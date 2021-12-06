Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Back To December - Taylor Swift: Saying I'm Sorry For That Night
Musik video Back To December - Taylor Swift telah ditonton 252 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 1,3 juta.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Back To December - Taylor Swift di dalam artikel ini.
Taylor Swift telah merilis lagu Back To December 10 tahun yang lalu.
Musik video Back To December - Taylor Swift telah ditonton 252 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 1,3 juta.
Baca juga: CHORD Gitar Every Summertime - NIKI, Ost Film Shang Chi
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Im Not Okay - My Chemical Romance, dari Kunci C: Im not Okay, You Wear Me Out
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Back To December - Taylor Swift:
[Intro]
C Am - F
C Am - F
C
I'm so glad you made time to see me
Am
How's life, tell me, how's your family
F C G
I haven't seen them in a while
C
You've been good, busier than ever
Am
We small talk, work and the weather
F C G
Your guard is up and I know why
Am G
Cause the last time you saw me
C F
Is still burned in the back of your mind
Am G F
You gave me roses and I left them there to die
[Reff]
C Em
So this is me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you
F
Saying I'm sorry for that night
C G
And I go back to December all the time
C
It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you
Em F
Wishing I'd realized what I had when you were mine
C G F
I go back to December, turn around and make it alright
Am G
I go back to December all the time
C Am F
C Am F
*
C
These days I haven't been sleeping
Am
Staying up, playing back myself leaving
F C G
When your birthday passed and I didn't call
C
Then I think about summer, all the beautiful times
Am
I watched you laughing from the passenger side
F C G
And realized I loved you in the fall
Am G
And then the cold came the dark days
C F
When fear crept into my mind
Am
You gave me all your love and
G F
All I gave you was goodbye
[Chorus]
C
So this is me swallowing my pride
Em
Standing in front of you saying
F
"I'm sorry for that night" and I go
C G
Back to December all the time
C
It turns out freedom ain't
C
Nothing but missing you
Em
Wishing I'd realized what I had
F
When you were mine
C
I'd go back to December,
G F
Turn around and change my own mind
Am G
I go back to December all the time
[Interlude]
C Am F
C Am F
Am F
I miss your tan skin your sweet smile
C G
So good to me, so right
Am F
And how you held me in your arms
C
That September night
G Am
The first time you ever saw me cry
F
Maybe this is wishful thinking
C
Probably mindless dreaming
C G
If you loved again I swear I'd love you right
Am
I'd go back in time
G F
and change it but I can't
Am G
So if the chain is on your door
F
I understand
[Chorus]
C
But this is me swallowing my pride
Em
Standing in front of you saying
F
"I'm sorry for that night" and I go
C G
Back to December..
C
It turns out freedom ain't
C
Nothing but missing you
Em
Wishing I'd realized what I had
F
When you were mine
C
I'd go back to December
G F
Turn around and make it all right
Am
I'd go back to December
G F
Turn around and change my own mind
Am G
I go back to December all the time
C Am F C Am F
All the time
(Tribunnews.com)