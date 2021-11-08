Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One Time - Justin Bieber: Lemme Tell You One Time
Musik video One Time - Justin Bieber telah ditonton 690 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 3,5 juta.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Time - Justin Bieber di dalam artikel ini.
Justin Bieber telah merilis lagu One Time 11 tahun yang lalu.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Time - Justin Bieber:
G
When I met you girl my heart went knock knock
C
Now them butterflis in my stomach wont stop stop
G
even though its a struggle love is all we got
C
so we gone keep keep clambin to the mountain top.
G C G
your world, is my world. my fight, is your fight
C
my breath,is your breath. your heart [now I've got]
G C
your my one love, my one heart, my one life for sure
G
lemme tell you one time [girl I love girl love you]
C
I'mma tell you one time [girl I love girl I love you]
G
I'll be your one guy, you'll be my number one girl.
C
always makin time for you
G
lemme tell you one time [girl I love girl love you]
C
I'mma tell you one time [girl I love girl I love you]
G
you look so deep you know that it humbles me
C
you by my side and troubles them but it don't trouble me
G
menny have call but the chosen one is you
C
whatever you want shawty i give it to you
G C G
your world, is my world. my fight, is your fight
C
my breath, is your breath. your heart [now I've got]
G C
your my one love, my one heart, my one life for sure
G
lemme tell you one time [girl I love girl love you]
C
I'mma tell you one time [girl I love girl I love you]
G
I'll be your one guy, you'll be my number one girl.
C
always makin time for you
G
lemme tell you one time [girl I love girl love you]
C
I'mma tell you one time [girl I love girl I love you]
G
[me plus you] I'mma tell you one time
C
[me plus you] I'mma tell you one time
G
[me plus you] I'mma tell you one time
C
[me plus you] I'mma tell you one time
G
[me plus you] I'mma tell you one time
C
[me plus you] I'mma tell you one time
