Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me: I'll Guarantee, Just Wait and See

Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me dirilis pada 20 Januari 2017.

Hingga Selasa (4/1/2022), musik video You're Gonna Live Forever In Me telah disaksikan lebih dari 19 juta kali di YouTube.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me - John Mayer:

[Intro] [Whistle]

G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7

Em A

C G

Am7 D7

[Verse 1]

G G/F# G7 G/E

A great big bang and dinosaurs

C Cm7

Fiery raining meteors

Em A

It all ends unfortunately

[Chorus]

C G

But you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I'll guarantee, just wait and see

[Verse 2]

G G/F# G7 G/E

Parts of me were made by you

C Cm7

And planets keep their distance too

Em A

The moon's got a grip on the sea

[Chorus]

C G

And you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I guarantee, it's your destiny



[Verse 3]

G G/F# G7 G/E

Life is full of sweet mistakes

C Cm7

And love's an honest one to make

Em A

Time leaves no fruit on the tree

[Chorus]

C G

And you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I guarantee, it's just meant to be

[Instrumental]

G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7

Em A

C G

Am7 D7

[Verse 4]

G G/F# G7 G/E

And when the pastor asks the pews

C Cdim7

From reasons he can't marry you

Em A

I'll keep my word and my seat

[Chorus 1]

C G

But you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I'll guarantee, just wait and see

[Outro] [Whistle]

D D7

D D7

D D7

