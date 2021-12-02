Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar The Only Exception - Paramore: When I Was Younger I Saw My Daddy Cry and Cursed at Wind
Berikut ini Chord Gitar The Only Exception - Paramore: When I was younger I saw my daddy cry and cursed at the wind, he broke his own heart.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Only Exception yang dinyanyikan oleh Paramore.
Paramore mengunggah video klip The Only Exception di kanal YouTube-nya pada 18 Februari 2010.
Hingga kini, video klip The Only Exception telah ditonton lebih dari 204 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar The Only Exception - Paramore
Intro:
B F#m E
B F#m E
Verse 1:
B F#m E
When I was younger I saw my daddy cry and cursed at the wind
B F#m E
He broke his own heart and I watched as he tried to re-assemble it
B F#m E
And my momma swore that she would never let herself forget
B F#m E
And that was the day I promised Id never sing of love if it does not exist
Chorus:
E
But darlin,
B
You are the only exception
F#m E
You are the only exception
B
You are the only exception
B7 E
You are the only exception
Verse 2:
B F#m E
Maybe I know, somewhere deep in my soul that love never lasts
B F#m E
And we've got to find other ways to make it alone or keep a straight face
B F#m E
And I've always lived like this keeping a comfortable, distance
B F#m E
and up until now I had sworn to myself that I'm content with loneliness
Because none of it was ever worth the risk, but
Chorus:
B
You are the only exception
F#m E
You are the only exception
B
You are the only exception
B7 E
You are the only exception
Bridge:
C#m B F#
C#m B F#
C#m
I've got a tight grip on reality but I can't
B F#
Let go of what's in front of me here
C#m
I know your leaving in the morning, when you wake up
B F# E
Leave me with some kind of proof it's not a dream
Chorus:
B
You are the only exception
F#m E
You are the only exception
B
You are the only exception
B7 E
You are the only exception
B
You are the only exception
F#m E
You are the only exception
B
You are the only exception
B7 E
You are the only exception
Outro:
A E B
And I'm on my way to believing.
A E B
Oh, And Im on my way to believing.
