Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shouldn't Be - Luke Chiang, Viral di TikTok: Keepin' You Close

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Luke Chiang berjudul Shouldn't Be.

Lagu dengan judul Shouldn't Be dipopulerkan oleh musisi Luke Chiang.

Diketahui lagu Shouldn't Be telah dirilis pada 2019, lalu.

Meski begitu, karya Luke Chiang itu kini tengah viral di TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Shouldn't Be - Luke Chiang:

I can't stop feeling like none of this matters at [Verse 1] Dm Fool around, tell me words G That you don't mean C I'm already numb to it Am I'm already numb to it Dm G Feed me lies, tear me up, break me down C Am I don't wanna be playin' these games [Pre-Chorus] Dm G I'm already used to it C Am I'm already used to you being this cold [Chorus] Dm G But keepin' you close shouldn't be hard C Am If you were honest when you said you missed me Dm You've played with my pride G C Am Making me feel like we had something real [Verse 2] Dm G I know we've been over this, it's nothing new C Am You're still gonna be leaving me here Dm G It's easier hating you than missing you C Am But I don't wanna be feelin' this way [Pre-Chorus] Dm G I'm already through with it C Am I'm already tired of thinking at all [Chorus] Dm G Cause keepin' you close shouldn't be hard C Am If you were honest when you said you missed me Dm You've played with my pride G C Am Making me feel like we had something real Dm G And making you stay shouldn't feel wrong C Am This is the last time I'll ask you to listen Dm I've played all my cards G C Am Would you feel a thing if you saw me right now? [Bridge] Dm G No matter what I say to you C Am Dm You're gone (I've been tryin' in vain to hold on) G No matter what I say [Chorus] Dm G Cause keepin' you close shouldn't be hard C Am If you were honest when you said you've missed me Dm You've played with my pride G C Am Making me feel like we had something real Dm G And making you stay shouldn't feel wrong C Am This is the last time I'll ask you to listen Dm I've played all my cards G C Am Would you feel a thing if you saw me right now?



(Tribunnews.com)