Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Stay - Justin Bieber feat The Kid LAROI: If You Can't Be Right There

Berikut chord gitar lagu Stay Justin Bieber feat The Kid LAROI: If You Can't Be Right There lengkap dengan liriknya

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Stay - Justin Bieber feat The Kid LAROI: If You Can't Be Right There
Tangkap layar kanal YouTube The Kid LAROI
Simak kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan dari lagu The Kid LAROI dan Justin Bieber berjudul Stay dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Stay yang dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber feat The Kid LAROI.

Lagu Stay dirilis tahun 2021, dinyanyikan oleh The Kid LAROI yang berkolaborasi dengan Justin Bieber.

Video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 30 juta kali di YouTube.

Stay semakin viral karena banyak digunakan di TikTok dan Instagram.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Stay - Justin Bieber feat The Kid LAROI:

[Intro] F G Am Em

[Chorus]

F                                   G

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

  Am                                         Em
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

     F                                    G
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

    Am                                              N.C.
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey (Oh)

[Verse 1]

F                     G                                  Am
I get drunk, wake up, I'm wasted still

                           Em
I realize the time that I wasted here

F                          G                           Am
I feel like you can't feel the way I feel

                                   Em
Oh, I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

[Pre-Chorus]
F                        G
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Am                   Em
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

F                         G
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Am                                  N.C.
Oh, I'll be fucked up, if you can't be right here

[Chorus]
F                                      G
I do the same thing I told you that I never would

  Am                                           Em
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

  F                                         G
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

   Am                                                Em
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

F                                      G
I do the same thing I told you that I never would

   Am                                        Em
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

     F                                      G
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

    Am                                               Em
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

[Verse 2]
N.C.
When I'm away from you I miss your touch (Ooh)

Am                                Em
You're the reason I believe in love (Ooh)

F                                    G
It's been difficult for me to trust (Ooh)

Am                                       Em
And I'm afraid that I'ma fuck it up (Ooh)

F                                         G
Ain't no way that I can leave you stranded

Am                                                Em
'Cause you ain't ever left me empty-handed

F                                  G                                                   Am
And you know that I know that I can't live without you

                  N.C.
So, baby, stay

[Pre-Chorus]

F                      G
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Am                 Em
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

F                      G
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Am                       N.C.
I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

[Chorus]

F                                  G
I do the same thing I told you that I never would

Am                                           Em
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

F                                           G
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

Am                                                  Em
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

F                                     G
I do the same thing I told you that I never would

    Am                                      Em
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

F                                           G
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

Am                                                  Em
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

[Outro] F G Am Em

Am                                                  Em
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

