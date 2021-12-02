Chord Gitar The Only Exception - Paramore: When I Was Younger I Saw My Daddy Cry and Cursed at Wind

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar The Only Exception - Paramore

Berikut ini Chord Gitar The Only Exception - Paramore: When I was younger I saw my daddy cry and cursed at the wind, he broke his own heart.

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar The Only Exception - Paramore: When I was younger I saw my daddy cry and cursed at the wind, he broke his own heart. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Only Exception yang dinyanyikan oleh Paramore.

Paramore mengunggah video klip The Only Exception di kanal YouTube-nya pada 18 Februari 2010.

Hingga kini, video klip The Only Exception telah ditonton lebih dari 204 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar The Only Exception - Paramore

Intro:

B  F#m  E 

B  F#m  E 

Verse 1:

B                                 F#m                    E
When I was younger I saw my daddy cry and cursed at the wind

B                                                   F#m        E
He broke his own heart and I watched as he tried to re-assemble it

    B                                       F#m         E
And my momma swore that she would never let herself forget

   B                                              F#m                   E
And that was the day I promised Id never sing of love if it does not exist

Chorus:

E
But darlin,

B
You are the only exception

F#m          E
You are the only exception

B
You are the only exception

B7           E
You are the only exception

Verse 2:

B                                   F#m                  E
Maybe I know, somewhere deep in my soul that love never lasts

B                                             F#m                     E
And we've got to find other ways to make it alone or keep a straight face

B                                           F#m        E
And I've always lived like this keeping a comfortable, distance

B                                                   F#m            E
and up until now I had sworn to myself that I'm content with loneliness

Because none of it was ever worth the risk, but

Chorus:

B
You are the only exception

F#m         E
You are the only exception

B
You are the only exception

B7          E
You are the only exception

Bridge:

C#m B F#

C#m B F# 

            C#m    
I've got a tight grip on reality but I can't

    B                          F#
Let go of what's in front of me here

            C#m
I know your leaving in the morning, when you wake up

         B                                   F#        E
Leave me with some kind of proof it's not a dream

Chorus:

B
You are the only exception

F#m         E
You are the only exception

B
You are the only exception

B7          E
You are the only exception

B
You are the only exception

F#m         E
You are the only exception

B
You are the only exception

B7          E
You are the only exception

Outro:

    A          E                B
And I'm on my way to believing.

         A       E                  B
Oh, And Im on my way to believing.

(Tribunnews.com)

