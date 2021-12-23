Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helmes, Cocok Dinyanyikan saat Natal

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Jingle Bell Rock yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi country asal AS, Bobby Helmes.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 1957 dan cocok untuk dinyanyikan saat perayaan Natal.

Selain itu lagu Jingle Bells Rock juga telah dicover oleh penyanyi hingga saat ini seperti duo grup, Darry Hall dan John Oates serta J.Fla.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Jingle Bells Rock - Bobby Helmes

Intro : A

D

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Em A

Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring

Em A Em A

Snowing and blowing up bushels of fun

A Em A

Now the jingle hop has begun

D

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Em A

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Em A Em A

Dancing and prancing in Jingle Bell Square

Em A D

In the frosty air

G Gm

What a bright time, it's the right time

D

To rock the night away

E

Jingle bell time is a swell time

A

To go gliding in a one-horse sleigh

D

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

B

Jingle around the clock

G Gm E Gm

Mix and mingle in the jingling beat

Em A D

That's the jingle bell rock

D

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Em A

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Em A Em A

Dancing and prancing in Jingle Bell Square

Em A D

In the frosty air

G Gm

What a bright time, it's the right time

D

To rock the night away

E

Jingle bell time is a swell time

A

To go gliding in a one-horse sleigh

D

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

B

Jingle around the clock

G Gm E Gm

Mix and mingle in the jingling beat

Em A

That's the jingle bell

Em A

That's the jingle bell

Em A D

That's the jingle bell rock

