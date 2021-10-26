Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes, Tainy: It Was the Summer of Love, a Delicate Daydream

Berikut ini chord gitar Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes, Tainy: it was the summer of love, a delicate daydream and for a couple of months.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes, Tainy.

Shawn Mendes mengunggah video klip lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 20 Agustus 2021.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes, Tainy

Intro :

F Dm Am C

F                                                      Dm
Kisses on your body were like heaven

                               Am C
We were taking it slow..

F                                                       Dm
Tangled in the sheets until the evening

                                         Am      C
There was nowhere to go.. yeah..

F                                               Dm
We were in a daze learning each other shapes

                  Am                                           C
Tracing shadows of rain down your back.. oh..

F
Kisses on your body

               Dm                                          Am C
In my memory baby nothing comes close..

Reff :

                                       F Dm
It was the summer of love..

                       Am     C
A delicate daydream..

                                   F Dm
And for a couple of months..

                                      Am           C
It felt like we were eighteen.. yeah..

It was the summer of..

F               Dm
La la a a love

                 Am      C
La la a a love yeah..

It was the summer of..

F            Dm
La la a a love

                 Am C
La la a a love

F
Meditation and tequila..

Dm
Calling you my senorita..

Am
Didn't know how much I need ya

C
Hate it when I have to leave ya

F
I've been taking mental pictures..

         Dm
For when I miss you in the winter..

Am
Staying up until the sunrise..

C
Praying it won't be the last time..

Reff :

F                                      Dm
It was the summer of love..

                           Am C
A delicate daydream..

F                                   Dm
And for a couple of months..

                                        Am           C
It felt like we were eighteen..yeah..

It was the summer of..

F         Dm
La la a a love

                 Am      C
La la a a love yeah..

It was the summer of..

F              Dm
La la a a love

               Am C
La la a a love

                                                      Dm
Kisses on your body were like heaven..

                              Am           C
We were taking it slow.. yeah..

F                                                    Dm
Tangled in the sheets until the evening..

                                        Am     C
There was nowhere to go.. no..

Reff :

                                     F Dm
It was the summer of love..

                        Am     C
A delicate daydream..

                                          F     Dm
And for a couple of months..

                                      Am           C
It felt like we were eighteen.. yeah..

It was the summer of..

F             Dm
La la a a love

                  Am      C
La la a a love yeah..

It was the summer of..

F               Dm
La la a a love

                Am C
La la a a love

It was the summer of..

F             Dm
La la a a love

                  Am      C
La la a a love yeah..

It was the summer of..

F               Dm
La la a a love

                Am C
La la a a love

It was the summer of..

