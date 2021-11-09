Chord Gitar
Chod Gitar Lagu Thats Why You Go Away - Michael Learns To Rock: I Won't Forget
Inilah chord gitar lagu That's Why You Go Away dari Michael Learns To Rock. Kunci gitar mudah dari G
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu That's Why You Go Away dari Michael Learns To Rock.
Kunci gitar lagu That's Why You Go Away disajikan dengan mudah mulai dari kunci G.
Lagu ini merupakan lagu yang populer di zamannya dan dirilis pada 1995.
Chord Gitar Lagu That's Why You Go Away - Michael Learns To Rock:
Intro : G
C D G
Am D
baby won't you tell me why
G
there is sadness in your eyes
Am B7 Em
I don't wanna say goodbye to you
Am D
love is one big illusion
I should try to forget
Am D G
but there is something left in my head
Am D
you're the one who set it up
G
now you're the one to make it stop
Am B7 Em
I'm the one who's feeling lost right now
Am D
now you want me to forget
every little thing you said
Am D G
but there is something left in my head
Chorus :
C
I won't forget
D G
the way you're kissing
Am
the feeling's so strong
D G
were lasting for so long
C
nut I'm not the man
D Em
your heart is missing
Am D G
that's why you go away I know
Am D
You were never satisfied
G
no matter how I tried
Am B7 Em
now you wanna say goodbye to me
Am D
love is one big illusion
I should try to forget
Am D G
but there is something left in my head
Kembali ke : Chorus
D# F
sitting here all alone
A#
is the middle of nowhere
Am D G
don't know which way to go
D# F
there ain't so much to say
A#
now between us
Am D
there ain't so much for you
Gm F Em Am7 F -Am
there ain't so much for me anymore
Int. : C D G Em Am D G
Kembali ke : Chorus
Am D G
that's why you go away I know
(Tribunnews.com)