro: C G Am Em F C G
C G Am Em F C G
*)
C G
a lonely road,
Am Em
crossed another cold state line
F C
Miles away from those I love
G
purpose hard to find
C G
while I recall
Am Em
all the words you spoke to me
F C
can't help but wish that I was there
G
back where I'd love to be, oh yeah
Reff:
C G
dear God
Am G
the only thing I ask of you is
F C
to hold her when I'm not around,
G
when I'm much too far away
C G
We all need
Am G
that person who can be true to you
F C
but I left her when I found her
G
and now I wish I'd stayed
F G
cause I'm lonely and I'm tired
Em Am G F
I'm missing you again oh no
C
once again
C G
there's nothing here
Am Em
for me on this barren road
F C
there's no one here while the city sleeps
G
and all the shops are closed
C G
can't help but think
Am Em
of the times I've had with you
F C
pictures and some memories
G
will have to help me through, oh yeah
==Back to : Reff
Am E F C
some search, never finding a way
Am E F C
before long, they waste away
Am E F C
I found you, something told me to stay
Am E F C
I gave in, to selfish ways
Dm G
and how I miss someone to hold
when hope begins to fade...
==Back to : *), Reff
Outro : Am E F C (17x)
