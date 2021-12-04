Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift, Kunci F: So It's Gonna be Forever
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blank Space yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift, lengkap dengan video klipnya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Blank Space yang dirilis pada tahun 2014.
Lagu Blank Space ini dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift
Intro : F Dm
F
Nice to meet you, where you
been?
I could show you incredible things
Dm
Magic, madness, heaven sent
Saw you there and I thought
Bb
Oh my God, look at that face
You look like my next mistake
C
Love's a game, want to play?
F
New money, suit & tie
I can read you like a magazine
Dm
Ain't it funny, rumors, lies?
Bb
And I know you heard about me
So hey, let's be friends
I'm dying to see how this one ends
C
Grab your passport and my hand
C
I can make the bad guys good for
a weekend
Reff:
F
So it's gonna be forever
Or it's gonna go down in flames
Dm
You can tell me when it's over
If the high was worth the pain
Gm
Got a long list of ex-lovers
They'll tell you I'm insane
Bb
Cause you know I love the players
And you love the game
F
Cause we're young and we're
reckless
We'll take this way too far
Dm
It'll leave you breathless
Or with a nasty scar
Gm
Got a long list of ex-lovers
They'll tell you I'm insane
Bb
But I've got a blank space baby
And I'll write your name
Int. F Dm
F
Cherry lips, crystal scars
I could show you incredible things
Dm
Stolen kisses, pretty lies
You're the King baby I'm your
Bb
Queen Find out what you want
Be that girl for a month
C
Wait the worst is yet to come, oh no
F
Screaming, crying, perfect storm
Dm
I can make all the tables turn
Rose gardens filled with thorns
Keep you second guessing like
Bb
"Oh my God, who is she?"
I get drunk on jealousy
C
But you'll come back each time
you leave
C
Cause darling I'm a nightmare
dressed like a daydream
Kembali ke : Reff
F
Boys only want love if it's torture
Dm
Don't say I didn't say I didn't warn ya
Bb
Boys only want love if it's torture
C
Don't say I didn't say I didn't warn ya
Kembali ke : Reff
Video Klip
