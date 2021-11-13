Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Fearless - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: There's Something 'bout the Way the Street Looks

Inilah chord gitar Fearless - Taylor Swift, mulai dari kunci C: there's something 'bout the way the street looks when it's just rained.

Chord Gitar Fearless - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: There's Something 'bout the Way the Street Looks
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Cek chord gitar Fearless - Taylor Swift, mulai dari kunci C di artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fearless yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Fearless di kanal YouTube-nya pada 27 Februari 2010.

Hingga kini, video klip Fearless telah ditonton lebih dari 58 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Fearless - Taylor Swift 

Intro : C G Dm F
C G Dm F..

C
there's something 'bout the way

G                                                   Dm
the street looks when it's just rained

                                               F
there's a glow off the pavement

                                    C
you walk me to the car..

                                            G
and you know i wanna ask you

                           Dm
to dance right there

                                         F
in the middle of the parking lot..

Int.

      C  G     Dm   F
yeah.. oh yeah..

C
we're driving down the road

G                            Dm
i wonder if you know

i'm trying so hard

F
not to get caught up now

C
but you're just so cool

G                                                  Dm
run your hands through your hair

                                     F                G
absent-mindedly making me want you..

Reff :

C
and i don't know how

G
it gets better than

Dm
this you take my hand and drag

          F                   G
me head first, fearless..

C
and i don't know why

G
but with you i'd

Am
dance in a storm

F G
in my best dress, fеarless..

Music : C G Dm F

C
so, baby, drive slow

G                             Dm
'til we run out of road

                                  F
in this onе-horse town

                                    C
i wanna stay right here

                                    G
in this passenger's seat

                                      Dm
you put your eyes on me

in this moment now,

F                          G
capture it, remember it..

Reff :

C
and i don't know how

G
it gets better than

Dm
this you take my hand and drag

           F                   G
me head first, fearless..

C
and i don't know why

G
but with you i'd

Am
dance in a storm

             F                    G
in my best dress, fеarless..

Music :

Dm F C G

      oh-oh..
Dm F C G..G-Am

Bb                                            C
well, you stood there with me

in the doorway

         Dm                      Em
my hands shake i'm not

        F              G
usually this way but..

Bb
you pull me in

                    C
and i'm a little more brave

              Dm                  Em
it's the first kiss, it's flawless

                 F               G
really something.. it's fearless..

Int. C G      Dm       F
o o o o o o oh.. yeah..

Reff :

C
cause i don't know how

G
it gets better than

Dm
this you take my hand and drag

           F                  G
me head first, fearless..

C
and i don't know why

G
but with you i'd

Am
dance in a storm

             F                     G
in my best dress, fеarless..

C
cause i don't know how

G
it gets better than

Dm
this you take my hand and drag

          F                  G
me head first, fearless..

C
and i don't know why

G
but with you i'd

Am
dance in a storm

                       F               G
in my best dress, fеarless..

Outro : C G Dm F..

o o oh.. o o yeah..

