Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snowman - Sia, Kunci E: I Want You to Know That I'm Never Leaving
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snowman yang dipopulerkan Sia, lengkap dengan video klipnya.
Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu berjudul Snowman.
Lagu Snowman dipopulerkan oleh Sia dan video klip lagu ini telah tayang di kanal YouTube pribadinya sejak 30 Oktober 2020, lalu.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snowman - Sia:
[Verse 1]
C Dm
Don't cry snowman, not in front of me
G
Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me?
C
Darling
Am
Darling
Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way
G
A puddle of water can't hold me close
C
Baby
Can't hold me close
Am
Baby
[Chorus]
E Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
G C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
E Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
F G
So come on let's go
C E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
Am F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
C E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Am F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby
[Hook]
C E Am F
My snowman and me
C E Am F
My snowman and me
C
Baby
[Verse 2]
Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun
G
Who'll carry me without legs to run?
C
Honey
Without legs to run
Am
Honey
Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear
G
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?
C
Baby
If you don't have ears
Am
Baby
[Chorus]
E Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
G C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
E Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
F G
So come on let's go
C E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
Am F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
C E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Am F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby
[Hook]
C E Am F
My snowman and me
C E Am F
My snowman and me
C
Baby
Video Klip Lagu Snowman - Sia:
