Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One Time - Justin Bieber: Your World, Is My World

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Time dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut ini.

One Time dirilis pada 2009 sebagai single penyanyi asal Kanada, Justin Bieber.

Lagu ini juga dirilis dalam mini album pertama Bieber, My World (2009).

Berikut chord One Time - Justin Bieber:

[Verse 1]

G

When i met you girl my heart went knock knock

C

Now them butterflies in my stomach wont stop stop

G

Even though its a struggle love is all we got

C

So we gone keep keep clambin' to the mountain top.



[Pre-Chorus]

G C G

Your world, is my world. My fight, is your fight

C

My breath, is your breath. Your heart (now I've got)



[Chorus]

G C

Your my one love, my one heart, my one life for sure

G

Lemme tell you one time (girl i love girl love you)

C

I'ma tell you one time (girl i love girl i love you)

G

I'll be your one guy, you'll be my number one girl

C

Always makin' time for you

G

Lemme tell you one time (girl i love girl love you)

C

I'ma tell you one time (girl i love girl i love you)



[Verse 2]

G

You look so deep you know that it humbles me

C

You by my side and troubles them but it don't trouble me

G

Many have call but the chosen one is you

C

Whatever you want shawty i give it to you



[Pre-Chorus]

G C G

Your world, is my world. My fight, is your fight

C

My breath, is your breath. Your heart (now i've got)



[Chorus]

G C

Your my one love, my one heart, my one life for sure

G

Lemme tell you one time (girl i love girl love you)

C

I'ma tell you one time (girl i love girl i love you)

G

I'll be your one guy, you'll be my number one girl

C

Always makin' time for you

G

Lemme tell you one time (girl i love girl love you)

C

I'ma tell you one time (girl i love girl i love you)



G

(me plus you) I'ma tell you one time

C

(me plus you) I'ma tell you one time

G

(me plus you) I'ma tell you one time

C

(me plus you) I'ma tell you one time

G

(me plus you) I'ma tell you one time

C

(me plus you) I'ma tell you one time

