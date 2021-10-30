Chord Gitar Lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You - George Benson, Kunci dari C

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul "Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You" yang dinyanyikan oleh George Benson.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul "Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You" yang dinyanyikan oleh George Benson.

Lirik lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You diciptakan oleh Gerry Goffin dan Michael Masser.

Lagu ini dirilis pertama kali pada tahun 2985 silam dan termasuk dalam album 20/20.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You - George Benson:

Capo

1st fret

[Verse]

C G/B Am

If I had to live my life without you near me

Em/G Fmaj7 C/E

The days would all be empty

Dm G

The nights would seem so long

C G/B Am

With you I see forever oh so clearly

Em/G Fmaj7 C/E

I might have been in love before

Dm F/G (E very briefly)

But it never felt this strong

Fmaj7 C/E

Our dreams are young and we both know

Bb Fmaj7

They'll take us where we want to go

Dm7 C

Hold me now touch me now

F F/G G

I don't want to live without you

[Chorus]

C Fmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

G E7

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am D

One thing you can be sure of

F G

I'll never ask for more than your love

C Fmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

G E7

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am D

The world may change my whole life through but

F F/G C

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

[Verse]

C G/B Am

If the road ahead is not so easy

Em/G Fmaj7 C/E

Our love will lead the way for us

Dm G

Like a guiding star

C G/B Am

I'll be there for you if you should need me

Em/G Fmaj7 C/E

You don't have to change a thing

Dm F/G (E very briefly)

I love you just the way you are

Fmaj7 C/E

So come with me and share the view

Bb Fmaj7

I'll help you see forever too

Dm7 C

Hold me now touch me now

F F/G G

I don't want to live without you

[Chorus]

C Fmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

G E7

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am D

One thing you can be sure of

F G

I'll never ask for more than your love

C Fmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

G E7

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am D

The world may change my whole life through but

F Ab

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

[Chorus]

Db Gbmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

Ab F7

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Bbm Eb7

One thing you can be sure of

Gb Ab

I'll never ask for more than your love

[Interlude]

E A B G#

C#m F#m G#sus4 G#7

[Chorus]

Db Gbmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

Ab F7

You ought to know by know how much I love you

Bbm Eb7

The world may change my whole life through but

Gb Ab7

Nothing’s gonna change my love for you

Db Gbmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

Ab F7

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Bbm Eb7

One thing you can be sure of

Gb Ab

I'll never ask for more than your love

Db Gbmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

Ab F7

You ought to know by know how much I love you

Bbm Eb7

The world may change my whole life through but

Gb Ab7 Db

Nothing’s gonna change my love for you

