Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Easy On Me - Adele, Kunci Mudah dari C

Simak kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu terbaru dari Adele yaitu Easy On Me, lengkap dengan lirik.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci gitar lagu Adele berjudul Easy On Me.

Diketahui lagu Easy On Me baru saja dirilis oleh musisi asal Inggris, Adele.

Ia mengeluarkan lagu tersebut, pada Jumat (15/10/2021), lalu.

Video klip lagu Easy On Me bertahan cukup lama di urutan nomor satu trending YouTube.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me - Adele:

[Verse 1] C Am There ain't no gold in this river Em F That I've been washing my hands in forever G C Am I know there is hope in these waters Em But I can't bring myself to swim F When I am drowning in this silence F Baby, let me in [Chorus] C Am G Go easy on me, baby Em Am I was still a child C F Didn’t get the chance to C Am G Feel the world around me Em Am I had no time to choose C F What I chose to do C Am Em F So go easy on me [Verse 2] G C There ain't no room Am For things to change Em When we are both so deeply F Stuck in our ways G C You can't deny Am How hard I have tried Em I changed who I was F To put you both first F But now I give up [Chorus] C Am G Go easy on me, baby Em Am I was still a child C F Didn’t get the chance to C Am G Feel the world around me Em Am I had no time to choose C F What I chose to do C Am Em F So go easy on me [Bridge] C Am I had good intentions Em And the highest hopes F But I know right now F It probably doesn't even show [Outro] G C Am G Go easy on me, baby Em Am I was still a child C F Didn’t get the chance to C Am G Feel the world around me Em Am I had no time to choose C F What I chose to do C Am Em F So go easy on me



(Tribunnews.com)