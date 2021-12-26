Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo: You Betrayed Me

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Traitor dari Olivia Rodrigo, lengkap dengan video klip.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Traitor dari Olivia Rodrigo.

Video klip lagu berjudul Traitor diunggah di kanal YouTube Olivia Rodrigo pada 21 Oktober 2021.

Lirik dan Chord Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo

[Verse 1]

 C                      G

Brown guilty eyes and little white lies

         Am                      Fmaj7

Yeah, I played dumb but I always knew

      C                      G

That you talk to her, maybe did even worse

        Am                   Fmaj7

I kept quiet so I could keep you

[Pre-Chorus]

               C

And ain't it funny

         G

How you ran to her

      Am                     Fmaj7

The second that we called it quits

               C

And ain't it funny

         G

How you said you were friends

        Am                     Fmaj7

Now it sure as hell don't look like it

[Chorus]

      C

You betrayed me

    G                              Am

And I know that you'll never feel sorry

   Fmaj7

For the way I hurt, yeah

 C

You talked to her

     G

When we were together

      Am

Loved you at your worst

    Fmaj7

But that didn't matter

    C

It took you two weeks

   G

To go off and date her

      Am

Guess you didn't cheat

    N.C.

But you're still a traitor

[Verse 2]

C

 Now you bring her around

     G

Just to shut me down

         Am                   Fmaj7

Show her off like she's a new trophy

           C

And I know if you were true

            G

There's no damn way that you

               Am                      Fmaj7

Could fall in love with somebody that quickly

[Pre-Chorus]

          C

Ain't it funny

     G

All the twisted games

          Am                   Fmaj7

All the questions you used to avoid?

           C

Ain't it funny?

         G

Remember I brought her up

         Am            Fmaj7

And you told me I was paranoid

[Chorus]

      C

You betrayed me

    G                              Am

And I know that you'll never feel sorry

   Fmaj7

For the way I hurt, yeah

 C

You talked to her

     G

When we were together

      Am

Loved you at your worst

    Fmaj7

But that didn't matter

    C

It took you two weeks

   G

To go off and date her

       Am

Guess you didn't cheat

N.C.

But you're still a traitor

[Bridge]

C     G           Am

 (Ah, ah, ah, ah) God, I wish that you had thought this through

Fmaj7

Before I went and fell in love with you

C     G                         Am

 (Ah, ah, ah, ah)  When she's sleeping in the bed we made

          Fmaj7

Don't you dare forget about the way

[Chorus]

      C

You betrayed me

    G                              Am

Cuz I know that you'll never feel sorry

   Fmaj7

For the way I hurt, yeah

 C

You talked to her

     G

When we were together

     Am

You gave me your word

    Fmaj7

But that didn't matter

    C

It took you two weeks

   G

To go off and date her

      Am

Guess you didn't cheat

    Fmaj7                        C  G Am

But you're still, you're still a traitor (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

      Fmaj7

Yeah, you're still a traitor

[Outro]

C    G      Am

 Oh, oh, oh God, I wish that you had thought this through

 Fm

before I went and fell in love with you

