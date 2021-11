Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I'm Not The Only One - Sam Smith: But When You Call Me Baby

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul I'm Not The Only One.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 2014 lalu ini dipopulerkan oleh Sam Smith.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I'm Not the Only One - Sam Smith:

[Intro]

F A Dm Bb

F A Dm Bb

F A Dm Bb

F C F



[Verse 1]

F A Dm Bb

You and me we made a vow

F A Dm Bb

For better or for worse

F A Dm Bb

I can't believe you let me down

F C F

But the proof is in the way it hurts

F A Dm Bb

For months on end I've had my doubts

F A Dm Bb

Denying every tear

F A Dm Bb

I wish this would be over now

F C F

But I know that I still need you here



[Chorus]

F A Dm Bb

You say I'm crazy

F A Dm Bb

Cause you don't think I know what you've done

F A Dm C Bb

But when you call me baby

F C F Bb

I know I'm not the only one



[Verse 2]

F A Dm Bb

You've been so unavailable

F A Dm Bb

Now sadly I know why

F A Dm Bb

Your heart is unobtainable

F C F

Even though Lord knows you have mine



[Chorus]

F A Dm Bb

You say I'm crazy

F A Dm Bb

Cause you don't think I know what you've done

F A Dm C Bb

But when you call me baby

F C F Bb

I know I'm not the only one



[Bridge]

Bb F

I have loved you for many years

A Dm C

Maybe I am just not enough

Bb F

You've made me realise my deepest fear

Bb/C

By lying and tearing us up



[Chorus]

F A Dm Bb

You say I'm crazy

F A Dm Bb

Cause you don't think I know what you've done

F A Dm C Bb

But when you call me baby

F C F

I know I'm not the only one



F A Dm Bb

You say I'm crazy

F A Dm Bb

Cause you don't think I know what you've done

F A Dm C Bb

But when you call me baby

F Bb F

I know I'm not the only one



[Outro]

F A Dm Bb

I know I'm not the only one

F A Dm Bb

I know I'm not the only one

F A

And I know and I know and I know and I know

Dm C Bb

And I know and I know know

F C F

I know I'm not the only one

