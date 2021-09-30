Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Stay - Justin Bieber feat The Kid LAROI: If You Can't Be Right There

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Stay yang dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber feat The Kid LAROI.

Lagu Stay dirilis tahun 2021, dinyanyikan oleh The Kid LAROI yang berkolaborasi dengan Justin Bieber.

Video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 30 juta kali di YouTube.

Stay semakin viral karena banyak digunakan di TikTok dan Instagram.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Stay - Justin Bieber feat The Kid LAROI:

[Intro] F G Am Em

[Chorus]

F G

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

Am Em

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

F G

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

Am N.C.

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey (Oh)



[Verse 1]

F G Am

I get drunk, wake up, I'm wasted still

Em

I realize the time that I wasted here

F G Am

I feel like you can't feel the way I feel

Em

Oh, I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

[Pre-Chorus]

F G

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Am Em

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

F G

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Am N.C.

Oh, I'll be fucked up, if you can't be right here



[Chorus]

F G

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

Am Em

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

F G

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

Am Em

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

F G

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

Am Em

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

F G

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

Am Em

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey



[Verse 2]

N.C.

When I'm away from you I miss your touch (Ooh)

Am Em

You're the reason I believe in love (Ooh)

F G

It's been difficult for me to trust (Ooh)

Am Em

And I'm afraid that I'ma fuck it up (Ooh)

F G

Ain't no way that I can leave you stranded

Am Em

'Cause you ain't ever left me empty-handed

F G Am

And you know that I know that I can't live without you

N.C.

So, baby, stay



[Pre-Chorus]

F G

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Am Em

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

F G

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Am N.C.

I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

[Chorus]

F G

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

Am Em

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

F G

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

Am Em

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

F G

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

Am Em

I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

F G

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

Am Em

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

[Outro] F G Am Em



Am Em

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

