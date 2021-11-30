Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dandelions - Ruth B: Cause I'm In A Field of Dandelions

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Dandelions yang dibawakan oleh Ruth Berhe atau Ruth B.

Dandelions merupakan salah satu lagu yang berada di dalam album bertajuk 'Safe Heaven' pada tahun 2017.

Video lirik lagunya yang diunggah di YouTube melalui kanal Ruth B telah ditonton sekitar lebih dari 13 juta kali hingga artikel ini ditulis.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dandelions - Ruth B

[Intro]

C Em G D (x2)

[Verse 1]

C Em G D

Maybe it's the way you say my name

C Em G D

Maybe it's the way you play your game

C Em G D

But it's so good, I've never known anybody like you

C Em G D

But it's so good, I've never dreamed of nobody like you

[Pre-Chorus]

C Em G D

And I've heard of a love that comes once in a lifetime

C Em G D

And I'm pretty sure that you are that love of mine

[Chorus]

C Em

'Cause I'm in a field of dandelions

G D C Em G D

Wishing on every one that you'd be mine, mine

C E

And I see forever in your eyes

G D C Em G D

I feel okay when I see you smile, smile

[Post-Chorus]

C Em

Wishing on dandelions all of the time

G D

Praying to God that one day you'll be mine

C Em G D

Wishing on dandelions all of the time, all of the time

[Verse 2]

C Em G D

I think that you are the one for me

C Em G D

Cause it gets so hard to breathe

C

When you're looking at me

Em G D

I've never felt so alive and free

C

When you're looking at me

Em G D

I've never felt so happy

[Pre-Chorus]

C Em G D

And I've heard of a love that comes once in a lifetime

C Em G D

And I'm pretty sure that you are that love of mine

[Chorus]

C Em

'Cause I'm in a field of dandelions

G D C Em G D

Wishing on every one that you'd be mine, mine

C Em

And I see forever in your eyes

G D C Em G D

I feel okay when I see you smile, smile

[Post-Chorus]

C Em

Wishing on dandelions all of the time

G D

Praying to God that one day you'll be mine

C Em G D

Wishing on dandelions all of the time, all of the time

[Bridge]

C Em

Dandelion into the wind you go

G D

Won't you let my darling know?

C Em

Dandelion into the wind you go

G D

Won't you let my darling know that

[Chorus]

C Em

'Cause I'm in a field of dandelions

G D C Em G D

Wishing on every one that you'd be mine, mine

C Em

And I see forever in your eyes

G D C Em G D

I feel okay when I see you smile, smile

[Post-Chorus]

C Em

Wishing on dandelions all of the time

G D

Praying to God that one day you'll be mine

C Em G D

Wishing on dandelions all of the time, all of the time

[Outro]

C Em

I'm in a field of dandelions

G D C Em G D C

Wishing on every one that you'd be mine, mine

(Tribunnews.com)