Chord Gitar All Too Well - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: I Walked Through the Door with You

Chord Gitar All Too Well - Taylor Swift

[Intro]

C G Am F

C G Am F

[Verse]

C G

I walked through the door with you, the air was cold

Am F

But something 'bout it felt like home somehow, and I,

C G

Left my scarf there at your sister's house

Am F (once)

And you still got it, in your drawer, even now

[Instrumental]

C G Am F

[Verse]

C G

Oh your sweet dispositon and my wide eyed gaze

Am F

We're singing in the car getting lost upstate

C G

The autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place

Am F

And I can picture it after all these days

[Pre-Chorus]

C G

And I know it's long gone and, and magics not here no more

Am G F G Am G

And I might be okay but I'm not fine at all

[Chorus]

C G

'Cause there we are again on that little town street

Am F

You almost ran the red 'cause you were lookin' over at me

C G Am F

Wind in my hair, I was there, I remember it all too well

[Verse]

C G

Photo album on the counter your cheeks were turning red

Am F

You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin size bed

C G

And your mothers telling stories 'bout you on a t-ball team

Am F

You taught me 'bout your past thinkin' your future was me

[Pre-Chorus]

C G

And I know it's long gone and it was nothing else I could do

Am G F G Am G

And I forget about you long enough to forget why I needed to

[Chorus]

C G

'Cause here we are again in the middle of the night

Am F

We dance around the kitchen in the refrigerator light

C G Am F

Down the stairs, I was there, I remember it all too well

[Instrumental]

C G Am F G

[Verse]

C G

Maybe we got lost in translation maybe I asked for too much

Am F

But maybe this thing was a masterpiece 'til you tore it all up

C G Am F

Running scared, I was there, I remember it all too well

C G

Hey, you call me up again just to break me like a promise

Am F

So casually cruel in the name of being honest

C G

I'm a crumpled up piece of paper lyin' here

Am F C G Am F

Cause I remember it all all all too well

C G

Time won't fly it's like I'm paralyzed by it

Am F

I'd like to be my old self again but I'm still tryin' to find it

C G

After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own

Am F

Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone

C G

But you keep my old scarf from that very first week

Am F

'Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me

C G Am F

You cant get rid of it 'cause you remember it all too well yeah

[Chorus]

C G

'Cause there we are again when I loved you so

Am F

Back before you lost the one real thing you've ever known

C G Am F

It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well

C G

Wind in my hair, you were there, you remember it oh

Am F

Down the stairs, you were there, you remember it all

C G Am F

It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well

