Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Title - Meghan Trainor: Baby, Don't Call Me Your Friend
Lagu Title telah dirilis Meghan Trainor 7 tahun yang lalu. Saat ini, lagu Title sedang viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Title - Meghan Trainor
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Title - Meghan Trainor di dalam artikel ini.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Title - Meghan Trainor:
[Verse] D If you want my love Bm He gotta do what he does Em A If you want these sweet like sugar Gucci lips He gotta give it D I know you think I'm cool Bm But I ain't one of the boys Em A No, don't be scared that I'm gon' tie you down I need a little more [Chorus] D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend Em A If I hear that word again F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find Em A But if you think you wanna try F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye D Bm Give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title D Bm Better give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title [Verse] D If it ain't no game Bm I won't be hanging around Em A But don't blow up my shit at 3 AM saying; "How you need me now?" D Don't call me boo Bm Like I'm so kind of ghost Em If you don't want me seeking other guys A Well, here's what you need to know [Chorus] D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend Em A If I hear that word again F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find Em A But if you think you wanna try F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye D Bm Give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title D Bm Better give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title [Bridge] D Bm Say I'm a special kind of woman Em A I'm loving what you got, but I'm hating what you doing F# Bm Em A Gotta understand that I'm looking for a man who can get up on a bike, look mom, no hands D Bm You gotta show me off, off Em A But you embarrassed, if that's the case I'm all gone F# Bm Em You gotta treat me like a trophy, put me on the shelf A I promise something else [Chorus] D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend Em A If I hear that word again F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find Em A But if you think you wanna try F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye D Bm Give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title D Bm Better give me that title, title Em A Come on give me that title, title
Video Klip
