Chord Gitar Welcome to My Life - Simple Plan, Kunci dari C: Do You Ever Feel Like Breaking Down

Berikut ini chord gitar Welcome to My Life - Simple Plan, mulai dari kunci C: Do you ever feel like breaking down, do you ever feel out of place.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Welcome to My Life - Simple Plan, Kunci dari C: Do You Ever Feel Like Breaking Down
Warner Music Indonesia
(Simple Plan) - Berikut ini chord gitar Welcome to My Life - Simple Plan, mulai dari kunci C. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Welcome to My Life oleh Simple Plan.

Simple Plan merilis lagu ini pada 14 September 2004.

Sementara itu, video klipnya diunggah di kanal YouTube Atlantic Records pada 27 Oktober 2009.

Chord Gitar Welcome to My Life - Simple Plan 

Intro: C 

            C
Do you ever feel like breaking down?

              Am
Do you ever feel out of place?

         F
Like somehow you just don't belong

        G
And no one understands you

              C
Do you ever want to run away?

              Am
Do you lock yourself in your room?

                 F
With the radio on turned up so loud

          G
That no one hears you screaming

               F
No you don't know what its like

            Am
When nothing feels alright

        F                                                           G
You don't know what its like to be like me

Reff:

           Am                F
To be hurt, to feel lost

           C                       G
To be left out in the dark

            Am                             F
To be kicked when you're down

                     C                                    G
To feel like you've been pushed around

            Am                     F
To be on the edge of breaking down

         C                             G       
And no one's there to save you

               Dm
No you don't know what its like

Em            F          C
Welcome to my life

              C
Do you want to be somebody else?

                Am
Are you sick of feeling so left out?

               F
Are you desperate to find something more

     G
Before your life is over

                C
Are you stuck inside a world you hate?

               Am
Are you sick of everyone around?

                   F
With their big fake smiles and stupid lies

            G
While deep inside you're bleeding?

              F
No you don't know what it's like
 

          Am
When nothing feels all right

         F                                                          G
You don't know what it's like to be like me

[Kembali ke Reff]

F
No one ever lied straight to your face

Am
No one ever stabbed you in the back

        F
You might think I'm happy

              C                         G
But I'm not gonna be okay

F
Everybody always gave you what you wanted

        Am
You never had to work, it was always there

        Dm                                                       F
You don't know what it's like, what it's like

[Kembali ke Reff]

