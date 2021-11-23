Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Run - Taylor Swift feat Ed Sheeran: We Can Go Where Our Eyes Can Take Us
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Run yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift feat Ed Sheeran, lengkap dengan video klipnya.
Chord Gitar Run - Taylor Swift feat Ed Sheeran
Intro : C F C F
C F C F
Give me the keys, I’ll bring the car back around
C F C F
We shouldn’t be in this town
C F
And my so-called friends, they don’t know
C F
I’d drive away before I let you go
C F C F
So give me a reason and don’t say no, no
Dm Am
There’s a chain ‘round your throat, piece of paper where I wrote
C G
“I’ll wait for you”
Dm Am
There’s a key on the chain, there’s a picture in a frame
C G
Take it with you
[Chorus]
C F C F
And run, like you’d run from the law
C F
Darling, let’s run
C F
Run from it all
Am G
We can Go where our eyes can take us
F C
Go where no one else is, run
Fsus2 C
Ooh, we’ll run
F C
Ooh, we’ll run
F C F
Ooh, we’ll run
C F
So you laugh like a child
C F
And I’ll sing like no one cares
C F C Fsus2
No one to be, no one to tell
C Fsus2
I could see this view a hundred times
C F
Pale blue sky reflected in your eyes
C F C Fsus2
So give me a reason and don’t say no, no
Dm Am
And the note from the locket, you keep it in your pocket
C G
Since I gave it to you
Dm Am
There’s a heart on your sleeve, I’ll take it when I leave
C G
And hold it for you
[Chorus]
C F C F
And run, like you’d run from the law
C F
Darling, let’s run
C F
Run from it all
Am G
We can Go like they’re trying to chase us
F C
Go where no one else is, run
F C
Ooh, we’ll run
F C
Ooh, we’ll run
F C F
Ooh, we’ll run
F
There’s been this hole in my heart
G
This thing was a shot in the dark
Am
Say you’ll never let ‘em tear us apart
F C
And I’ll hold onto you while we run
[Chorus]
F C F
Like you’d run from the law
C F
Darling, let’s run
C F
Run from it all
Am G
We can Go where our eyes can take us
F C
Go where no one else is, run
F C
Ooh, we’ll run
F C
Ooh, we’ll run
F C
Ooh, we’ll run
F C
Ooh, we’ll run
Video Klip
