Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One Last Time - Ariana Grande: I Need To Be The One Who Takes You Home

Lirik video One Last Time - Ariana Grande telah ditonton 396 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,7 juta.

Ariana Grande. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Last Time - Ariana Grande 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Last Time - Ariana Grande di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu One Last Time telah dirilis Ariana Grande 6 tahun lalu di kanal Youtubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Last Time - Ariana Grande:

[Intro]
G C Em C Am C Em C Em C Em Am D

[Verse 1]
G
I was a liar
      C
I gave into the fire
     Em
I know I should've fought it
      Am                        D
At least I'm being honest
G
Feel like a failure
            C
'Cause I know that I failed you
        Em
I should've done you better
              Am                         D
'Cause you don't want a liar (come on)

[Pre-Chorus]
               G                                      Em
And I know, and I know, and I know
                                  C                                            Am           G
She gives you everything but, boy, I couldn't give it to you
              G                                       Em
And I know, and I know, and I know
                                C
That you got everything
     Am                                    G
But I got nothing here without you

[Chorus]
       G            Em
So one last time
                 C                            Am               D
I need to be the one who takes you home
G                 Em
One more time
                      C                 Am        D
I promise after that, I'll let you go
G                      Em                    C                    D
Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart
G                  Em                       C                 D
All I really care is you wake up in my arms
G              Em
One last time
                  C                            Am              D
I need to be the one who takes you home

[Verse 2]
G
I don't deserve it
       C
I know I don't deserve it
        Em
But stay with me a minute
      Am                         D
I swear I'll make it worth it
G
Can't you forgive me?
         C
At least just temporarily
     Em
I know that this is my fault
        Am                      D
I should've been more careful (come on)

[Pre-Chorus]
               G                                       Em
And I know, and I know, and I know
                                   C                                          Am            G
She gives you everything but, boy, I couldn't give it to you
               G                                      Em
And I know, and I know, and I know
                                C
That you got everything
     Am                       G                             D
But I got nothing here without you, baby

[Chorus]
       G            Em
So one last time
                 C                             Am              D
I need to be the one who takes you home
G                  Em
One more time
                     C                  Am        D
I promise after that, I'll let you go
G                     Em                      C                    D
Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart
G                 Em                        C                 D
All I really care is you wake up in my arms
G              Em
One last time
                  C                           Am              D
I need to be the one who takes you home

[Bridge]
       G                        Em
I know I shouldn't fight it
        G                          C
At least I'm being honest
         Em                      Am
But stay with me a minute
      C                            D
I swear I'll make it worth it
            C                                    Am     G
'Cause I don't want to be without you


[Chorus]
       G            Em
So one last time
                 C                             Am             D
I need to be the one who takes you home
G                 Em
One more time
                      C                Am         D
I promise after that, I'll let you go
G                      Em                    C                     D
Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart
G                 Em                        C                 D
All I really care is you wake up in my arms
G              Em
One last time
                 C                             Am             D
I need to be the one who takes you home

G              Em
One last time
                 C                             Am             D
I need to be the one who takes you home

