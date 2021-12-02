Chord Gitar The Only Exception - Paramore: When I Was Younger I Saw My Daddy Cry and Cursed at Wind

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar The Only Exception - Paramore: When I was younger I saw my daddy cry and cursed at the wind, he broke his own heart.

Chord Gitar The Only Exception - Paramore

Intro:

B F#m E

B F#m E

Verse 1:

B F#m E

When I was younger I saw my daddy cry and cursed at the wind

B F#m E

He broke his own heart and I watched as he tried to re-assemble it

B F#m E

And my momma swore that she would never let herself forget

B F#m E

And that was the day I promised Id never sing of love if it does not exist

Chorus:

E

But darlin,

B

You are the only exception

F#m E

You are the only exception

B

You are the only exception

B7 E

You are the only exception

Verse 2:

B F#m E

Maybe I know, somewhere deep in my soul that love never lasts

B F#m E

And we've got to find other ways to make it alone or keep a straight face

B F#m E

And I've always lived like this keeping a comfortable, distance

B F#m E

and up until now I had sworn to myself that I'm content with loneliness

Because none of it was ever worth the risk, but

Chorus:

B

You are the only exception

F#m E

You are the only exception

B

You are the only exception

B7 E

You are the only exception

Bridge:

C#m B F#

C#m B F#

C#m

I've got a tight grip on reality but I can't

B F#

Let go of what's in front of me here

C#m

I know your leaving in the morning, when you wake up

B F# E

Leave me with some kind of proof it's not a dream

Chorus:

B

You are the only exception

F#m E

You are the only exception

B

You are the only exception

B7 E

You are the only exception

B

You are the only exception

F#m E

You are the only exception

B

You are the only exception

B7 E

You are the only exception

Outro:

A E B

And I'm on my way to believing.

A E B

Oh, And Im on my way to believing.

