Chord Gitar Blank Space - Taylor Swift: So It's Gonna be Forever or It's Gonna Go Down in Flames

Berikut ini Chord Gitar Blank Space - Taylor Swift: So it's gonna be forever Or it's gonna go down in flames. You can tell me when it's over.

Chord Gitar Blank Space - Taylor Swift: So It's Gonna be Forever or It's Gonna Go Down in Flames
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar Blank Space - Taylor Swift: So it's gonna be forever Or it's gonna go down in flames. You can tell me when it's over. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blank Space yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Blank Space di kanal YouTube-nya pada 11 November 2014.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Blank Space - Taylor Swift

Intro : F Dm

F
   Nice to meet you, where you
been?

I could show you incredible things

Dm
   Magic, madness, heaven sent

Saw you there and I thought

Bb
Oh my God, look at that face

You look like my next mistake

C
Love's a game, want to play?

F
   New money, suit & tie

I can read you like a magazine

Dm
   Ain't it funny, rumors, lies?

                           Bb
And I know you heard about me

So hey, let's be friends

I'm dying to see how this one ends

C
Grab your passport and my hand

C
I can make the bad guys good for
a weekend

Reff:

  F
   So it's gonna be forever

  Or it's gonna go down in flames

  Dm
   You can tell me when it's over

  If the high was worth the pain

  Gm
   Got a long list of ex-lovers

  They'll tell you I'm insane

  Bb
   Cause you know I love the players

  And you love the game

  F
   Cause we're young and we're
  reckless

  We'll take this way too far

  Dm
   It'll leave you breathless

  Or with a nasty scar

  Gm
   Got a long list of ex-lovers

  They'll tell you I'm insane

  Bb
   But I've got a blank space baby

   And I'll write your name

Int. F Dm

F
   Cherry lips, crystal scars

I could show you incredible things

Dm
   Stolen kisses, pretty lies

You're the King baby I'm your

Bb
Queen Find out what you want

Be that girl for a month

C
Wait the worst is yet to come, oh no

F
  Screaming, crying, perfect storm

                          Dm
I can make all the tables turn

Rose gardens filled with thorns

Keep you second guessing like

Bb
"Oh my God, who is she?"

I get drunk on jealousy

     C
But you'll come back each time
you leave

       C
Cause darling I'm a nightmare

dressed like a daydream

Kembali ke : Reff

 F  
Boys only want love if it's torture

Dm
  Don't say I didn't say I didn't warn ya

Bb
Boys only want love if it's torture

C
   Don't say I didn't say I didn't warn ya

Kembali ke : Reff

(Tribunnews.com)

