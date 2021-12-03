Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Blank Space - Taylor Swift: So It's Gonna be Forever or It's Gonna Go Down in Flames
Berikut ini Chord Gitar Blank Space - Taylor Swift: So it's gonna be forever Or it's gonna go down in flames. You can tell me when it's over.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Wahyu Gilang Putranto
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blank Space yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Blank Space di kanal YouTube-nya pada 11 November 2014.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Blank Space - Taylor Swift
Intro : F Dm
F
Nice to meet you, where you
been?
I could show you incredible things
Dm
Magic, madness, heaven sent
Saw you there and I thought
Bb
Oh my God, look at that face
You look like my next mistake
C
Love's a game, want to play?
F
New money, suit & tie
I can read you like a magazine
Dm
Ain't it funny, rumors, lies?
Bb
And I know you heard about me
So hey, let's be friends
I'm dying to see how this one ends
C
Grab your passport and my hand
C
I can make the bad guys good for
a weekend
Reff:
F
So it's gonna be forever
Or it's gonna go down in flames
Dm
You can tell me when it's over
If the high was worth the pain
Gm
Got a long list of ex-lovers
They'll tell you I'm insane
Bb
Cause you know I love the players
And you love the game
F
Cause we're young and we're
reckless
We'll take this way too far
Dm
It'll leave you breathless
Or with a nasty scar
Gm
Got a long list of ex-lovers
They'll tell you I'm insane
Bb
But I've got a blank space baby
And I'll write your name
Int. F Dm
F
Cherry lips, crystal scars
I could show you incredible things
Dm
Stolen kisses, pretty lies
You're the King baby I'm your
Bb
Queen Find out what you want
Be that girl for a month
C
Wait the worst is yet to come, oh no
F
Screaming, crying, perfect storm
Dm
I can make all the tables turn
Rose gardens filled with thorns
Keep you second guessing like
Bb
"Oh my God, who is she?"
I get drunk on jealousy
C
But you'll come back each time
you leave
C
Cause darling I'm a nightmare
dressed like a daydream
Kembali ke : Reff
F
Boys only want love if it's torture
Dm
Don't say I didn't say I didn't warn ya
Bb
Boys only want love if it's torture
C
Don't say I didn't say I didn't warn ya
Kembali ke : Reff
Baca juga: Chord Gitar The Only Exception - Paramore: When I Was Younger I Saw My Daddy Cry and Cursed at Wind
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cinta - Dewa 19: Perpisahan Tiba, Mengundang Air Mata
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Back to December - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: Im so Glad You Made Time to See Me
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya