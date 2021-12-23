Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helmes, Cocok Dinyanyikan saat Natal

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Jingle Bell Rock yang dilantunkan oleh Bobby Helmes.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Jingle Bell Rock yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi country asal AS, Bobby Helmes.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 1957 dan cocok untuk dinyanyikan saat perayaan Natal.

Selain itu lagu Jingle Bells Rock juga telah dicover oleh penyanyi hingga saat ini seperti duo grup, Darry Hall dan John Oates serta J.Fla.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Jingle Bells Rock - Bobby Helmes

Intro : A

D
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
                                   Em             A
Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring
Em                 A               Em             A
Snowing and blowing up bushels of fun
A                            Em      A
Now the jingle hop has begun

D
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
                                Em           A
Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time
Em                A                Em           A
Dancing and prancing in Jingle Bell Square
Em      A       D
In the frosty air
            G                            Gm
What a bright time, it's the right time

     D
To rock the night away
          E
Jingle bell time is a swell time
     A
To go gliding in a one-horse sleigh

D
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
                             B
Jingle around the clock
G            Gm               E           Gm
Mix and mingle in the jingling beat
Em            A              D
That's the jingle bell rock

D
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
                                Em            A
Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time
Em                A                Em           A
Dancing and prancing in Jingle Bell Square
Em      A       D
In the frosty air
            G                            Gm
What a bright time, it's the right time

     D
To rock the night away
           E
Jingle bell time is a swell time
      A
To go gliding in a one-horse sleigh

D
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
                            B
Jingle around the clock
G           Gm                E           Gm
Mix and mingle in the jingling beat
Em            A
That's the jingle bell
Em            A
That's the jingle bell
Em            A              D
That's the jingle bell rock

