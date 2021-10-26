Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Easy On Me - Adele, Kunci Mudah dari C

Simak kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu terbaru dari Adele yaitu Easy On Me, lengkap dengan lirik. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci gitar lagu Adele berjudul Easy On Me.

Diketahui lagu Easy On Me baru saja dirilis oleh musisi asal Inggris, Adele.

Ia mengeluarkan lagu tersebut, pada Jumat (15/10/2021), lalu.

Video klip lagu Easy On Me bertahan cukup lama di urutan nomor satu trending YouTube.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me - Adele:

[Verse 1]
            C                Am
There ain't no gold in this river
                Em                    F
That I've been washing my hands in forever
        G    C                 Am
I know there is hope in these waters
             Em
But I can't bring myself to swim
    F
When I am drowning in this silence
            F
Baby, let me in
 
[Chorus]
   C  Am   G
Go easy    on me, baby
Em     Am
I was still a child
 C    F
Didn’t get the chance to
C  Am     G
Feel the world around me
Em       Am
I had no time to choose
 C     F
What I chose to do
       C        Am   Em  F
So go easy on me
 
[Verse 2]
 G          C
There ain't no room
               Am
For things to change
             Em
When we are both so deeply
         F
Stuck in our ways
 G         C
You can't deny
        Am
How hard I have tried
          Em
I changed who I was
           F
To put you both first
              F
But now I give up
 
[Chorus]
   C  Am   G
Go easy    on me, baby
Em     Am
I was still a child
 C    F
Didn’t get the chance to
C  Am     G
Feel the world around me
Em       Am
I had no time to choose
 C     F
What I chose to do
      C  Am  Em     F
So go easy      on me
 
[Bridge]
C                Am
I had good intentions
            Em
And the highest hopes
                   F
But I know right now
                         F
It probably doesn't even show
 
[Outro]
G  C  Am   G
Go easy    on me, baby
Em     Am
I was still a child
 C    F
Didn’t get the chance to
C  Am     G
Feel the world around me
Em       Am
I had no time to choose
 C     F
What I chose to do
       C        Am   Em F
So go easy on me

