Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Back To December - Taylor Swift: Saying I'm Sorry For That Night

Musik video Back To December - Taylor Swift telah ditonton 252 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 1,3 juta.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Back To December - Taylor Swift: Saying I'm Sorry For That Night
Tangkapan layar
Simak chord gitar lagu Back to December milik Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Back To December - Taylor Swift di dalam artikel ini.

Taylor Swift telah merilis lagu Back To December 10 tahun yang lalu.

Musik video Back To December - Taylor Swift telah ditonton 252 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 1,3 juta.

Baca juga: CHORD Gitar Every Summertime - NIKI, Ost Film Shang Chi

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Im Not Okay - My Chemical Romance, dari Kunci C: Im not Okay, You Wear Me Out

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Back To December - Taylor Swift:

[Intro]

C   Am - F

C   Am - F 

C
   I'm so glad you made time to see me

Am
   How's life, tell me, how's your family

F                             C     G
   I haven't seen them in a while

C
   You've been good,    busier than ever

Am
   We small talk,    work and the weather

F                                C     G
   Your guard is up and I know why

Am                  G
Cause the last time    you saw me

         C                          F
Is still burned in the back of your mind

            Am          G                   F
You gave me roses and I left them there to die

[Reff]

   C                                           Em
So this is me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you

                           F
Saying I'm sorry for that night

         C                 G
And I go back to December all the time

   C
It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you  

Em                                    F
Wishing I'd realized what I had when you were  mine                                               

     C                  G                      F
I go back to December, turn around and make it alright

     Am               G
I go back to December all the time

C  Am F

C  Am F

*

C
  These days I haven't been sleeping

Am
Staying up, playing back myself leaving

F                                         C    G
  When your birthday passed and I didn't call

       C
Then I think about summer, all the beautiful times

  Am
I watched you laughing from the passenger side

    F                               C     G
And    realized I loved you in the fall

Am                              G
And then the cold came the dark days

              C                               F
When fear crept into my mind  

                      Am
You gave me all your love and

          G              F
All I gave you was goodbye

[Chorus]

       C
So this is me swallowing my pride

                       Em
Standing in front of you saying

                                     F
"I'm sorry for that night" and I go

C                                 G
Back to December all the time

       C
It turns out freedom ain't

C
Nothing but missing you

Em
Wishing I'd realized what I had

              F
When you were mine

              C
I'd go back to December,

G                                                    F
Turn around and change my own mind

       Am                             G
I go back to December all the time

[Interlude]

C  Am F

C  Am F

                    Am                       F
I miss your tan skin your sweet smile

        C                         G
So good to me, so right

                         Am                           F
And how you held me in your arms

                                 C
That September night

                                 G                   Am
The first time you ever saw me cry

                                             F
Maybe this is wishful thinking

                                           C
Probably mindless dreaming

C                                                                    G
If you loved again I swear I'd love you right

            Am
I'd go back in time

              G                     F
and change it but I can't

                 Am                        G
So if the chain is on your door

            F
I understand

[Chorus]

         C
But this is me swallowing my pride

                      Em
Standing in front of you saying

                                    F
"I'm sorry for that night" and I go

C                  G
Back to December..

       C
It turns out freedom ain't

  C
Nothing but missing you

Em
Wishing I'd realized what I had

             F
When you were mine

              C
I'd go back to December

G                                               F
Turn around and make it all right

            Am
I'd go back to December

G                                                    F
Turn around and change my own mind

          Am                          G
I go back to December all the time

C Am F             C        Am F
             All the time

 

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Back to December Chord
Lagu Back to December - Taylor Swift
Chord Gitar Lagu Back to December - Taylor Swift
Back to December - Taylor Swift
Back to December
Taylor Swift
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan