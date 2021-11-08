Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One Time - Justin Bieber: Lemme Tell You One Time

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Time - Justin Bieber di dalam artikel ini.

Justin Bieber telah merilis lagu One Time 11 tahun yang lalu.

Musik video One Time - Justin Bieber telah ditonton 690 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 3,5 juta.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Time - Justin Bieber:

G

When I met you girl my heart went knock knock

C

Now them butterflis in my stomach wont stop stop

G

even though its a struggle love is all we got

C

so we gone keep keep clambin to the mountain top.

G C G

your world, is my world. my fight, is your fight

C

my breath,is your breath. your heart [now I've got]

G C

your my one love, my one heart, my one life for sure

G

lemme tell you one time [girl I love girl love you]

C

I'mma tell you one time [girl I love girl I love you]

G

I'll be your one guy, you'll be my number one girl.

C

always makin time for you

G

lemme tell you one time [girl I love girl love you]

C

I'mma tell you one time [girl I love girl I love you]

G

you look so deep you know that it humbles me

C

you by my side and troubles them but it don't trouble me

G

menny have call but the chosen one is you

C

whatever you want shawty i give it to you

G C G

your world, is my world. my fight, is your fight

C

my breath, is your breath. your heart [now I've got]

G C

your my one love, my one heart, my one life for sure

G

lemme tell you one time [girl I love girl love you]

C

I'mma tell you one time [girl I love girl I love you]

G

I'll be your one guy, you'll be my number one girl.

C

always makin time for you

G

lemme tell you one time [girl I love girl love you]

C

I'mma tell you one time [girl I love girl I love you]

G

[me plus you] I'mma tell you one time

C

[me plus you] I'mma tell you one time

G

[me plus you] I'mma tell you one time

C

[me plus you] I'mma tell you one time

G

[me plus you] I'mma tell you one time

C

[me plus you] I'mma tell you one time

