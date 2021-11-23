Chord Gitar To The Bone - Pamungkas: Take Me Home, I'm Fallin' Love Me Long, I'm Rollin'

Simak chord gitar To The Bone - Pamungkas berikut ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu To The Bone yang dinyanyikan oleh Pamungkas.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Lagu To The Bone merupakan single dari album yang bertajuk Flying Solo.

Musik video To The Bone telah ditonton lebih dari 178 juta kali di YouTube hingga Selasa (23/11/2021).

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Bahaya - Arsy Widianto & Tiara Andini: Andai Engkau Bisa Mengerti Betapa Beratnya Aku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Selamat (Selamat Tinggal) dari Virgoun feat Audy: Andai Dulu Kau Tak Pergi dari Hidupku

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu To The Bone - Pamungkas:

[Intro]

F G

F G

[Verse 1]

F

Have I ever told you

G

I want you to the bone

F

Have I ever called you

G

When you are all alone

F

And if I ever forget

G

To tell you how I feel

F

Listen to me now, babe

G

I want you to the bone

[Pre-Chorus]

F G

I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh

F G

I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh

[Verse 2]

F

Maybe if you can see

G

What I feel through my bone

F

Every corner in me

G

There's your presence that grown

F

Maybe I nurture it more

G

By saying how it feel

F

But I did mean it before

G

I want you to the bone

I want you to

[Chorus]

C G

Take me home, I'm fallin'

Am Em

Love me long, I'm rollin'

F Em

Losing control, body and soul

Dm G

Mind too for sure, I'm already yours

C G

Walk you down, I'm all in

Am Em

Hold you tight, you call and

F Em

I'll take control, body and soul

Dm G

Mind too for sure, I'm already yours

Dm F

Would that be alright?

Dm G

Hey, would that be alright?

F G

I want you to the bone ooh..

F G

So bad I can't breathe ooh..

F

I want you to the bone

[Instrument]

F G

F G

[Bridge]

F

Of all the ones that begged to stay

G

I'm still longing for you

F

Of all the ones that cried their way

G

I'm still waiting on you

F

Maybe we seek for something that

G

We couldn't ever have

F

Maybe we choose the only love

G

We know we won't accept

F

Or maybe we're taking all the risks

G

For something that is real

F

'Cause maybe the greatest love of all

G

Is who the eyes can't see, yeah

[Instrument]

F G

F G

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Run - Taylor Swift feat Ed Sheeran, dari Kunci C: We Can Go Where Our Eyes Can Take Us

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Ikhlasku Bahagiamu - Tri Suaka feat Yoda: Kunci dari C, Sangat Mudah Dimainkan

(Tribunnews.com)