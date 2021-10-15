Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Overboard - Justin Bieber: I'm Overboard And I Need Your Love
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Overboard dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut ini.
Justin Bieber menggandeng Jessica Jarrell untuk membawakan lagu Overboard.
Overboard merupakan lagu ke-7 dalam album perdana Justin, My World 2.0 (2010).
Berikut Overboard - Justin Bieber:
[Intro]
C F C G Am F C G
[Verse]
Am C
It feels like we've been out at sea
Am C
So back and forth that's how it seems
Am
Whoa and when I want to talk
F
You say to me
C G
That if its meant to be, it will be
Dm Cmaj7
So crazy in this thing we call love
Dm Cmaj7
The love that we got that we just cant give up
Dm Cmaj7
I'm reaching out for you
F G
Got me out here in the water and I
[Verse]
Am F
I'm overboard and I need your love
C
Pull me up
G
I cant swim on my own
Am
Its too much
F C
Feels like I'm drowning without your love
G
So throw yourself out to me
My life saver
Am
Life saver
F
Oh life saver
C
My life saver
G
Oh life saver
[Verse]
Am C
Never understand you when you say
Am G
Wanting me to met you half way
Am
Felt like I was doing my part
C
Get bringing your coming up short
Am
Funny how these thing change
G
Cause now I see
Dm Cmaj7
So crazy in this love we call love
Dm
And now that we got it
Cmaj7
We just can't give up
Dm Cmaj7
I'm reaching out for ya
C G
Got me out here in the water and I
[Chorus]
Am F
I'm overboard and I need your love
C G
Pull me up I can't swim on my own
Am F C
It's to much Feels like I'm drowning without your love
G Am
So throw yourself out to me My life saver
C Am
It's supposed to be some give and take I know
G Am
You're only taking and not giving anymore
F
So what will I do
G
Cause I still love you
Am
Your'e the only one who can save me
[Instrumental]
C Am G
[Chorus]
Am F
I'm overboard and I need your love
C
Pull me up
G
I cant swim on my own
Am
It's too much
F C
Feels like I'm drowning without your love
G
So throw yourself out to me
My life saver
Am
Life saver
F
Oh life saver
C
My life saver
G
Oh life saver
Am
Yeah
