Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu That Should Be Me - Justin Bieber: Everybodys Laughin in My Mind

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu That Should Be Me dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut ini.

That Should Be Me dipopulerkan Justin Bieber dan dirilis pada 19 Maret 2011.

Lagu yang ditulis Bieber bersama beberapa musisi lainnya ini menjadi lagu terakhir di album studio perdananya, My World 2.0.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sahabat Tak Akan Pergi - Betrand Peto ft Anneth: Kamu Begitu Berarti

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Di Saat Aku Pergi - Dadali: Biarlah Aku Pergi Jangan Lagi Kau Tangisi

Berikut That Should Be Me - Justin Bieber:

[Intro]

Am F C G

mmmmmmm

[Verse]

Am F C G

everybodys laughin in my mind

Am F C G

rumors spreadin about this other guy

Am

do you do what you did when you did with me

F

does he love you the way i can

C

did you forget all the plans that you made with me

G

cuz baby i didnt



[Chorus]

C

that should be me, holdin your hand

G

that should be me, makin you laugh

Am

that should be me, this is so sad

F

that should be me, that should be me

C

that should be me feelin' your kiss

G

that should be me, buyin you gifts

Am

this is so wrong, i cant go on

F

till you believe



that that should be me

Am F C G

that should be me

yeah



[Verse]

Am F C G

said you needed a little time from my mistakes

Am F C G

its funny how you used that time to have me replaced

Am

did you think that i wouldnt see you out at the movies

F

what cha doin' to me?

C

your taking him where we used to go



now if your trying to break my heart

G

its workin, cuz you know



[Chorus]

C

that should be me, holdin your hand

G

that should be me, makin you laugh

Am

that should be me, this is so sad

F

that should be me, that should be me

C

that should be me feelin' your kiss

G

that should be me, buyin you gifts

Am

this is so wrong, i cant go on

F

till you believe



that that should be me



[Bridge]

Am C

i need to know should i fight for love

G F

or disarm its getting harder to shield

Am F C G

this pain is my heart (hold)



[Chorus]

C

that should be me, holdin your hand

G

that should be me, makin you laugh

Am

that should be me, this is so sad

F

that should be me, that should be me

C

that should be me feelin' your kiss

G

that should be me, buyin you gifts

Am

this is so wrong, i cant go on

F

till you believe



that that should be me



(Ulangi Chorus 4x)



C G

That should be me

(Tribunnews.com)