Chord Gitar Nothing To Lose - Michael Learns To Rock, Kunci Mudah dari C

Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) akan tampil di acara Konser World Music Festival 2018 di Lapangan Tennis Indoor, Senayan, Jakarta Pusat, Selasa (11/12/2018) malam.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu hits di masanya dirilis pada 1997.

Chord Gitar Nothing To Lose - Michael Learns to Rock

Verse 1:

C G Am

There are times when you make me laugh

F G

there are moments when you drive me mad

C G Am

there are seconds when I see the light

F E

though many times you made me cry

Am Dm G C

There's something you don't understand

Am Dm G

I want to be your man

Chorus:

C

Nothing to lose

G Am

your love to win

D C G

hoping so bad that you'll let me in

C

I'm at your feet

G Am

waiting for you

F G C

I've got time and nothing to lose

Verse 2:

C G Am

There are times when I believe in you

F G

these moments when I feel close to you

C G Am

there are times I think that I am yours

F E

though many times I feel unsure

Am Dm G C

There's something you don't understand

Am Dm G

I want to be your man

Chorus: (x2)

C

Nothing to lose

G Am

your love to win

D C G

hoping so bad that you'll let me in

C

I'm at your feet

G Am

waiting for you

F G C

I've got time and nothing to lose

(Tribunnews.com)