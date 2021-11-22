Chord Gitar Lagu Shouldn't Be - Luke Chiang dengan Lirik: No Matter What I Say, Keepin' You Close

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Shouldn't Be dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Shouldn't Be dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Luke Chiang.

Dirilis 30 April 2019, lagu ini sudah didengarkan lebih dari 4,4 juta kali di YouTube Luke Chiang, hingga Senin (22/11/2021).

Bahkan kini lagu Shouldn't Be viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: no matter what I say, keepin' you close shouldn't be hard

Chord Gitar Lagu Shouldn't Be - Luke Chiang:

I can't stop feeling like none of this matters at [Verse 1] Dm Fool around, tell me words G That you don't mean C I'm already numb to it Am I'm already numb to it Dm G Feed me lies, tear me up, break me down C Am I don't wanna be playin' these games [Pre-Chorus] Dm G I'm already used to it C Am I'm already used to you being this cold [Chorus] Dm G But keepin' you close shouldn't be hard C Am If you were honest when you said you missed me Dm You've played with my pride G C Am Making me feel like we had something real [Verse 2] Dm G I know we've been over this, it's nothing new C Am You're still gonna be leaving me here Dm G It's easier hating you than missing you C Am But I don't wanna be feelin' this way [Pre-Chorus] Dm G I'm already through with it C Am I'm already tired of thinking at all [Chorus] Dm G Cause keepin' you close shouldn't be hard C Am If you were honest when you said you missed me Dm You've played with my pride G C Am Making me feel like we had something real Dm G And making you stay shouldn't feel wrong C Am This is the last time I'll ask you to listen Dm I've played all my cards G C Am Would you feel a thing if you saw me right now? [Bridge] Dm G No matter what I say to you C Am Dm You're gone (I've been tryin' in vain to hold on) G No matter what I say [Chorus] Dm G Cause keepin' you close shouldn't be hard C Am If you were honest when you said you've missed me Dm You've played with my pride G C Am Making me feel like we had something real Dm G And making you stay shouldn't feel wrong C Am This is the last time I'll ask you to listen Dm I've played all my cards G C Am Would you feel a thing if you saw me right now?





(Tribunnews.com)