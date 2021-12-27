Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Trail of Broken Hearts - Dragon Force, Kunci Gitar Dasar dari C

Inilah chord gitar lagu Trail of Broken Hearts dari Dragon Force, kunci gitar kudah dari C

Chord Gitar Trail of Broken Hearts - Dragon Force, Kunci Gitar Dasar dari C
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu Trail of Broken Hearts dari Dragon Force.

Chord Gitar Trail of Broken Hearts - Dragon Force:

Intro: A G F#m D E

C                   G
Here we are, far beyond the distant sky
      Am                                           G
I've seen all the world and how the story will be over
C                             G
Through the snow and tainted mountains we have climbed
Am                                         G
Now we have found the light that guides us over
F                               Am                 G
Through the falling rain we've travelled far and wide
F                                   Am                   G
And through the blackest darkness, stars above shining bright

C                           G
Through the sun and winter rain will fall
Am                                       G
All our lives we all were waiting for a sign to call
C                               G
We're walking hand in hand in dreams of endless time
Am                                       G
How do we know when we will leave this life behind?

F                       C
Stare at life through eyes of mine
    Am                     G
The hate, the fear and the pain
C                       Am
There's a feeling held deep inside
      F                     G
When life you live is in vain

(Life you live is in vain)

A     E               D                 E
Fly away down the lonely roads of yesterday
    A                   E                 Bm             E
We close our eyes to see the light of brighter days
C         F                     G               Am
And all alone we'll be where time can never heal
          F                 G               C
With the trail of broken hearts flying free

C                         G
Once again we walk this lonely road
          Am                                     G
There are times that we were wading through the rain and cold
C                           G
We're lost in memories of what we left behind
  Am                                       G
Relive the dreams, the endless screams of pain inside

F                       C
Lives are filled with emptiness
    Am                 G
The fear returns once again
C                     Am
Searching endlessly, now we will see
F                       G
Drown your mind in the pain

(Drown your mind in the pain)

A     E               D                 E
Fly away down the lonely roads of yesterday
    A                   E                 Bm             E
We close our eyes to see the light of brighter days
C         F                     G               Am
And all alone we'll be where time can never heal
          F                 G               C         Am
With the trail of broken hearts flying free

    F                                             G
The last temptation will be all that's left for me
C#           C# (s)/ D*
When I see those tears you cry
Eb             Eb /   E*
When I hear those lies you lie
F*                   F#*     E*     \       D*
When I feel all creation now falling down on me
A*   \         Am     \     G
Is this the reason to be?

Solos:

{A G F#m E} (x2) {D A E  
D A F#m E} (x2)

{C# C# s/D*} {Eb Eb s/E*}  
F* s/F#* s\ E* s\ D* A* F#m E}

A     E               D                 E
Fly away down the lonely roads of yesterday
    A                   E                 Bm             E
We close our eyes to see the light of brighter days
C         F                     G               Am
And all alone we'll be where time can never heal
          F                 G               C       Am
With the trail of broken hearts flying free
    F                 G               C
The trail of broken hearts flying free

(Tribunnews.com, Chrysnha)

Tribun Lombok
