Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Title - Meghan Trainor: Baby, Don't Call Me Your Friend

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Title - Meghan Trainor di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Title telah dirilis Meghan Trainor 7 tahun yang lalu.

Saat ini, lagu Title sedang viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Title - Meghan Trainor:

[Verse]

D If you want my love

Bm He gotta do what he does

Em A If you want these sweet like sugar Gucci lips

He gotta give it

D I know you think I'm cool

Bm But I ain't one of the boys

Em A No, don't be scared that I'm gon' tie you down

I need a little more

[Chorus]

D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend

Em A If I hear that word again

F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed

D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find

Em A But if you think you wanna try

F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye

D Bm Give me that title, title

Em A Come on give me that title, title

D Bm Better give me that title, title

Em A Come on give me that title, title

[Verse]

D If it ain't no game

Bm I won't be hanging around

Em A But don't blow up my shit at 3 AM saying; "How you need me now?"

D Don't call me boo

Bm Like I'm so kind of ghost

Em If you don't want me seeking other guys

A Well, here's what you need to know

[Chorus]

D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend

Em A If I hear that word again

F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed

D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find

Em A But if you think you wanna try

F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye

D Bm Give me that title, title

Em A Come on give me that title, title

D Bm Better give me that title, title

Em A Come on give me that title, title

[Bridge]

D Bm Say I'm a special kind of woman

Em A I'm loving what you got, but I'm hating what you doing

F# Bm Em A Gotta understand that I'm looking for a man who can get up on a bike, look mom, no hands

D Bm You gotta show me off, off

Em A But you embarrassed, if that's the case I'm all gone

F# Bm Em You gotta treat me like a trophy, put me on the shelf

A I promise something else

[Chorus]

D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend

Em A If I hear that word again

F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed

D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find

Em A But if you think you wanna try

F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye

D Bm Give me that title, title

Em A Come on give me that title, title

D Bm Better give me that title, title