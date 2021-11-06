Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele: I Had No Time To Choose, What I Chose To Do

Musik video Easy On Me - Adele telah ditonton 141 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 4,7 juta.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele: I Had No Time To Choose, What I Chose To Do
YouTube Adele
Lagu Easy On Me dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Adele 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me - Adele di dalam artikel ini.

Adele telah merilis lagu Easy On Me 3 minggu yang lalu.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me - Adele:

[Verse 1]

                     C                     Am7

There ain't no gold in this river

                           Em                            Fmaj7

That I've been washing my hands in forever

                 G    C                           Am7

I know there is hope in these waters

                      Em

But I can't bring myself to swim

         Fmaj7

When I am drowning in the silence

Fmaj7

Baby, let me in

[Chorus]

    C Am7    G

Go easy on me, baby

Em      Fmaj7

I was still a child

C         Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C    Am7      G

Feel the world around me

Em          Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C          Fmaj7

What I chose to do

      C                  Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

[Verse 2]

G                     C

There aren't no room

                          Am7

For things to change

                         Em

When we are both so deeply

              Fmaj7

Stuck in our ways

G                 C

You can't deny

                 Am7

How hard I tried

                    Em

I changed who I was

                   Fmaj7

To put you both first

                    Fmaj7

But now I give up

[Chorus]

     C Am7    G

Go easy on me, baby

Em     Fmaj7

I was still a child

C       Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7       G

Feel the world around me

Em         Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C          Fmaj7

What I chose to do

      C Am7    Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

[Bridge]

C                     Am7

I had good intentions

                    Em

And the highest hopes

                      Fmaj7

But I knows it now

                                           Fmaj7

It probably doesn't even show

[Outro]

G C Am7     G

Go easy on me, baby

Em     Fmaj7

I was still a child

C         Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7       G

Feel the world around me

Em           Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C          Fmaj7

What I chose to do

              C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

