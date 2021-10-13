Chord Gitar Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKA, dari Kunci C: My Location Unknown Tryna Find a Way

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKA.

HONNE mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 Mei 2018.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Pernah Salah - Mawar de Jongh, dari Kunci C: Hatiku Memanggil Hatimu yang Beku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Welcome to My Life - Simple Plan, Kunci dari C: Do You Ever Feel Like Breaking Down

Chord Gitar Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKA

(Intro) C G..

C

Travelling places

C G

I haven't seen you in ages..

G

But I hope you come back to me

C

My mind's running wild

C

with you faraway

G

I still think of you

G

a hundred times a day..

C

I still think of you too

C

if only you knew

G

When I'm feeling a bit down

G

and I wanna pull through

C

I look over your photograph

C

And I think how much I miss you,

G

I miss you..

C

I wish I knew where I was

C

'cause I don't have a clue

G

I just need to work out some way

G

of getting me to you

C

'Cause I will never find a love

C

like ours out here

Em Em D

In a million years, a million years..

(Chorus)

C

My location unknown

C

tryna find a way back home to you again

G

Gotta get back to you

G D

gotta gotta get back to you..

C

My location unknown

C

tryna find a way back home to you again

Em

Gotta get back to you

G D

gotta gotta get back to you

C

I just need to know that you're safe,

C

given that I'm miles away

G

On the first flight..

G D

back to your side

C

I don't care how long it takes,

C

I know you'll be worth the wait

Em

On the first flight..

Em D

back to your side..

C

Travelling places

C G

I haven't seen you in ages..

G

But I hope you come back to me

C

My mind's running wild

C

with you faraway

Em

I still think of you

Em D

a hundred times a day..

C

I still think of you too

C

if only you knew

G

I just need to work out some way

G

of getting me to you

C

'cause I will never find a love

C

like ours out here

Em Em D

In a million years, a million years..

(Chorus)

C

My location unknown

C

tryna find a way back home to you again

G

Gotta get back to you

G D

gotta gotta get back to you..

C

My location unknown

C

tryna find a way back home to you again

Em

Gotta get back to you

G D

gotta gotta get back to you

C

I just need to know that you're safe,

C

given that I'm miles away

G

On the first flight..

G D

back to your side

C

I don't care how long it takes,

C

I know you'll be worth the wait

Em

On the first flight..

Em D

back to your side..

(Int.) Am D Em -D



Am

I don't want to be wasting time

-D

without you

Em

Don't want to throw away my life

-D

I need you

Am -D

Something tells me we'll be alright

Em

Something tells me we'll be alright

D

alright

Am

I don't want to be wasting time

-D

without you

Em

Don't want to throw away my life

-D

I need you

Am -D

Something tells me we'll be alright

C

Something tells me

we'll be alright alright

(Chorus)

C

My location unknown

C

tryna find a way back home to you again

G

Gotta get back to you

G D

gotta gotta get back to you..

C

My location unknown

C

tryna find a way back home to you again

Em

Gotta get back to you

Em

gotta gotta get back to you

C

I just need to know that you're safe,

C

given that I'm miles away

G

On the first flight..

G D

back to your side

C

I don't care how long it takes,

C

I know you'll be worth the wait

Em

On the first flight..

Em D

back to your side..

(Outro) C G -D C Em -D C

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel lain terkait Chord Gitar