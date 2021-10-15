Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Video Klipnya
Adele telah merilis single terbarunya berjudul Easy On Me pada Jumat (15/10/2021). Simak lirik beserta terjemahan dan video klipnya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Easy On Me, beserta terjemahan dan video klipnya.
Adele telah merilis single terbarunya berjudul Easy On Me pada Jumat (15/10/2021).
Setelah tujuh jam perilisan, video musik lagu Easy On Me menduduki nomor 18 trending di YouTube.
Easy On Me menjadi single dalam album keempat Adele yang bertajuk "30".
Sebelumnya, penyanyi asal Inggris itu telah merilis tiga albumnya, yakni "19", "21" dan "25".
Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele
There ain't no gold in this river
That I've been washing my hands in forever
I know there is hope in these waters
But I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning
In this silence, baby
Let me in
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn't get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me
There ain't no room for things to change
When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways
You can't deny how hard I have tried
I changed who I was to put you both first
But now I give up
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn't get the chance to
Feel the world around me
Had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me