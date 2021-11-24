Chord Gitar dan Lirik As Long As You Love Me - Justin Bieber: I'll Be Your Silver, I'll Be Your Gold

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu As Long As You Love Me dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut ini.

As Long As You Love Me dipopulerkan penyanyi asal Kanada, Justin Bieber dan dirilis pada 11 Juni 2012.

Lagu ini dibuat untuk album studio ketiganya, Believe (2012).

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Aca Aca Nehi Nehi - Dadido: Aduh Biyung Inyong Ora Sudi

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Siapkah Kau Tuk Jatuh Cinta Lagi - HIVI!: Kunci dari Em, Mudah Dimainkan

Berikut As Long As You Love Me - Justin Bieber:

[Intro]

Am C G D

As long as you love me

Am C G D

As long as you love me

Am C G D

As long as you love me



[Verse 1]

Am C

We're under pressure,

G D

seven billion people in the world trying to fit in

Am C

Keep it together,

G D

smile on your face even though your heart is frowning

Am C

But hey now, you know girl,

G D

We both know it's a cruel world

Am C G D

But I will take my chances



[Chorus]

Am

As long as you love me

C G D

We could be starving, we could be homeless, we could be broke

Am

As long as you love me

C G D

I'll be your platinum, I'll be your silver, I'll be your gold



[Post Chorus 2] x2

Am

As long as you lo lo lo lo lo lo

C

lo lo lo lo lo lo lo

G

lo lo lo lo lo lo lo

D

love me, love me



[Verse 2]

Am C G D

I'll be your soldier, fighting every second of the day for your dreams girl

Am C G D

I'll be your Hova, You can be my Destiny's Child on the scene girl

Am C G D

So don't stress, don't cry, we don't need no wings to fly

Am C G D

Just take my hand



[Chorus]

Am

As long as you love me

C G D

We could be starving, we could be homeless, we could be broke

Am

As long as you love me

C G D

I'll be your platinum, I'll be your silver, I'll be your gold



[Post Chorus 2] x2

Am

As long as you lo lo lo lo lo lo

C

lo lo lo lo lo lo lo

G

lo lo lo lo lo lo lo

D

love me, love me



[Bridge]

Am C

I don't know if this makes sense but, you're my hallelujah

G D

Give me a time and place, I'll rendezvous it

Am

I'll fly you to it, I'll beat you there

C

Girl, you know I got you

G

Us, trust, a couple things I can't spell without U

Am C

Now we on top of the world, cause that's just how we do

G D

Use to tell me sky's the limit, now the sky's our point of view

D

Man, we stepping out like woa (Oh God!), cameras point and shoot

F

Ask me 'what's my best side?', I stand back and point at you, you

Am

You the one that I argue with, feel like I need a new girl to be bothered with

Am

But, the grass ain't always greener on the other side, it's green where you water it

Am

So I know, we got issues baby, true, true, true

Am

But I'd rather work on this you than to go ahead and start with someone new

Am

As long as you love me



[Chorus]

Am

As long as you love me

C G D

We could be starving, we could be homeless, we could be broke

Am

As long as you love me

C G D

I'll be your platinum, I'll be your silver, I'll be your gold



[Post Chorus 2] x2

Am

As long as you lo lo lo lo lo lo

C

lo lo lo lo lo lo lo

G

lo lo lo lo lo lo lo

D

love me, love me

(Tribunnews.com)