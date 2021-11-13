Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Fearless - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: There's Something 'bout the Way the Street Looks
Inilah chord gitar Fearless - Taylor Swift, mulai dari kunci C: there's something 'bout the way the street looks when it's just rained.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fearless yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Fearless di kanal YouTube-nya pada 27 Februari 2010.
Hingga kini, video klip Fearless telah ditonton lebih dari 58 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Terbaru Adele - Easy on Me
Chord Gitar Fearless - Taylor Swift
Intro : C G Dm F
C G Dm F..
C
there's something 'bout the way
G Dm
the street looks when it's just rained
F
there's a glow off the pavement
C
you walk me to the car..
G
and you know i wanna ask you
Dm
to dance right there
F
in the middle of the parking lot..
Int.
C G Dm F
yeah.. oh yeah..
C
we're driving down the road
G Dm
i wonder if you know
i'm trying so hard
F
not to get caught up now
C
but you're just so cool
G Dm
run your hands through your hair
F G
absent-mindedly making me want you..
Reff :
C
and i don't know how
G
it gets better than
Dm
this you take my hand and drag
F G
me head first, fearless..
C
and i don't know why
G
but with you i'd
Am
dance in a storm
F G
in my best dress, fеarless..
Music : C G Dm F
C
so, baby, drive slow
G Dm
'til we run out of road
F
in this onе-horse town
C
i wanna stay right here
G
in this passenger's seat
Dm
you put your eyes on me
in this moment now,
F G
capture it, remember it..
Reff :
C
and i don't know how
G
it gets better than
Dm
this you take my hand and drag
F G
me head first, fearless..
C
and i don't know why
G
but with you i'd
Am
dance in a storm
F G
in my best dress, fеarless..
Music :
Dm F C G
oh-oh..
Dm F C G..G-Am
Bb C
well, you stood there with me
in the doorway
Dm Em
my hands shake i'm not
F G
usually this way but..
Bb
you pull me in
C
and i'm a little more brave
Dm Em
it's the first kiss, it's flawless
F G
really something.. it's fearless..
Int. C G Dm F
o o o o o o oh.. yeah..
Reff :
C
cause i don't know how
G
it gets better than
Dm
this you take my hand and drag
F G
me head first, fearless..
C
and i don't know why
G
but with you i'd
Am
dance in a storm
F G
in my best dress, fеarless..
C
cause i don't know how
G
it gets better than
Dm
this you take my hand and drag
F G
me head first, fearless..
C
and i don't know why
G
but with you i'd
Am
dance in a storm
F G
in my best dress, fеarless..
Outro : C G Dm F..
o o oh.. o o yeah..
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Menua Bersamamu - Tri Suaka, dari Kunci C: Dulu Kita Saling Menyakiti
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pernah Salah - Mawar de Jongh, Kunci Dimulai dari C
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya
Chord Gitar
|1. Chord Gitar Lagu Menua Bersamamu - Tri Suaka, Kunci Dimulai dari C
|2. Chord Gitar Sumpah Ku Mencintaimu - Seventeen: Sumpah Ku Mencintaimu, Sungguh Ku Gila Karenamu
|3. Chord Gitar Bale Pulang 2 - Toton Caribo ft Justy Aldrin, Viral di TikTok: Angin Datang Kasih Kabar
|4. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Terbaru Adele - Easy on Me
|5. Chord Segalanya - Sheila On 7: Karna Kau Ku Mampu