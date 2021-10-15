Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Overboard - Justin Bieber: I'm Overboard And I Need Your Love

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Overboard dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut ini.

Justin Bieber menggandeng Jessica Jarrell untuk membawakan lagu Overboard.

Overboard merupakan lagu ke-7 dalam album perdana Justin, My World 2.0 (2010).

Berikut Overboard - Justin Bieber:

[Intro]

C F C G Am F C G



[Verse]

Am C

It feels like we've been out at sea

Am C

So back and forth that's how it seems

Am

Whoa and when I want to talk

F

You say to me

C G

That if its meant to be, it will be

Dm Cmaj7

So crazy in this thing we call love

Dm Cmaj7

The love that we got that we just cant give up

Dm Cmaj7

I'm reaching out for you

F G

Got me out here in the water and I



[Verse]

Am F

I'm overboard and I need your love

C

Pull me up

G

I cant swim on my own

Am

Its too much

F C

Feels like I'm drowning without your love

G

So throw yourself out to me

My life saver

Am

Life saver

F

Oh life saver

C

My life saver

G

Oh life saver



[Verse]

Am C

Never understand you when you say

Am G

Wanting me to met you half way

Am

Felt like I was doing my part

C

Get bringing your coming up short

Am

Funny how these thing change

G

Cause now I see

Dm Cmaj7

So crazy in this love we call love

Dm

And now that we got it

Cmaj7

We just can't give up

Dm Cmaj7

I'm reaching out for ya

C G

Got me out here in the water and I



[Chorus]

Am F

I'm overboard and I need your love

C G

Pull me up I can't swim on my own

Am F C

It's to much Feels like I'm drowning without your love

G Am

So throw yourself out to me My life saver



C Am

It's supposed to be some give and take I know

G Am

You're only taking and not giving anymore

F

So what will I do

G

Cause I still love you

Am

Your'e the only one who can save me



[Instrumental]

C Am G



[Chorus]

Am F

I'm overboard and I need your love

C

Pull me up

G

I cant swim on my own

Am

It's too much

F C

Feels like I'm drowning without your love

G

So throw yourself out to me

My life saver

Am

Life saver

F

Oh life saver

C

My life saver

G

Oh life saver

Am

Yeah

