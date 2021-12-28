Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Through Fire And Flames - DragonForce, So Far Away We Wait For The Day
Inilah chord gitar lagu Through Fire And Flames dari DragonForce, kunci mudah reff dari C
Chord Gitar Through Fire And Flames - DragonForce:
Intro: Em G A Bm
Verse:
Em C
On a cold winter morning, in the time before the light
D Em
In flames of death's eternal reign we ride towards the fight
Em C
When the darkness has fallen down, and the times are tough all right
D Em
The sound of evil laughter falls around the world tonight
Em C
Fighting hard, fighting on for the steel, through the wastelands evermore
D Em
The scattered souls will feel the hell bodies wasted on the shores
Am Em
On the blackest plains in hell's domain, we watch them as we go
Am D
In fire and pain, and once again we know
G D
So now we fly ever free
C
We're free before the thunderstorm
Em D C
On towards the wilderness our quest carries on
Bm Em Bm D
Far beyond the sundown, far beyond the moonlight
Am D
Deep inside our hearts and all our souls
Chorus:
C Em
So far away we wait for the day
D Em
For the light source so wasted and gone
C Em
We feel the pain of a lifetime lost in a thousand days
D Em
Through the fire and the flames we carry on
Verse:
Em
As the red day is dawning
C
And the lightning cracks the sky
D
They'll raise their hands to the heavens above
Em
With resentment in their eyes
Em
Running back from the mid-morning light
C
There's a burning in my heart
D
We're banished from a time in a fallen land
Em
To a life beyond the stars
Am
In your darkest dreams see to believe
Em
Our destiny is time
Am D
And endlessly we'll all be free tonight
G D C
And on the wings of a dream, so far beyond reality
Em D C
All alone in desperation, now the time has gone
Bm E Bm D
Lost inside you'll never find, lost within my own mind
Am D
Day after day this misery must go on
Chorus:
Em C
Now here we stand with their blood on our hands
D Em
We fought so hard now can we understand
Em C
I'll break the seal of this curse if I possibly can
D Em
For freedom of every man
Em C
Now here we stand with their blood on our hands
D Em
We fought so hard now can we understand
Em C
I'll break the seal of this curse if I possibly can
D Em
For freedom of every man
