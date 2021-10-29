Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Shouldn't Be - Luke Chiang: Keepin' You Close

Simak kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Luke Chiang yang sedang viral di TikTok, Shouldn't Be.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Luke Chiang berjudul Shouldn't Be dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Shouldn't Be dibawakan oleh Luke Chiang dan rilis pada 2019, lalu.

Namun belakangan karya tersebut sedang viral di TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Shouldn't Be - Luke Chiang:

I can't stop feeling like none of this matters at
  
[Verse 1]
 Dm
Fool around, tell me words
       G
That you don't mean
            C
I'm already numb to it
             Am
I'm already numb to it
 Dm                         G
Feed me lies, tear me up, break me down
        C                       Am
I don't wanna be playin' these games
  
[Pre-Chorus]
            Dm            G
I'm already used to it
            C                      Am
I'm already used to you being this cold
  
[Chorus]
                 Dm                 G
But keepin' you close shouldn't be hard
             C                        Am
If you were honest when you said you missed me
                       Dm
You've played with my pride
           G                         C           Am
Making me feel like we had something real
  
[Verse 2]
  Dm                                G
I know we've been over this, it's nothing new
             C                   Am
You're still gonna be leaving me here
      Dm                      G
It's easier hating you than missing you
            C                     Am
But I don't wanna be feelin' this way
  
[Pre-Chorus]
               Dm                G
I'm already through with it
            C                    Am
I'm already tired of thinking at all
  
[Chorus]
                   Dm                 G
Cause keepin' you close shouldn't be hard
            C                         Am
If you were honest when you said you missed me
                       Dm
You've played with my pride
           G                        C            Am
Making me feel like we had something real
                Dm                  G
And making you stay shouldn't feel wrong
              C                        Am
This is the last time I'll ask you to listen
                   Dm
I've played all my cards
                   G                      C           Am
Would you feel a thing if you saw me right now?
  
[Bridge]
Dm               G
No matter what I say to you
      C                 Am                  Dm
You're gone (I've been tryin' in vain to hold on)
                  G
No matter what I say
  
[Chorus]
                   Dm                 G
Cause keepin' you close shouldn't be hard
             C                           Am
If you were honest when you said you've missed me
                       Dm
You've played with my pride
           G                        C            Am
Making me feel like we had something real
               Dm                   G
And making you stay shouldn't feel wrong
              C                        Am
This is the last time I'll ask you to listen
                   Dm
I've played all my cards
                   G                      C           Am
Would you feel a thing if you saw me right now?

