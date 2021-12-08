Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo: All I Want Is A Good Guy
Musik video All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo telah ditonton 100 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 1,6 juta.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu All I Want telah dirilis 1 tahun lalu di akun YouTube DisneyMusicVEVO.
Musik video All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo telah ditonton 100 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 1,6 juta.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat Selena Gomez
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kota - Dere, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo:
[Verse 1]
G Em C
I found a guy, told me I was a star
G Em C
He held the door, held my hand in the dark
G Em C
And he's perfect on paper, but he's lying to my face Am
G Em
Does he think that I'm the kinda girl who
C Am
needs to be saved?
[Verse 2]
G Em C
And there's one more boy, he's from my past
G Em C
We fell in love, but it didn't last
G Em C
'Cause the second I figure it out, he pushes me away
G Em C
And I won't fight for love if you won't meet me halfway
D Em C
And I say that I'm through, but this song's
D
still for you
[Reff]
C D G
All I want is love that lasts
Em C
Is all I want too much to ask?
D G
Is it something wrong with me?
C D Em
All I want is a good guy
G C
Are my expectations far too high?
D G
Try my best, but what can I say?
Em C
All I have is myself at the end of the day
D G
But shouldn't that be enough for me?
[Bridge]
G Em D C G
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
G Em C
And I miss the days when I was young and naive
G Em C
I thought the perfect guy would come and find me
D Em C
Now happy ever after, it don't come so easily
D
[Reff]
C D G
All I want is love that lasts
Em C
Is all I want too much to ask?
D G
Is it something wrong with me?
C D Em
All I want is a good guy
G C
Are my expectations far too high?
D G
Try my best, but what can I say?
Em C
All I have is myself at the end of the day
D G
And All I Want Is For That To Be Okay
Video Klip
(Tribunnews.com)