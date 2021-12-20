Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Title - Meghan Trainor: Baby, Don't Call Me Your Friend

Lagu Title telah dirilis Meghan Trainor 7 tahun yang lalu. Saat ini, lagu Title sedang viral di aplikasi TikTok.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Title - Meghan Trainor di dalam artikel ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Title - Meghan Trainor:

[Verse]
 
                 D
If you want my love
                      Bm
He gotta do what he does
                    Em               A
If you want these sweet like sugar Gucci lips
 
He gotta give it
                      D
I know you think I'm cool
                         Bm
But I ain't one of the boys
      Em                                      A
No, don't be scared that I'm gon' tie you down
 
I need a little more
  
[Chorus]
 
        D                   Bm
Baby, don't call me your friend
       Em               A
If I hear that word again
           F#m           Bm              Em            A
You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed
             D                  Bm
And I know girls ain't hard to find
            Em              A
But if you think you wanna try
       F#m                Bm          Em           A
Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye
 
               D           Bm
Give me that title, title
                       Em           A
Come on give me that title, title
                     D            Bm
Better give me that title, title
                       Em          A
Come on give me that title, title
  
[Verse]
 
                D
If it ain't no game
                      Bm
I won't be hanging around
            Em                          A
But don't blow up my shit at 3 AM saying; "How you need me now?"
               D
Don't call me boo
                      Bm
Like I'm so kind of ghost
              Em
If you don't want me seeking other guys
A
 Well, here's what you need to know
  
[Chorus]
 
        D                   Bm
Baby, don't call me your friend
       Em               A
If I hear that word again
           F#m           Bm              Em            A
You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed
             D                  Bm
And I know girls ain't hard to find
            Em              A
But if you think you wanna try
       F#m                Bm          Em           A
Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye
 
               D           Bm
Give me that title, title
                       Em           A
Come on give me that title, title
                     D            Bm
Better give me that title, title
                       Em          A
Come on give me that title, title
  
[Bridge]
 
D            Bm
Say I'm a special kind of woman
      Em                          A
I'm loving what you got, but I'm hating what you doing
 F#                          Bm                      Em                     A
Gotta understand that I'm looking for a man who can get up on a bike, look mom, no hands
D         Bm
You gotta show me off, off
Em                       A
But you embarrassed, if that's the case I'm all gone
F#                          Bm                      Em
You gotta treat me like a trophy, put me on the shelf
                      A
I promise something else
  
[Chorus]
 
        D                   Bm
Baby, don't call me your friend
       Em               A
If I hear that word again
           F#m           Bm              Em            A
You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed
             D                  Bm
And I know girls ain't hard to find
            Em              A
But if you think you wanna try
       F#m                Bm          Em           A
Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye
 
               D           Bm
Give me that title, title
                       Em           A
Come on give me that title, title
                     D            Bm
Better give me that title, title
                       Em          A
Come on give me that title, title

