Chord Gitar Nothing To Lose - Michael Learns To Rock, Kunci Mudah dari C

Inilah chord gitar lagu Nothing To Lose - Michael Learns to Rock, lirik Nothing to lose your love to win

Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) akan tampil di acara Konser World Music Festival 2018 di Lapangan Tennis Indoor, Senayan, Jakarta Pusat, Selasa (11/12/2018) malam. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu Nothing To Lose - Michael Learns to Rock.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu hits di masanya dirilis pada 1997.

Chord Gitar Nothing To Lose - Michael Learns to Rock

Verse 1:

           C              G         Am
There are times when you make me laugh
           F                          G
there are moments when you drive me mad
           C              G         Am
there are seconds when I see the light
       F                         E
though many times you made me cry
        Am         Dm       G            C
There's something     you don't understand
  Am       Dm          G
I want to be your man

Chorus:

C
Nothing to lose
G               Am
your love to win
D                  C              G
hoping so bad that you'll let me in
C
I'm at your feet
G             Am
waiting for you
          F       G               C
I've got time and nothing to lose

Verse 2:

           C              G         Am
There are times when I believe in you
           F                          G
these moments when I feel close to you
           C              G         Am
there are times I think that I am yours
       F                         E
though many times I feel unsure
        Am         Dm       G            C
There's something     you don't understand
  Am       Dm          G
I want to be your man

Chorus: (x2)

C
Nothing to lose
G               Am
your love to win
D                  C              G
hoping so bad that you'll let me in
C
I'm at your feet
G             Am
waiting for you
          F       G               C
I've got time and nothing to lose

