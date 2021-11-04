Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: The One That Makes Me Crazy
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Girl dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut ini.
Favorite Girl dirilis Justin Bieber sebagai single promosi kedua dari mini album pertamanya, My World (2009).
Berikut Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber:
[Verse]
Em
I always knew you were the best
Am
The coolest girl I know
C
So prettier than all the rest
B7
The star of the show
Em
So many times I wish
Am
You'd be the one for me
C
I never knew you'd be like this, girl
B7
What did ya do to me
[Pre-Chorus]
Em
You're who I'm thinking of
Am
Girl, you ain't runner up
C B7
And no matter what you're always number one
[Chorus]
Em
My prized possession, one and only
Am
I adore ya, girl I want ya
C
The one I can't live without
B7
That's you, that's you
Em
You're my precious little lady
Am
The one that makes me crazy
C
Of all the girls I've ever known
B7
It's you, it's you
[Turnaround]
Em
My favorite, my favorite,
Am C
my favorite, My favorite girl
B7
My favorite girl
[Verse]
Em
You're always going out your way
Am
To impress these Mr. Wrongs
C
But if I ever know you'd get like this,
B7
I'll take you as you are
Em
You always said believe in love,
Am
It's a dream that can't be real
C
Never thought of fairy tales,
B7
I'll show you how it feels
[Pre-Chorus]
Em
You're who I'm thinking of
Am
Girl, you ain't my runner up
C B7
And no matter what you're always number one
[Chorus]
Em
My prized possession, one and only
Am
I adore ya, girl I want ya
C
Of all the girls I've ever known
B7
It's you, it's you
Em
You're my precious little lady
Am
The one that makes me crazy
C
Of all the girls I've ever known
B7
It's you, it's you
[Turnaround]
Em
My favorite, my favorite,
Am C
my favorite, My favorite girl
B7
My favorite girl
[Bridge]
Am
You take my breath away
B7
With everything you say
Em
I just wanna be with you,
Am
My baby, my baby, ohhhh
Am
My Miss don't play no games,
B7
Treats you no other way,
Em Am
Than you deserve
'Cause you're the girl of my dreams
[Chorus]
Em
My prized possession, one and only
Am
I adore ya, girl I want ya
C
The one I can't live without
B7
That's you, that's you
Em
You're my precious little lady
Am
The one that makes me crazy
C
Of all the girls I've ever known
B7
It's you, it's you
(Tribunnews.com)