Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sanctuary - Joji, Viral di TikTok

Lagu berjudul Sanctuary dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Joji.

Lagu Sanctuary dirilis pertama kali pada tahun 2019 oleh Joji

Lagu Sanctuary viral dan menjadi sound populer di TikTok pada pekan ini.

Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sanctuary - Joji:



[Intro]

G Cmaj7 G

[Verse 1]

G

Go ahead and bark after dark

Cmaj7

Fallen star, I'm your one call away

G

Motel halls, neon walls

Cmaj7

When night falls, I am your escape

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm Am

When you lay alone, I ache

F

Something I wanted to feel

[Chorus]

G Cmaj7

If you've been waiting for fallin' in love

Am F

Babe you don't have to wait on me

G Cmaj7

Cuz I've been aiming for Heaven above

Am F

But an angel ain't what I need

[Verse 2]

G

Not anyone, you're the one

Cmaj7

More than fun, you're the Sanctuary

G

'Cause what you want is what I want

Cmaj7

Sincerity

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm Am

Souls that dream alone lie awake

F N.C.

I'll give you something so real

[Chorus]

G Cmaj7

If you've been waiting for fallin' in love

Am F

Babe you don't have to wait on me

G Cmaj7

Cuz I've been aiming for Heaven above

Am

But an angel ain't what I need

[Bridge]

F

Hold me oh so close

Em

cuz you never know

D N.C.

Just how long our lives will be

[Chorus]

G N.C. Cmaj7

If you've been waiting for fallin' in love

Am F

Babe you don't have to wait on me

G Cmaj7

Cuz I've been aiming for Heaven above

Am F

But an angel ain't what I need

C Am G

