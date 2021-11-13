Chord Gitar Fearless - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: There's Something 'bout the Way the Street Looks

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fearless yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Fearless di kanal YouTube-nya pada 27 Februari 2010.

Hingga kini, video klip Fearless telah ditonton lebih dari 58 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Fearless - Taylor Swift

Intro : C G Dm F

C G Dm F..

C

there's something 'bout the way

G Dm

the street looks when it's just rained

F

there's a glow off the pavement

C

you walk me to the car..

G

and you know i wanna ask you

Dm

to dance right there

F

in the middle of the parking lot..

Int.

C G Dm F

yeah.. oh yeah..

C

we're driving down the road

G Dm

i wonder if you know

i'm trying so hard

F

not to get caught up now

C

but you're just so cool

G Dm

run your hands through your hair

F G

absent-mindedly making me want you..

Reff :

C

and i don't know how

G

it gets better than

Dm

this you take my hand and drag

F G

me head first, fearless..

C

and i don't know why

G

but with you i'd

Am

dance in a storm

F G

in my best dress, fеarless..

Music : C G Dm F

C

so, baby, drive slow

G Dm

'til we run out of road

F

in this onе-horse town

C

i wanna stay right here

G

in this passenger's seat

Dm

you put your eyes on me

in this moment now,

F G

capture it, remember it..

Reff :

C

and i don't know how

G

it gets better than

Dm

this you take my hand and drag

F G

me head first, fearless..

C

and i don't know why

G

but with you i'd

Am

dance in a storm

F G

in my best dress, fеarless..

Music :

Dm F C G

oh-oh..

Dm F C G..G-Am

Bb C

well, you stood there with me

in the doorway

Dm Em

my hands shake i'm not

F G

usually this way but..

Bb

you pull me in

C

and i'm a little more brave

Dm Em

it's the first kiss, it's flawless

F G

really something.. it's fearless..

Int. C G Dm F

o o o o o o oh.. yeah..

Reff :

C

cause i don't know how

G

it gets better than

Dm

this you take my hand and drag

F G

me head first, fearless..

C

and i don't know why

G

but with you i'd

Am

dance in a storm

F G

in my best dress, fеarless..

C

cause i don't know how

G

it gets better than

Dm

this you take my hand and drag

F G

me head first, fearless..

C

and i don't know why

G

but with you i'd

Am

dance in a storm

F G

in my best dress, fеarless..

Outro : C G Dm F..

o o oh.. o o yeah..

