Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo: All I Want Is A Good Guy

Musik video All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo telah ditonton 100 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 1,6 juta.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo: All I Want Is A Good Guy
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut Chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu All I Want telah dirilis 1 tahun lalu di akun YouTube DisneyMusicVEVO.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo:

[Verse 1]

G                Em                C
I found a guy, told me I was a star

G               Em               C
He held the door, held my hand in the dark

G              Em             C
And he's perfect on paper, but he's lying to my face Am

G                       Em
Does he think that I'm the kinda girl who

C              Am
needs to be saved?

[Verse 2]

G                      Em                    C
And there's one more boy, he's from my past

G               Em               C
We fell in love, but it didn't last

G                            Em                C
'Cause the second I figure it out, he pushes me away

G                                Em                          C
And I won't fight for love if you won't meet me halfway

D                       Em                    C
And I say that I'm through, but this song's

D
still for you

[Reff]

C           D            G
All I want is love that lasts

Em             C
Is all I want too much to ask?

D                         G
Is it something wrong with me?

C          D         Em
All I want is a good guy

G                         C
Are my expectations far too high?

D                         G
Try my best, but what can I say?

Em                                 C
All I have is myself at the end of the day

D                               G
But shouldn't that be enough for me?

[Bridge]

G    Em  D        C             G
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

G                 Em                        C
And I miss the days when I was young and naive

G                       Em                            C
I thought the perfect guy would come and find me

D                  Em                     C
Now happy ever after, it don't come so easily

D

[Reff]

C              D            G
All I want is love that lasts

Em                      C
Is all I want too much to ask?

D                         G
Is it something wrong with me?

C       D             Em
All I want is a good guy

G                                  C
Are my expectations far too high?

D                     G
Try my best, but what can I say?

Em                              C
All I have is myself at the end of the day

D                            G
And All I Want Is For That To Be Okay

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
