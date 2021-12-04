Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift, Kunci F: So It's Gonna be Forever

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Blank Space yang dirilis pada tahun 2014.

Lagu Blank Space ini dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift

Intro : F Dm

F

Nice to meet you, where you

been?

I could show you incredible things

Dm

Magic, madness, heaven sent

Saw you there and I thought

Bb

Oh my God, look at that face

You look like my next mistake

C

Love's a game, want to play?

F

New money, suit & tie

I can read you like a magazine

Dm

Ain't it funny, rumors, lies?

Bb

And I know you heard about me

So hey, let's be friends

I'm dying to see how this one ends

C

Grab your passport and my hand

C

I can make the bad guys good for

a weekend

Reff:

F

So it's gonna be forever

Or it's gonna go down in flames

Dm

You can tell me when it's over

If the high was worth the pain

Gm

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They'll tell you I'm insane

Bb

Cause you know I love the players

And you love the game

F

Cause we're young and we're

reckless

We'll take this way too far

Dm

It'll leave you breathless

Or with a nasty scar

Gm

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They'll tell you I'm insane

Bb

But I've got a blank space baby

And I'll write your name

Int. F Dm

F

Cherry lips, crystal scars

I could show you incredible things

Dm

Stolen kisses, pretty lies

You're the King baby I'm your

Bb

Queen Find out what you want

Be that girl for a month

C

Wait the worst is yet to come, oh no

F

Screaming, crying, perfect storm

Dm

I can make all the tables turn

Rose gardens filled with thorns

Keep you second guessing like

Bb

"Oh my God, who is she?"

I get drunk on jealousy

C

But you'll come back each time

you leave

C

Cause darling I'm a nightmare

dressed like a daydream

Kembali ke : Reff

F

Boys only want love if it's torture

Dm

Don't say I didn't say I didn't warn ya

Bb

Boys only want love if it's torture

C

Don't say I didn't say I didn't warn ya

Kembali ke : Reff

Video Klip

