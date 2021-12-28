Chord Gitar Through Fire And Flames - DragonForce, So Far Away We Wait For The Day

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu Through Fire And Flames dari DragonForce.

Chord Gitar Through Fire And Flames - DragonForce:

Intro: Em G A Bm

Verse:

Em C

On a cold winter morning, in the time before the light

D Em

In flames of death's eternal reign we ride towards the fight

Em C

When the darkness has fallen down, and the times are tough all right

D Em

The sound of evil laughter falls around the world tonight

Em C

Fighting hard, fighting on for the steel, through the wastelands evermore

D Em

The scattered souls will feel the hell bodies wasted on the shores

Am Em

On the blackest plains in hell's domain, we watch them as we go

Am D

In fire and pain, and once again we know

G D

So now we fly ever free

C

We're free before the thunderstorm

Em D C

On towards the wilderness our quest carries on

Bm Em Bm D

Far beyond the sundown, far beyond the moonlight

Am D

Deep inside our hearts and all our souls

Chorus:

C Em

So far away we wait for the day

D Em

For the light source so wasted and gone

C Em

We feel the pain of a lifetime lost in a thousand days

D Em

Through the fire and the flames we carry on

Verse:

Em

As the red day is dawning

C

And the lightning cracks the sky

D

They'll raise their hands to the heavens above

Em

With resentment in their eyes

Em

Running back from the mid-morning light

C

There's a burning in my heart

D

We're banished from a time in a fallen land

Em

To a life beyond the stars

Am

In your darkest dreams see to believe

Em

Our destiny is time

Am D

And endlessly we'll all be free tonight

G D C

And on the wings of a dream, so far beyond reality

Em D C

All alone in desperation, now the time has gone

Bm E Bm D

Lost inside you'll never find, lost within my own mind

Am D

Day after day this misery must go on

Chorus:

Em C

Now here we stand with their blood on our hands

D Em

We fought so hard now can we understand

Em C

I'll break the seal of this curse if I possibly can

D Em

For freedom of every man

Em C

Now here we stand with their blood on our hands

D Em

We fought so hard now can we understand

Em C

I'll break the seal of this curse if I possibly can

D Em

For freedom of every man

(Tribunnews.com/Chrysnha)