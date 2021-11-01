Chord Gitar dan Lirik Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Simak chord gitar lagu Happier than Ever yang dinyanyikan oleh Billie Eilish dalam artikel ini.

Instagram @billie_eillish_fandompage
Billie Ellish in Grammy Awards 2020 

TRIBUNNWES.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Happier Than Ever yang dinyanyikan oleh Billie Eilish dalam artikel ini.

Video klip Happier Than Ever diunggah pada 30 Juli 2021 lalu.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang toxic relationship.

Ia baru menyadari setelah terlepas dari hubungan tersebut.

Chord Gitar Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Intro : G -G7

                     C
When i'm away.. from you

                                 E
I'm happier than ever..

                                       Am
Wish i could explain it be..tter

                           Dm      G
I wish it wasn't true.. mm

               C
Give me a day.. or two

                          E
to think of something clever..

                          Am
to write myself a le..tter

Dm                                    G     C
to tell me what to do.. mm-mm

        C
Do you read my interviews?

       E
or do you skip my avenue?

           Am
When you said you were passin' through

             Fm
Was i even on your way..?

      C
I knew when i asked you to
(when i asked you to)

        E
Be cool about what i was tellin' you

           Am
You'd do the opposite of

What you said you'd do
(what you said you'd do)

       Fm
and i'd end up more afraid

                        E
Don't say it isn't fair
you clearly werеn't aware that you

 Am                 A            D
Made me misеrable ooh..

                  Dm                  G
so if you really wanna know

Reff :

            C
When i'm away from you
(when i'm away from you)

                                  E
I'm happier than ever
(happier than ever)

                                         Am
Wish i could explain it better
(wish i could explain it better)

                           Dm      G  C       Gsus4-G
I wish it wasn't true, mm-mm

Int. C E Am F -Fm

C                      E                                Am
You call me again, drunk in your benz

                           F                Fm
Drivin' home under the influence

C                                  E
You scared me to death,

                                   Am
but i'm wastin' my breath

                                F
'cause you only listen

                 Fm         (C)
to your fuckin' friends

C                            E
I don't relate to you

Am                                F
I don't relate to you, no

                               C                      E
'cause i'd never treat me this shitty

                           Am           F
You made me hate this city

                              C
and i don't talk shit about you

                  E
on the internet

                     Am                         F
Never told anyone anything bad

                                       C
'cause that shit's embarrassing,

                               E
You were my everything

                            Am
and all that you did

                                        F
Was make me fuckin' sad

         C                                     E
so don't waste the time i don't have..

           Am                                       F
and don't try to make me feel bad

                                     C
I could talk about every time

                                E
that you showed up on time

                               Am
but i'd have an empty line

                                  F
'cause you never did

                              C
Never paid any mind

                                    E
to my mother or friends, so i

                     Am
Shut 'em all out for you

                           F
'cause i was a kid

C                                         E
You ruined everything good

               Am                          F
Always said you were misunderstood

C                                                   E
Made all my moments your own

Am                                  F
Just fuckin' leave me alone..

Musik : C E Am F (4x) -Fm
C..

(Tribunnews.com)

