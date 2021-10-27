Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Easy On Me - Adele: There Ain't No Gold In This River

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Easy On Me dari Adele, lengkap dengan video klip.

Tangkapan Layar YouTube Adele
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Easy On Me dari Adele.

Lagu berjudul Easy On Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Adele dirilis pada 15 Oktober 2021.

Lirik dan Chord Easy On Me - Adele

[Verse 1]

                     C                     Am7
There ain't no gold in this river

                           Em                            Fmaj7
That I've been washing my hands in forever

                 G    C                           Am7
I know there is hope in these waters

                      Em
But I can't bring myself to swim

         Fmaj7
When I am drowning in the silence

                      Fmaj7
Baby, let me in

[Chorus]

    C Am7    G
Go easy on me, baby

Em      Fmaj7
I was still a child

C         Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to

C    Am7      G
Feel the world around me

Em          Fmaj7
I had no time to choose

C          Fmaj7
What I chose to do

      C                  Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me

[Verse 2]

G                     C
There aren't no room

                          Am7
For things to change

                         Em
When we are both so deeply

              Fmaj7
Stuck in our ways

G                 C
You can't deny

                 Am7
How hard I tried

                    Em
I changed who I was

                   Fmaj7
To put you both first

                    Fmaj7
But now I give up

[Chorus]

     C Am7    G
Go easy on me, baby

Em     Fmaj7
I was still a child

C       Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7       G
Feel the world around me

Em         Fmaj7
I had no time to choose

C          Fmaj7
What I chose to do

      C Am7    Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me

[Bridge]

C                     Am7
I had good intentions

                    Em
And the highest hopes

                      Fmaj7
But I knows it now

                                           Fmaj7
It probably doesn't even show

[Outro]

G C Am7     G
Go easy on me, baby

Em     Fmaj7
I was still a child

C         Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7       G
Feel the world around me

Em           Fmaj7
I had no time to choose

C          Fmaj7
What I chose to do

              C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me

