Chord Gitar All Too Well - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: I Walked Through the Door with You

Chord Gitar All Too Well - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C

Berikut ini chord gitar All Too Well - Taylor Swift, mulai dari Kunci C:

Simak chord gitar All Too Well - Taylor Swift, mulai dari Kunci C, dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu All Too Well yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip All Too Well di kanal YouTube-nya pada 13 November 2021.

Hingga kini, video klip All Too Well telah ditonton 36 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar All Too Well - Taylor Swift

[Intro]

C G Am F
C G Am F

[Verse]

     C                                  G
I walked through the door with you, the air was cold

    Am                                 F
But something 'bout it felt like home somehow, and I,

C                                  G
Left my scarf there at your sister's house

         Am                       F (once)
And you still got it, in your drawer, even now

[Instrumental]

C G Am F

[Verse]

         C                       G
Oh your sweet dispositon and my wide eyed gaze

    Am                               F
We're singing in the car getting lost upstate

  C                                  G
The autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place

     Am                          F
And I can picture it after all these days

[Pre-Chorus]

       C                             G
And I know it's long gone and, and magics not here no more

       Am                         G           F G Am G
And I might be okay but I'm not fine at all

[Chorus]

    C                                 G
'Cause there we are again on that little town street

     Am                                    F
You almost ran the red 'cause you were lookin' over at me

          C                              G              Am         F
Wind in my hair, I was there, I remember it all too well

[Verse]

     C                                   G
Photo album on the counter your cheeks were turning red

                  Am                                     F
You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin size bed

           C                                               G
And your mothers telling stories 'bout you on a t-ball team

           Am                                      F
You taught me 'bout your past thinkin' your future was me

[Pre-Chorus]

       C                             G
And I know it's long gone and it was nothing else I could do

      Am                                                             G F G Am G
And I forget about you long enough to forget why I needed to

[Chorus]

     C                              G
'Cause here we are again in the middle of the night

   Am                                   F
We dance around the kitchen in the refrigerator light

           C                            G               Am F
Down the stairs, I was there, I remember it all too well

[Instrumental]

C G Am F G

[Verse]

             C                             G
Maybe we got lost in translation maybe I asked for too much

                 Am                                   F
But maybe this thing was a masterpiece 'til you tore it all up

     C                                   G                  Am F
Running scared, I was there, I remember it all too well

           C                          G
Hey, you call me up again just to break me like a promise

    Am                           F
So casually cruel in the name of being honest

          C                                 G
I'm a crumpled up piece of paper lyin' here

              Am                 F              C G Am F
Cause I remember it all all all too well

C                               G
Time won't fly it's like I'm paralyzed by it

             Am                            F
I'd like to be my old self again but I'm still tryin' to find it

   C                                            G
After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own

        Am                                F
Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone

         C                             G
But you keep my old scarf from that very first week

            Am                                F
'Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me

        C                             G                      Am F
You cant get rid of it 'cause you remember it all too well yeah

[Chorus]

     C                                 G
'Cause there we are again when I loved you so

   Am                                  F
Back before you lost the one real thing you've ever known

       C                       G                      Am F
It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well

          C                                      G
Wind in my hair, you were there, you remember it oh

          Am                                  F
Down the stairs, you were there, you remember it all

       C                       G                     Am F
It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well

