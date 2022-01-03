Chord Gitar Wish You Were Here - Neck Deep, dari Kunci G: Take It Slow Tell Me All How You've Grown

Ilustrasi - Chord Gitar Wish You Were Here - Neck Deep: Take it slow tell me all how you've grown.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wish You Were Here yang dinyanyikan oleh Neck Deep.

Neck Deep mengunggah video musik Wish You Were Here di kanal YouTube-nya pada 20 September 2019.

Hingga kini, video musik Wish You Were Here telah ditonton lebih dari delapan juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Wish You Were Here - Neck Deep

Capo di fret 3

(Intro) G D C

G

Take it slow Tell me all

D

how you've grown

C

just for me, Could we all reminisce

G

Better yet, here's a pen

D

Make a list

C

Fill it full with all the things I've missed

D

'Cause I can barely drive past the school

Em

Without stopping to think of you

C

And how we used to act a fool

D

But worst of all I wish I called

Em Bm

At least a thousand times or more

C

Just to hear what I've been missing

(Chorus)

G D

If a picture is all that I have

C

I can picture the times that we won't get back

Em

If I picture it now it don't seem so bad

D G

Either way, I still wish you were here

D

Don't say everything's meant to be

C

'Cause you know it's not what I believe

Em

Can't help but think that it should've been me

D G D C

Either way, I still wish you were here

G

Thinking back on the days

D

Where we all used to say

C

I know anywhere's better than here

G

In the back of the class

D

Where we grew up too fast

C

Living life like there's nothing to fear

D

But the ice on the road

Em

Driving home all alone

C

Singing along to a song from three summers ago

D Em

The one that made you remember it..

Bm C

Now I'll always remember it

D G

As the song that your life ended with

(Chorus)

D

If a picture is all that I have

C

I can picture the times that we won't get back

Em

If I picture it now it don't seem so bad

D G

Either way, I still wish you were here

D

Don't say everything's meant to be

C

'Cause you know it's not what I believe

Em

Can't help but think that it should've been me

D Em

Either way, I still wish you were here

C G

And they say you're in a better place

Em

But a better place is right here with me

C D

Yeah they say you're in a better place

G

Too bad it's not what I believe

(Chorus)

D

'Cause a picture is all that I have

C

To remind me that you're never coming back

Em

If i picture it now it just makes me sad

D G

And right now I just wish you were here

D

Don't say everything's meant to be

C

'Cause you know it's not what I believe

Em

Can't help but think that it should've been me

D G

In the end I just wish you were here

D

Yeah they say you're in a better place

C

Either way I still wish you were here

Em

They say you're in a better place

D G

In the end I just wish you were here

(Tribunnews.com)

