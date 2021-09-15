Chord Gitar dan Lirik Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold: A lonely Road, Crossed Another Cold State Line  

Breaking News:

Lirik dan chord gitar Dear God, Avenged Sevenfol, kunci mudah diawali dari C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Dear God, yang dibawakan oleh band asal Amerika Serikat, Avenged Sevenfold.

Dear God dirilis pada 15 Juni 2008 sebagai single keempat di album Avenged Sevenfold.

Lagu tersebut bergenre Country Rock.

Dear God Diciptakan oleh Synyster Gates, Johnny Christ, dan M Shadows.

Berikut chord gitar lagu Dear God yang dinyanyikan Avenged Sevenfold, lengkap dengan lirik.
Chord Gitar Dear God, Avenged Sevenfold.

Intro: C G Am Em F C G
       C G Am Em F C G

*)
 C        G
 a lonely road,
          Am                 Em
 crossed another cold state line  
 F               C
 Miles away from those I love
 G
 purpose hard to find

C          G
while I recall
        Am                 Em
all the words you spoke to me  
      F                  C
can't help but wish that I was there  
      G
back where I'd love to be, oh yeah

Reff:
  C    G
  dear God
      Am           G
  the only thing I ask of you is  
      F                     C
  to hold her when I'm not around,  
            G
  when I'm much too far away

 C        G
  We all need
         Am           G
  that person who can be true to you  
         F              C
  but I left her when I found her  
      G
  and now I wish I'd stayed  
              F            G
  cause I'm lonely and I'm tired  
      Em            Am  G  F
  I'm missing you again oh no  
          C
  once again

C                G
there's nothing here
       Am              Em
for me on this barren road  
        F                        C
there's no one here while the city sleeps  
      G
and all the shops are closed  
C               G
can't help but think
         Am                Em
of the times I've had with you  
F                  C
pictures and some memories
     G
will have to help me through, oh yeah

==Back to : Reff

Am       E   F               C
some search, never finding a way  
Am      E    F            C
before long, they waste away  
Am       E   F                      C
I found you, something told me to stay  
Am     E   F             C
I gave in, to selfish ways  
Dm                         G
and how I miss someone to hold

when hope begins to fade...  

==Back to : *), Reff

Outro : Am E F C (17x)

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Faishal Arkan
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
