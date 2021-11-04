Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: The One That Makes Me Crazy

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Favorite Girl dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut ini.

Favorite Girl dirilis Justin Bieber sebagai single promosi kedua dari mini album pertamanya, My World (2009).

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Indah Cintaku - Vanessa Angel ft Nicky Tirta: Dekat Denganmu Setiap Hariku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Top Topan - Safira Inema: Kulo Pun Angkat Tangan

Berikut Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber:

[Verse]

Em

I always knew you were the best

Am

The coolest girl I know

C

So prettier than all the rest

B7

The star of the show

Em

So many times I wish

Am

You'd be the one for me

C

I never knew you'd be like this, girl

B7

What did ya do to me



[Pre-Chorus]

Em

You're who I'm thinking of

Am

Girl, you ain't runner up

C B7

And no matter what you're always number one



[Chorus]

Em

My prized possession, one and only

Am

I adore ya, girl I want ya

C

The one I can't live without

B7

That's you, that's you

Em

You're my precious little lady

Am

The one that makes me crazy

C

Of all the girls I've ever known

B7

It's you, it's you



[Turnaround]

Em

My favorite, my favorite,

Am C

my favorite, My favorite girl

B7

My favorite girl



[Verse]

Em

You're always going out your way

Am

To impress these Mr. Wrongs

C

But if I ever know you'd get like this,

B7

I'll take you as you are

Em

You always said believe in love,

Am

It's a dream that can't be real

C

Never thought of fairy tales,

B7

I'll show you how it feels



[Pre-Chorus]

Em

You're who I'm thinking of

Am

Girl, you ain't my runner up

C B7

And no matter what you're always number one



[Chorus]

Em

My prized possession, one and only

Am

I adore ya, girl I want ya

C

Of all the girls I've ever known

B7

It's you, it's you

Em

You're my precious little lady

Am

The one that makes me crazy

C

Of all the girls I've ever known

B7

It's you, it's you



[Turnaround]

Em

My favorite, my favorite,

Am C

my favorite, My favorite girl

B7

My favorite girl



[Bridge]

Am

You take my breath away

B7

With everything you say

Em

I just wanna be with you,

Am

My baby, my baby, ohhhh

Am

My Miss don't play no games,

B7

Treats you no other way,

Em Am

Than you deserve



'Cause you're the girl of my dreams



[Chorus]

Em

My prized possession, one and only

Am

I adore ya, girl I want ya

C

The one I can't live without

B7

That's you, that's you

Em

You're my precious little lady

Am

The one that makes me crazy

C

Of all the girls I've ever known

B7

It's you, it's you

(Tribunnews.com)