Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Easy On Me - Adele: There Ain't No Gold In This River
Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Easy On Me dari Adele, lengkap dengan video klip.
Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Easy On Me dari Adele.
Lagu berjudul Easy On Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Adele dirilis pada 15 Oktober 2021.
Lirik dan Chord Easy On Me - Adele
[Verse 1]
C Am7
There ain't no gold in this river
Em Fmaj7
That I've been washing my hands in forever
G C Am7
I know there is hope in these waters
Em
But I can't bring myself to swim
Fmaj7
When I am drowning in the silence
Fmaj7
Baby, let me in
[Chorus]
C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
[Verse 2]
G C
There aren't no room
Am7
For things to change
Em
When we are both so deeply
Fmaj7
Stuck in our ways
G C
You can't deny
Am7
How hard I tried
Em
I changed who I was
Fmaj7
To put you both first
Fmaj7
But now I give up
[Chorus]
C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
[Bridge]
C Am7
I had good intentions
Em
And the highest hopes
Fmaj7
But I knows it now
Fmaj7
It probably doesn't even show
[Outro]
G C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
