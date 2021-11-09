Chod Gitar Lagu Thats Why You Go Away - Michael Learns To Rock: I Won't Forget

Breaking News:

Inilah chord gitar lagu That's Why You Go Away dari Michael Learns To Rock. Kunci gitar mudah dari G

Grup musik pop asal Denmark, Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR) yang beranggotakan Jascha Richter, Kare Wanscher, dan Mikkel Lentz menjadi bintang tamu dalam malam Grand Final Rising Star Indonesia di Studio 9 RCTI, Kebon Jeruk, Jakarta Barat, Jumat (19/12/2014). 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu That's Why You Go Away dari Michael Learns To Rock.

Kunci gitar lagu That's Why You Go Away disajikan dengan mudah mulai dari kunci G.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu yang populer di zamannya dan dirilis pada 1995.

Chord Gitar Lagu That's Why You Go Away - Michael Learns To Rock:

Intro : G
        C D G

Am                     D
baby won't you tell me why
           G
there is sadness in your eyes
Am                   B7       Em
I don't wanna say goodbye to you
Am                 D
love is one big illusion

I should try to forget
     Am                 D          G
but there is something left in my head 
Am                        D
you're the one who set it up
     G
now you're the one to make it stop
Am                        B7          Em
I'm the one who's feeling lost right now
Am                    D
now you want me to forget
      
every little thing you said
    Am                 D          G
but there is something left in my head

Chorus :
        C
I won't forget
          D          G
the way you're kissing
                 Am
the feeling's so strong
          D          G
were lasting for so long
                C
nut I'm not the man
        D        Em
your heart is missing
               Am   D     G
that's why you go away I know
Am                   D
You were never satisfied
G
no matter how I tried
Am                    B7     Em
now you wanna say goodbye to me
Am                 D   
love is one big illusion

I should try to forget
    Am                 D          G
but there is something left in my head

Kembali ke : Chorus

D#                   F
sitting here all alone
                  A#
is the middle of nowhere
Am                D      G
don't know which way to go
      D#                F
there ain't so much to say
         A#
now between us
      Am                 D
there ain't so much for you
      Gm       F    Em      Am7  F -Am
there ain't so much for me anymore

Int. : C D G Em Am D G

Kembali ke : Chorus 

               Am   D    G
that's why you go away I know

