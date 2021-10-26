Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes, Tainy
Berikut ini chord gitar Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes, Tainy: it was the summer of love, a delicate daydream and for a couple of months.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes, Tainy.
Shawn Mendes mengunggah video klip lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 20 Agustus 2021.
Chord Gitar Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes, Tainy
Intro :
F Dm Am C
F Dm
Kisses on your body were like heaven
Am C
We were taking it slow..
F Dm
Tangled in the sheets until the evening
Am C
There was nowhere to go.. yeah..
F Dm
We were in a daze learning each other shapes
Am C
Tracing shadows of rain down your back.. oh..
F
Kisses on your body
Dm Am C
In my memory baby nothing comes close..
Reff :
F Dm
It was the summer of love..
Am C
A delicate daydream..
F Dm
And for a couple of months..
Am C
It felt like we were eighteen.. yeah..
It was the summer of..
F Dm
La la a a love
Am C
La la a a love yeah..
It was the summer of..
F Dm
La la a a love
Am C
La la a a love
F
Meditation and tequila..
Dm
Calling you my senorita..
Am
Didn't know how much I need ya
C
Hate it when I have to leave ya
F
I've been taking mental pictures..
Dm
For when I miss you in the winter..
Am
Staying up until the sunrise..
C
Praying it won't be the last time..
Reff :
F Dm
It was the summer of love..
Am C
A delicate daydream..
F Dm
And for a couple of months..
Am C
It felt like we were eighteen..yeah..
It was the summer of..
F Dm
La la a a love
Am C
La la a a love yeah..
It was the summer of..
F Dm
La la a a love
Am C
La la a a love
F Dm
Kisses on your body were like heaven..
Am C
We were taking it slow.. yeah..
F Dm
Tangled in the sheets until the evening..
Am C
There was nowhere to go.. no..
Reff :
F Dm
It was the summer of love..
Am C
A delicate daydream..
F Dm
And for a couple of months..
Am C
It felt like we were eighteen.. yeah..
It was the summer of..
F Dm
La la a a love
Am C
La la a a love yeah..
It was the summer of..
F Dm
La la a a love
Am C
La la a a love
It was the summer of..
F Dm
La la a a love
Am C
La la a a love yeah..
It was the summer of..
F Dm
La la a a love
Am C
La la a a love
It was the summer of..
