Chord Gitar Trail of Broken Hearts - Dragon Force, Kunci Gitar Dasar dari C

Chord Gitar Trail of Broken Hearts - Dragon Force:

Intro: A G F#m D E

C G

Here we are, far beyond the distant sky

Am G

I've seen all the world and how the story will be over

C G

Through the snow and tainted mountains we have climbed

Am G

Now we have found the light that guides us over

F Am G

Through the falling rain we've travelled far and wide

F Am G

And through the blackest darkness, stars above shining bright

C G

Through the sun and winter rain will fall

Am G

All our lives we all were waiting for a sign to call

C G

We're walking hand in hand in dreams of endless time

Am G

How do we know when we will leave this life behind?

F C

Stare at life through eyes of mine

Am G

The hate, the fear and the pain

C Am

There's a feeling held deep inside

F G

When life you live is in vain

(Life you live is in vain)

A E D E

Fly away down the lonely roads of yesterday

A E Bm E

We close our eyes to see the light of brighter days

C F G Am

And all alone we'll be where time can never heal

F G C

With the trail of broken hearts flying free

C G

Once again we walk this lonely road

Am G

There are times that we were wading through the rain and cold

C G

We're lost in memories of what we left behind

Am G

Relive the dreams, the endless screams of pain inside

F C

Lives are filled with emptiness

Am G

The fear returns once again

C Am

Searching endlessly, now we will see

F G

Drown your mind in the pain

(Drown your mind in the pain)

A E D E

Fly away down the lonely roads of yesterday

A E Bm E

We close our eyes to see the light of brighter days

C F G Am

And all alone we'll be where time can never heal

F G C Am

With the trail of broken hearts flying free

F G

The last temptation will be all that's left for me

C# C# (s)/ D*

When I see those tears you cry

Eb Eb / E*

When I hear those lies you lie

F* F#* E* \ D*

When I feel all creation now falling down on me

A* \ Am \ G

Is this the reason to be?

Solos:

{A G F#m E} (x2) {D A E

D A F#m E} (x2)

{C# C# s/D*} {Eb Eb s/E*}

F* s/F#* s\ E* s\ D* A* F#m E}

A E D E

Fly away down the lonely roads of yesterday

A E Bm E

We close our eyes to see the light of brighter days

C F G Am

And all alone we'll be where time can never heal

F G C Am

With the trail of broken hearts flying free

F G C

The trail of broken hearts flying free

