Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu That Should Be Me - Justin Bieber: Everybodys Laughin in My Mind
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu That Should Be Me dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu That Should Be Me dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut ini.
That Should Be Me dipopulerkan Justin Bieber dan dirilis pada 19 Maret 2011.
Lagu yang ditulis Bieber bersama beberapa musisi lainnya ini menjadi lagu terakhir di album studio perdananya, My World 2.0.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sahabat Tak Akan Pergi - Betrand Peto ft Anneth: Kamu Begitu Berarti
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Di Saat Aku Pergi - Dadali: Biarlah Aku Pergi Jangan Lagi Kau Tangisi
Berikut That Should Be Me - Justin Bieber:
[Intro]
Am F C G
mmmmmmm
[Verse]
Am F C G
everybodys laughin in my mind
Am F C G
rumors spreadin about this other guy
Am
do you do what you did when you did with me
F
does he love you the way i can
C
did you forget all the plans that you made with me
G
cuz baby i didnt
[Chorus]
C
that should be me, holdin your hand
G
that should be me, makin you laugh
Am
that should be me, this is so sad
F
that should be me, that should be me
C
that should be me feelin' your kiss
G
that should be me, buyin you gifts
Am
this is so wrong, i cant go on
F
till you believe
that that should be me
Am F C G
that should be me
yeah
[Verse]
Am F C G
said you needed a little time from my mistakes
Am F C G
its funny how you used that time to have me replaced
Am
did you think that i wouldnt see you out at the movies
F
what cha doin' to me?
C
your taking him where we used to go
now if your trying to break my heart
G
its workin, cuz you know
[Chorus]
C
that should be me, holdin your hand
G
that should be me, makin you laugh
Am
that should be me, this is so sad
F
that should be me, that should be me
C
that should be me feelin' your kiss
G
that should be me, buyin you gifts
Am
this is so wrong, i cant go on
F
till you believe
that that should be me
[Bridge]
Am C
i need to know should i fight for love
G F
or disarm its getting harder to shield
Am F C G
this pain is my heart (hold)
[Chorus]
C
that should be me, holdin your hand
G
that should be me, makin you laugh
Am
that should be me, this is so sad
F
that should be me, that should be me
C
that should be me feelin' your kiss
G
that should be me, buyin you gifts
Am
this is so wrong, i cant go on
F
till you believe
that that should be me
(Ulangi Chorus 4x)
C G
That should be me
(Tribunnews.com)