Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo, Lengkap dengan Video Klipnya

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul All I Want yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Penulis: Inza Maliana
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo, Lengkap dengan Video Klipnya
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP
Bintang musik pop dan aktris Disney Olivia Rodrigo membuat pernyataan singkat kepada wartawan pada awal konferensi pers harian di Brady Press Briefing Room di Gedung Putih pada 14 Juli 2021 di Washington, DC. Rodrigo bermitra dengan Gedung Putih untuk mempromosikan vaksinasi COVID-19 kepada para penggemar mudanya 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dan lirik lagu yang berjudul All I Want yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Olivia Rodrigo.

Lagu All I Want dirilis pada Maret 2020.

Lagu All I Want sempat viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Kini, setelah satu tahun lebih sejak perilisannya, video klip lagu ini sudah diputar sebanyak lebih dari 99 juta kali di kanal YouTubenya.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo:

[Verse 1]

G                Em                C
I found a guy, told me I was a star

G               Em               C
He held the door, held my hand in the dark

G              Em             C
And he's perfect on paper, but he's lying to my face Am

G                       Em
Does he think that I'm the kinda girl who

C              Am
needs to be saved?

[Verse 2]

G                      Em                    C
And there's one more boy, he's from my past

G               Em               C
We fell in love, but it didn't last

G                            Em                C
'Cause the second I figure it out, he pushes me away

G                                Em                          C
And I won't fight for love if you won't meet me halfway

D                       Em                    C
And I say that I'm through, but this song's

D
still for you

[Reff]

C           D            G
All I want is love that lasts

Em             C
Is all I want too much to ask?

D                         G
Is it something wrong with me?

C          D         Em
All I want is a good guy

G                         C
Are my expectations far too high?

D                         G
Try my best, but what can I say?

Em                                 C
All I have is myself at the end of the day

D                               G
But shouldn't that be enough for me?

[Bridge]

G    Em  D        C             G
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

G                 Em                        C
And I miss the days when I was young and naive

G                       Em                            C
I thought the perfect guy would come and find me

D                  Em                     C
Now happy ever after, it don't come so easily

D

[Reff]

C              D            G
All I want is love that lasts

Em                      C
Is all I want too much to ask?

D                         G
Is it something wrong with me?

C       D             Em
All I want is a good guy

G                                  C
Are my expectations far too high?

D                     G
Try my best, but what can I say?

Em                              C
All I have is myself at the end of the day

D                            G
And All I Want Is For That To Be Okay

Video Klip

(Tribunnews.com)

