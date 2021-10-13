Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKA
Berikut ini chord gitar Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKA, dari kunci C: My location unknown, tryna find a way back home to you again.
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKA.
HONNE mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 Mei 2018.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKA
(Intro) C G..
C
Travelling places
C G
I haven't seen you in ages..
G
But I hope you come back to me
C
My mind's running wild
C
with you faraway
G
I still think of you
G
a hundred times a day..
C
I still think of you too
C
if only you knew
G
When I'm feeling a bit down
G
and I wanna pull through
C
I look over your photograph
C
And I think how much I miss you,
G
I miss you..
C
I wish I knew where I was
C
'cause I don't have a clue
G
I just need to work out some way
G
of getting me to you
C
'Cause I will never find a love
C
like ours out here
Em Em D
In a million years, a million years..
(Chorus)
C
My location unknown
C
tryna find a way back home to you again
G
Gotta get back to you
G D
gotta gotta get back to you..
C
My location unknown
C
tryna find a way back home to you again
Em
Gotta get back to you
G D
gotta gotta get back to you
C
I just need to know that you're safe,
C
given that I'm miles away
G
On the first flight..
G D
back to your side
C
I don't care how long it takes,
C
I know you'll be worth the wait
Em
On the first flight..
Em D
back to your side..
C
Travelling places
C G
I haven't seen you in ages..
G
But I hope you come back to me
C
My mind's running wild
C
with you faraway
Em
I still think of you
Em D
a hundred times a day..
C
I still think of you too
C
if only you knew
G
I just need to work out some way
G
of getting me to you
C
'cause I will never find a love
C
like ours out here
Em Em D
In a million years, a million years..
(Chorus)
C
My location unknown
C
tryna find a way back home to you again
G
Gotta get back to you
G D
gotta gotta get back to you..
C
My location unknown
C
tryna find a way back home to you again
Em
Gotta get back to you
G D
gotta gotta get back to you
C
I just need to know that you're safe,
C
given that I'm miles away
G
On the first flight..
G D
back to your side
C
I don't care how long it takes,
C
I know you'll be worth the wait
Em
On the first flight..
Em D
back to your side..
(Int.) Am D Em -D
Am
I don't want to be wasting time
-D
without you
Em
Don't want to throw away my life
-D
I need you
Am -D
Something tells me we'll be alright
Em
Something tells me we'll be alright
D
alright
Am
I don't want to be wasting time
-D
without you
Em
Don't want to throw away my life
-D
I need you
Am -D
Something tells me we'll be alright
C
Something tells me
we'll be alright alright
(Chorus)
C
My location unknown
C
tryna find a way back home to you again
G
Gotta get back to you
G D
gotta gotta get back to you..
C
My location unknown
C
tryna find a way back home to you again
Em
Gotta get back to you
Em
gotta gotta get back to you
C
I just need to know that you're safe,
C
given that I'm miles away
G
On the first flight..
G D
back to your side
C
I don't care how long it takes,
C
I know you'll be worth the wait
Em
On the first flight..
Em D
back to your side..
(Outro) C G -D C Em -D C
