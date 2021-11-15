Chord Gitar Nothing To Lose - Michael Learns To Rock, Kunci Mudah dari C

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu Nothing To Lose - Michael Learns to Rock.
Lagu ini merupakan lagu hits di masanya dirilis pada 1997.
Verse 1:
C G Am
There are times when you make me laugh
F G
there are moments when you drive me mad
C G Am
there are seconds when I see the light
F E
though many times you made me cry
Am Dm G C
There's something you don't understand
Am Dm G
I want to be your man
Chorus:
C
Nothing to lose
G Am
your love to win
D C G
hoping so bad that you'll let me in
C
I'm at your feet
G Am
waiting for you
F G C
I've got time and nothing to lose
Verse 2:
C G Am
There are times when I believe in you
F G
these moments when I feel close to you
C G Am
there are times I think that I am yours
F E
though many times I feel unsure
Am Dm G C
There's something you don't understand
Am Dm G
I want to be your man
Chorus: (x2)
C
Nothing to lose
G Am
your love to win
D C G
hoping so bad that you'll let me in
C
I'm at your feet
G Am
waiting for you
F G C
I've got time and nothing to lose
