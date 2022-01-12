Chord Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery: Oh, Baby I am a Wreck When I'm Without You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Line Without a Hook dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Line Without a Hook dipopulekan oleh penyanyi Ricky Montgomery.

Dirilis pada 2016, video klip Line Without a Hook tayang di YouTube pribadi Ricky Montgomery sejak 11 Februari 2021.

Hingga Rabu (12/1/2022), video klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 5,4 juta kali.

Bahkan lagu ini tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: oh baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you.

Chord Gitar Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery:

[Verse]

G Em

I don't really give a damn about the way you touch me when we're alone

C D

You can hold my hand if no one's home

G Em

Do you like it when I'm away?

C D

If I went and hurt my body, baby, would you love me the same?

G Em

I can feel all my bones coming back and I'm craving motion

C D

Mama never really learned how to live by herself

G Em C D

It's a curse and it's growing; you're a pond and I'm an ocean

G Em C D G

All my emotions feel like explosions when you are around

Em C D

And I've found a way to kill the sound

[Reff]

G Em C

Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you

D G

I need you here to stay

Em C

I broke all my bones that day I found you

D G

Crying at the lake

Em C D

Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden?

G Em C D G Em C

Oh, and if I could take it all back I swear that I would pull you from the tide

[Verse]

D G

Oh woah woah woah I said no

Em

I said no

C D

Listen close: it's a no

G Em

The wind is a'poundin' on my back

C D

And I've found hope in a heart attack

G Em

Oh, at last it is passed

C D G

Now I've got it and you can't have it

[Reff]

G Em C

Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you

D G

I need you here to stay

Em C

I broke all my bones that day I found you

D G

Crying at the lake

Em C D

Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden?

G Em C D

Oh, and if I could take it all back I swear that I would pull you from the

[Bridge]

Am G Bm Am G Em

Tiiiiiiiide, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh.

Am G Bm Am G Bm

Darlin, when I'm fast asleep I've seen this person watching me sayin,

Am G Bm Am D G Em C D

"Is it worth it? Is it worth it? Tell me is it worth it?"

G Em C D G Em

Ohhhhhhh, cause there is something and there is nothing



C D

There is nothing in between

G Em C D

And, in my eyes, there is a tiny dancer watching over me

G Em C D

He's singin' "she's a, she's a lady" and I am just a boy

G Em C D G

He's singing "she's a, she's a lady" and I am just a line without a (hook)

[Outro]

G Em C

Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you

D G

I need you here to stay

Em C

I broke all my bones that day I found you

D G

Crying at the lake

Em C D

Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden?

G Em C D G

Oh, and if I could take it all back I swear that I would pull you from the tide

Video Klip Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery:

