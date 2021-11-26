Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu To Be Loved - Adele: I Built a House for a Love to Grow

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu To Be Loved yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele, kunci mudah dimainkan.

Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul To Be Loved yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele.

Video lirik To Be Loved  diunggah oleh Adele di kanal YouTube-nya pada 19 November 2021.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu To Be Loved  - Adele

Intro : C..

C                                    Em
I built a house.. for a love to grow..

G                           Am
I was so young.. that it was hard to know..

F                                Em
I'm as lost now.. as i was back then..

Dm                                             G
always make a mess of everything..

C                                     Em
it's about time.. that i face myself..

G                            Am
all i do is bleed.. into someone else..

F                                                 Em
painting walls.. with all my secret tears..

Dm                                           G
filling rooms.. with all my hopes and fears..

        C             G/B Am
but oh.. my, oh.. my..

G                               F
I'll never learn.. if I never leap..

Em                            Dm G
I'll always yearn.. if I never speak..

Reff :

C            Em               F
to.. be loved.. and love..

at the highest count..

G               Am                    G
means to lose.. all the things..

              F                        Fm
I can't live without.. let it be known..

       C              Em
that I.. will choose.. to lose..

F
it's a sacrifice..

       G  Am             G
but i.. can't live a lie..

                    F             Fm
let it be known.. let it be known..

          C     G F
that i tried..

C                                      Em
I'm so afraid.. but i'm open wide..

G                        Am
I'll be the one.. to catch myself this time..

F                          Em
tryna learn.. to lean into it all..

Dm                             G
ain't it funny how.. the mighty fall..

C                                      Em
looking back.. i don't regret a thing..

G                                                   Am
yeah, i took some bad turns.. that i am owning..

F                                          Em
I'll stand still and let the storm pass by..

Dm                                            G
keep my heart safe till the time feels right..

        C            G/B Am
but oh.. my, oh.. my..

G                             F
I'll never learn.. if I never leap..

Em                                Dm        G
I'll always yearn.. if I never speak..

Reff :

C            Em               F
to.. be loved.. and love..

at the highest count..

G               Am                    G
means to lose.. all the things..

              F                        Fm
I can't live without.. let it be known..

       C              Em
that I.. will choose.. to lose..

F
it's a sacrifice..

       G  Am             G
but i.. can't live a lie..

                    F             Fm
let it be known.. let it be known..

           Am       G#aug
that I cried.. for you

                       G      D
even started lying.. to you..

              Dm          Em
what a thing to do..

F                   G
all because I.. wanted..

Reff :

C            Em               F
to.. be loved.. and love..

at the highest count..

G               Am                    G
means to lose.. all the things..

              F                       
I can't live without.. 

           Fm
let it be known.. known.. known..

        C            Em
that I.. will choose.. i will..

F
lose.. it's a sacrifice..

      G   Am G
but I.. can't live a lie..

                 F               Fm
let it be known.. let it be known..

         C     Em F G          Am G F
that i tried.. that i tried..

    Fm                                C
let it be known.. that i tried..

