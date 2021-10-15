Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Video Klipnya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Easy On Me, beserta terjemahan dan video klipnya.

Adele telah merilis single terbarunya berjudul Easy On Me pada Jumat (15/10/2021).

Setelah tujuh jam perilisan, video musik lagu Easy On Me menduduki nomor 18 trending di YouTube.

Easy On Me menjadi single dalam album keempat Adele yang bertajuk "30".

Sebelumnya, penyanyi asal Inggris itu telah merilis tiga albumnya, yakni "19", "21" dan "25".

Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele

There ain't no gold in this river

That I've been washing my hands in forever

I know there is hope in these waters

But I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning

In this silence, baby

Let me in

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy on me

There ain't no room for things to change

When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways

You can't deny how hard I have tried

I changed who I was to put you both first

But now I give up

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

Had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy on me