Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu To Be Loved - Adele: I Built a House for a Love to Grow

Intro : C..

C Em

I built a house.. for a love to grow..

G Am

I was so young.. that it was hard to know..

F Em

I'm as lost now.. as i was back then..

Dm G

always make a mess of everything..

C Em

it's about time.. that i face myself..

G Am

all i do is bleed.. into someone else..

F Em

painting walls.. with all my secret tears..

Dm G

filling rooms.. with all my hopes and fears..

C G/B Am

but oh.. my, oh.. my..

G F

I'll never learn.. if I never leap..

Em Dm G

I'll always yearn.. if I never speak..

Reff :

C Em F

to.. be loved.. and love..

at the highest count..

G Am G

means to lose.. all the things..

F Fm

I can't live without.. let it be known..

C Em

that I.. will choose.. to lose..

F

it's a sacrifice..

G Am G

but i.. can't live a lie..

F Fm

let it be known.. let it be known..

C G F

that i tried..

C Em

I'm so afraid.. but i'm open wide..

G Am

I'll be the one.. to catch myself this time..

F Em

tryna learn.. to lean into it all..

Dm G

ain't it funny how.. the mighty fall..

C Em

looking back.. i don't regret a thing..

G Am

yeah, i took some bad turns.. that i am owning..

F Em

I'll stand still and let the storm pass by..

Dm G

keep my heart safe till the time feels right..

C G/B Am

but oh.. my, oh.. my..

G F

I'll never learn.. if I never leap..

Em Dm G

I'll always yearn.. if I never speak..

Reff :

C Em F

to.. be loved.. and love..

at the highest count..

G Am G

means to lose.. all the things..

F Fm

I can't live without.. let it be known..

C Em

that I.. will choose.. to lose..

F

it's a sacrifice..

G Am G

but i.. can't live a lie..

F Fm

let it be known.. let it be known..

Am G#aug

that I cried.. for you

G D

even started lying.. to you..

Dm Em

what a thing to do..

F G

all because I.. wanted..

Reff :

C Em F

to.. be loved.. and love..

at the highest count..

G Am G

means to lose.. all the things..

F

I can't live without..

Fm

let it be known.. known.. known..

C Em

that I.. will choose.. i will..

F

lose.. it's a sacrifice..

G Am G

but I.. can't live a lie..

F Fm

let it be known.. let it be known..

C Em F G Am G F

that i tried.. that i tried..

Fm C

let it be known.. that i tried..

