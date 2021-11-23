Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Run - Taylor Swift feat Ed Sheeran: We Can Go Where Our Eyes Can Take Us

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Run yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift feat Ed Sheeran.

Chord Gitar Run - Taylor Swift feat Ed Sheeran

Intro : C F C F



C F C F

Give me the keys, I’ll bring the car back around

C F C F

We shouldn’t be in this town

C F

And my so-called friends, they don’t know

C F

I’d drive away before I let you go

C F C F

So give me a reason and don’t say no, no

Dm Am

There’s a chain ‘round your throat, piece of paper where I wrote

C G

“I’ll wait for you”

Dm Am

There’s a key on the chain, there’s a picture in a frame

C G

Take it with you



[Chorus]

C F C F

And run, like you’d run from the law

C F

Darling, let’s run

C F

Run from it all

Am G

We can Go where our eyes can take us

F C

Go where no one else is, run

Fsus2 C

Ooh, we’ll run

F C

Ooh, we’ll run

F C F

Ooh, we’ll run



C F

So you laugh like a child

C F

And I’ll sing like no one cares

C F C Fsus2

No one to be, no one to tell

C Fsus2

I could see this view a hundred times

C F

Pale blue sky reflected in your eyes

C F C Fsus2

So give me a reason and don’t say no, no



Dm Am

And the note from the locket, you keep it in your pocket

C G

Since I gave it to you

Dm Am

There’s a heart on your sleeve, I’ll take it when I leave

C G

And hold it for you



[Chorus]

C F C F

And run, like you’d run from the law

C F

Darling, let’s run

C F

Run from it all

Am G

We can Go like they’re trying to chase us

F C

Go where no one else is, run

F C

Ooh, we’ll run

F C

Ooh, we’ll run

F C F

Ooh, we’ll run



F

There’s been this hole in my heart

G

This thing was a shot in the dark

Am

Say you’ll never let ‘em tear us apart

F C

And I’ll hold onto you while we run



[Chorus]

F C F

Like you’d run from the law

C F

Darling, let’s run

C F

Run from it all

Am G

We can Go where our eyes can take us

F C

Go where no one else is, run

F C

Ooh, we’ll run

F C

Ooh, we’ll run

F C

Ooh, we’ll run

F C

Ooh, we’ll run

