Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me: I'll Guarantee, Just Wait and See

Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me dirilis pada 20 Januari 2017. Musik video lagu ini telah disaksikan lebih dari 19 juta kali di YouTube.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me: I'll Guarantee, Just Wait and See
Instagram @johnmayer
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me yang dinyanyikan John Mayer, selengkapnya dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM -  Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me yang dinyanyikan John Mayer.

Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me dirilis pada 20 Januari 2017.

Hingga Selasa (4/1/2022), musik video You're Gonna Live Forever In Me telah disaksikan lebih dari 19 juta kali di YouTube.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me - John Mayer:

[Intro] [Whistle]

G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7

Em A

C G

Am7 D7

[Verse 1]

    G   G/F#                         G7  G/E
A great big bang and dinosaurs

  C                    Cm7
Fiery raining meteors

     Em                     A
It all ends unfortunately

[Chorus]
          C                                       G
But you're gonna live forever in me

 Am  Am7                       D D7
I'll guarantee,   just wait and see

[Verse 2]

     G    G/F#        G7           G/E
Parts of me were made by you

          C                         Cm7
And planets keep their distance too

             Em                               A
The moon's got a grip on the sea

[Chorus]
          C                                        G
And you're gonna live forever in me

 Am Am7                 D    D7
I guarantee, it's your destiny

 
[Verse 3]

   G     G/F#     G7     G/E
Life is full of sweet mistakes

          C                        Cm7
And love's an honest one to make

      Em                                A
Time leaves no fruit on the tree

[Chorus]

           C                                     G
And you're gonna live forever in me

 Am Am7               D  D7
I guarantee, it's just meant to be

[Instrumental]

G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7

Em A

C G

Am7 D7

[Verse 4]

     G             G/F#        G7      G/E
And when the pastor asks the pews

            C                      Cdim7
From reasons he can't marry you

    Em                               A
I'll keep my word and my seat

[Chorus 1]

          C                                       G
But you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7                     D    D7
I'll guarantee, just wait and see

[Outro] [Whistle]
D D7
D D7
D D7

