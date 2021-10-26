Chord Gitar Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes, Tainy: It Was the Summer of Love, a Delicate Daydream

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes, Tainy.

Shawn Mendes mengunggah video klip lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 20 Agustus 2021.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Summer of Love - Shawn Mendes, Tainy

Intro :

F Dm Am C

F Dm

Kisses on your body were like heaven

Am C

We were taking it slow..

F Dm

Tangled in the sheets until the evening

Am C

There was nowhere to go.. yeah..

F Dm

We were in a daze learning each other shapes

Am C

Tracing shadows of rain down your back.. oh..

F

Kisses on your body

Dm Am C

In my memory baby nothing comes close..

Reff :

F Dm

It was the summer of love..

Am C

A delicate daydream..

F Dm

And for a couple of months..

Am C

It felt like we were eighteen.. yeah..

It was the summer of..

F Dm

La la a a love

Am C

La la a a love yeah..

It was the summer of..

F Dm

La la a a love

Am C

La la a a love

F

Meditation and tequila..

Dm

Calling you my senorita..

Am

Didn't know how much I need ya

C

Hate it when I have to leave ya

F

I've been taking mental pictures..

Dm

For when I miss you in the winter..

Am

Staying up until the sunrise..

C

Praying it won't be the last time..

Reff :

F Dm

It was the summer of love..

Am C

A delicate daydream..

F Dm

And for a couple of months..

Am C

It felt like we were eighteen..yeah..

It was the summer of..

F Dm

La la a a love

Am C

La la a a love yeah..

It was the summer of..

F Dm

La la a a love

Am C

La la a a love

F Dm

Kisses on your body were like heaven..

Am C

We were taking it slow.. yeah..

F Dm

Tangled in the sheets until the evening..

Am C

There was nowhere to go.. no..

Reff :

F Dm

It was the summer of love..

Am C

A delicate daydream..

F Dm

And for a couple of months..

Am C

It felt like we were eighteen.. yeah..

It was the summer of..

F Dm

La la a a love

Am C

La la a a love yeah..

It was the summer of..

F Dm

La la a a love

Am C

La la a a love

It was the summer of..

F Dm

La la a a love

Am C

La la a a love yeah..

It was the summer of..

F Dm

La la a a love

Am C

La la a a love

It was the summer of..

