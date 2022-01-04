Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One Last Time - Ariana Grande: I Need To Be The One Who Takes You Home
Lirik video One Last Time - Ariana Grande telah ditonton 396 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,7 juta.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Last Time - Ariana Grande di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu One Last Time telah dirilis Ariana Grande 6 tahun lalu di kanal Youtubenya.
Lirik video One Last Time - Ariana Grande telah ditonton 396 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,7 juta.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Janji Kita - Nuca & Mahalini: Janji Kita Berdua Semoga Selamanya
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Youre Gonna Live Forever In Me: Ill Guarantee, Just Wait and See
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Last Time - Ariana Grande:
[Intro]
G C Em C Am C Em C Em C Em Am D
[Verse 1]
G
I was a liar
C
I gave into the fire
Em
I know I should've fought it
Am D
At least I'm being honest
G
Feel like a failure
C
'Cause I know that I failed you
Em
I should've done you better
Am D
'Cause you don't want a liar (come on)
[Pre-Chorus]
G Em
And I know, and I know, and I know
C Am G
She gives you everything but, boy, I couldn't give it to you
G Em
And I know, and I know, and I know
C
That you got everything
Am G
But I got nothing here without you
[Chorus]
G Em
So one last time
C Am D
I need to be the one who takes you home
G Em
One more time
C Am D
I promise after that, I'll let you go
G Em C D
Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart
G Em C D
All I really care is you wake up in my arms
G Em
One last time
C Am D
I need to be the one who takes you home
[Verse 2]
G
I don't deserve it
C
I know I don't deserve it
Em
But stay with me a minute
Am D
I swear I'll make it worth it
G
Can't you forgive me?
C
At least just temporarily
Em
I know that this is my fault
Am D
I should've been more careful (come on)
[Pre-Chorus]
G Em
And I know, and I know, and I know
C Am G
She gives you everything but, boy, I couldn't give it to you
G Em
And I know, and I know, and I know
C
That you got everything
Am G D
But I got nothing here without you, baby
[Chorus]
G Em
So one last time
C Am D
I need to be the one who takes you home
G Em
One more time
C Am D
I promise after that, I'll let you go
G Em C D
Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart
G Em C D
All I really care is you wake up in my arms
G Em
One last time
C Am D
I need to be the one who takes you home
[Bridge]
G Em
I know I shouldn't fight it
G C
At least I'm being honest
Em Am
But stay with me a minute
C D
I swear I'll make it worth it
C Am G
'Cause I don't want to be without you
[Chorus]
G Em
So one last time
C Am D
I need to be the one who takes you home
G Em
One more time
C Am D
I promise after that, I'll let you go
G Em C D
Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart
G Em C D
All I really care is you wake up in my arms
G Em
One last time
C Am D
I need to be the one who takes you home
G Em
One last time
C Am D
I need to be the one who takes you home
(Tribunnews.com)