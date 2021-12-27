Chord Gitar Trail of Broken Hearts - Dragon Force, Kunci Gitar Dasar dari C

Chord Gitar
Intro: A G F#m D E
C G
Here we are, far beyond the distant sky
Am G
I've seen all the world and how the story will be over
C G
Through the snow and tainted mountains we have climbed
Am G
Now we have found the light that guides us over
F Am G
Through the falling rain we've travelled far and wide
F Am G
And through the blackest darkness, stars above shining bright
C G
Through the sun and winter rain will fall
Am G
All our lives we all were waiting for a sign to call
C G
We're walking hand in hand in dreams of endless time
Am G
How do we know when we will leave this life behind?
F C
Stare at life through eyes of mine
Am G
The hate, the fear and the pain
C Am
There's a feeling held deep inside
F G
When life you live is in vain
(Life you live is in vain)
A E D E
Fly away down the lonely roads of yesterday
A E Bm E
We close our eyes to see the light of brighter days
C F G Am
And all alone we'll be where time can never heal
F G C
With the trail of broken hearts flying free
C G
Once again we walk this lonely road
Am G
There are times that we were wading through the rain and cold
C G
We're lost in memories of what we left behind
Am G
Relive the dreams, the endless screams of pain inside
F C
Lives are filled with emptiness
Am G
The fear returns once again
C Am
Searching endlessly, now we will see
F G
Drown your mind in the pain
(Drown your mind in the pain)
A E D E
Fly away down the lonely roads of yesterday
A E Bm E
We close our eyes to see the light of brighter days
C F G Am
And all alone we'll be where time can never heal
F G C Am
With the trail of broken hearts flying free
F G
The last temptation will be all that's left for me
C# C# (s)/ D*
When I see those tears you cry
Eb Eb / E*
When I hear those lies you lie
F* F#* E* \ D*
When I feel all creation now falling down on me
A* \ Am \ G
Is this the reason to be?
Solos:
{A G F#m E} (x2) {D A E
D A F#m E} (x2)
{C# C# s/D*} {Eb Eb s/E*}
F* s/F#* s\ E* s\ D* A* F#m E}
A E D E
Fly away down the lonely roads of yesterday
A E Bm E
We close our eyes to see the light of brighter days
C F G Am
And all alone we'll be where time can never heal
F G C Am
With the trail of broken hearts flying free
F G C
The trail of broken hearts flying free
