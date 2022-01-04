Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One Last Time - Ariana Grande: I Need To Be The One Who Takes You Home

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Last Time - Ariana Grande di dalam artikel ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Last Time - Ariana Grande:

[Intro]

G C Em C Am C Em C Em C Em Am D

[Verse 1]

G

I was a liar

C

I gave into the fire

Em

I know I should've fought it

Am D

At least I'm being honest

G

Feel like a failure

C

'Cause I know that I failed you

Em

I should've done you better

Am D

'Cause you don't want a liar (come on)



[Pre-Chorus]

G Em

And I know, and I know, and I know

C Am G

She gives you everything but, boy, I couldn't give it to you

G Em

And I know, and I know, and I know

C

That you got everything

Am G

But I got nothing here without you



[Chorus]

G Em

So one last time

C Am D

I need to be the one who takes you home

G Em

One more time

C Am D

I promise after that, I'll let you go

G Em C D

Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart

G Em C D

All I really care is you wake up in my arms

G Em

One last time

C Am D

I need to be the one who takes you home



[Verse 2]

G

I don't deserve it

C

I know I don't deserve it

Em

But stay with me a minute

Am D

I swear I'll make it worth it

G

Can't you forgive me?

C

At least just temporarily

Em

I know that this is my fault

Am D

I should've been more careful (come on)



[Pre-Chorus]

G Em

And I know, and I know, and I know

C Am G

She gives you everything but, boy, I couldn't give it to you

G Em

And I know, and I know, and I know

C

That you got everything

Am G D

But I got nothing here without you, baby



[Chorus]

G Em

So one last time

C Am D

I need to be the one who takes you home

G Em

One more time

C Am D

I promise after that, I'll let you go

G Em C D

Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart

G Em C D

All I really care is you wake up in my arms

G Em

One last time

C Am D

I need to be the one who takes you home



[Bridge]

G Em

I know I shouldn't fight it

G C

At least I'm being honest

Em Am

But stay with me a minute

C D

I swear I'll make it worth it

C Am G

'Cause I don't want to be without you





[Chorus]

G Em

So one last time

C Am D

I need to be the one who takes you home

G Em

One more time

C Am D

I promise after that, I'll let you go

G Em C D

Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart

G Em C D

All I really care is you wake up in my arms

G Em

One last time

C Am D

I need to be the one who takes you home



G Em

One last time

C Am D

I need to be the one who takes you home

