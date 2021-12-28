Chord Gitar Through Fire And Flames - DragonForce, So Far Away We Wait For The Day

Breaking News:

Through Fire And Flames - DragonForce

chord gitar lagu Through Fire And Flames dari DragonForce

chord gitar lagu Through Fire And Flames dari DragonForce.

Chord Gitar Through Fire And Flames - DragonForce:

Intro: Em G A Bm

Verse:

Em                                 C
On a cold winter morning, in the time before the light
D                                       Em
In flames of death's eternal reign we ride towards the fight
Em                                           C
When the darkness has fallen down, and the times are tough all right
D                                 Em
The sound of evil laughter falls around the world tonight
Em                                         C
Fighting hard, fighting on for the steel, through the wastelands evermore
D                                               Em
The scattered souls will feel the hell bodies wasted on the shores
Am                                             Em
On the blackest plains in hell's domain, we watch them as we go
Am                                     D
In fire and pain, and once again we know

          G           D
So now we fly ever free
        C
We're free before the thunderstorm
Em                 D             C
On towards the wilderness our quest carries on
Bm               Em       Bm               D
Far beyond the sundown, far beyond the moonlight
Am                                   D
Deep inside our hearts and all our souls

Chorus:

            C                   Em
So far away we wait for the day
        D                             Em
For the light source so wasted and gone
            C                         Em
We feel the pain of a lifetime lost in a thousand days
  D                                         Em
Through the fire and the flames we carry on

Verse:

Em
As the red day is dawning
C
And the lightning cracks the sky
D
They'll raise their hands to the heavens above
Em
With resentment in their eyes
Em
Running back from the mid-morning light
            C
There's a burning in my heart
        D
We're banished from a time in a fallen land
Em
To a life beyond the stars
Am
In your darkest dreams see to believe
      Em
Our destiny is time
    Am                               D
And endlessly we'll all be free tonight
            G             D           C
And on the wings of a dream, so far beyond reality
Em             D             C
All alone in desperation, now the time has gone
Bm                   E             Bm               D
Lost inside you'll never find, lost within my own mind
Am                                   D
Day after day this misery must go on

Chorus:

              Em                             C
Now here we stand with their blood on our hands
              D                     Em
We fought so hard now can we understand
                Em                       C
I'll break the seal of this curse if I possibly can
    D                 Em
For freedom of every man

              Em                             C
Now here we stand with their blood on our hands
              D                     Em
We fought so hard now can we understand
                Em                       C
I'll break the seal of this curse if I possibly can
    D                 Em
For freedom of every man

