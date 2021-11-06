Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sanctuary - Joji, Viral di TikTok

Lagu berjudul Sanctuary dinyanyikan oleh Joji. Inilah kunci gitar dan lirik lagunya berikut ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sanctuary.

Lagu berjudul Sanctuary dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Joji.

Lagu Sanctuary dirilis pertama kali pada tahun 2019 oleh Joji

Lagu Sanctuary viral dan menjadi sound populer di TikTok pada pekan ini.

Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sanctuary - Joji:

[Intro]

G  Cmaj7  G

[Verse 1]

G
Go ahead and bark after dark
                         Cmaj7
Fallen star, I'm your one call away
G
Motel halls, neon walls
                      Cmaj7
When night falls, I am your escape
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm                   Am
When you lay alone, I ache
F
Something I wanted to feel

[Chorus]

G                           Cmaj7
If you've been waiting for fallin' in love
        Am                          F
Babe you don't have to wait on me
G                         Cmaj7
Cuz I've been aiming for Heaven above
      Am                         F
But an angel ain't what I need

[Verse 2]

G
Not anyone, you're the one
                         Cmaj7
More than fun, you're the Sanctuary
G
'Cause what you want is what I want
      Cmaj7
Sincerity

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm                      Am
Souls that dream alone lie awake
F                             N.C.
I'll give you something so real
[Chorus]
G                           Cmaj7
If you've been waiting for fallin' in love
        Am                         F
Babe you don't have to wait on me
G                         Cmaj7
Cuz I've been aiming for Heaven above
      Am
But an angel ain't what I need

[Bridge]

       F
Hold me oh so close
       Em
cuz you never know
       D                   N.C.
Just how long our lives will be

[Chorus]

G                   N.C.    Cmaj7
If you've been waiting for fallin' in love
        Am                         F
Babe you don't have to wait on me
G                         Cmaj7
Cuz I've been aiming for Heaven above
      Am                       F
But an angel ain't what I need
C   Am   G

