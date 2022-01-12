Chord Gitar
Chord Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery: Oh, Baby I am a Wreck When I'm Without You
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Line Without a Hook oleh penyanyi Ricky Montgomery dalam artikel berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Line Without a Hook dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu Line Without a Hook dipopulekan oleh penyanyi Ricky Montgomery.
Dirilis pada 2016, video klip Line Without a Hook tayang di YouTube pribadi Ricky Montgomery sejak 11 Februari 2021.
Hingga Rabu (12/1/2022), video klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 5,4 juta kali.
Bahkan lagu ini tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: oh baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you.
Chord Gitar Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery:
[Verse]
G Em
I don't really give a damn about the way you touch me when we're alone
C D
You can hold my hand if no one's home
G Em
Do you like it when I'm away?
C D
If I went and hurt my body, baby, would you love me the same?
G Em
I can feel all my bones coming back and I'm craving motion
C D
Mama never really learned how to live by herself
G Em C D
It's a curse and it's growing; you're a pond and I'm an ocean
G Em C D G
All my emotions feel like explosions when you are around
Em C D
And I've found a way to kill the sound
[Reff]
G Em C
Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you
D G
I need you here to stay
Em C
I broke all my bones that day I found you
D G
Crying at the lake
Em C D
Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden?
G Em C D G Em C
Oh, and if I could take it all back I swear that I would pull you from the tide
[Verse]
D G
Oh woah woah woah I said no
Em
I said no
C D
Listen close: it's a no
G Em
The wind is a'poundin' on my back
C D
And I've found hope in a heart attack
G Em
Oh, at last it is passed
C D G
Now I've got it and you can't have it
[Reff]
G Em C
Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you
D G
I need you here to stay
Em C
I broke all my bones that day I found you
D G
Crying at the lake
Em C D
Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden?
G Em C D
Oh, and if I could take it all back I swear that I would pull you from the
[Bridge]
Am G Bm Am G Em
Tiiiiiiiide, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh.
Am G Bm Am G Bm
Darlin, when I'm fast asleep I've seen this person watching me sayin,
Am G Bm Am D G Em C D
"Is it worth it? Is it worth it? Tell me is it worth it?"
G Em C D G Em
Ohhhhhhh, cause there is something and there is nothing
C D
There is nothing in between
G Em C D
And, in my eyes, there is a tiny dancer watching over me
G Em C D
He's singin' "she's a, she's a lady" and I am just a boy
G Em C D G
He's singing "she's a, she's a lady" and I am just a line without a (hook)
[Outro]
G Em C
Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you
D G
I need you here to stay
Em C
I broke all my bones that day I found you
D G
Crying at the lake
Em C D
Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden?
G Em C D G
Oh, and if I could take it all back I swear that I would pull you from the tide
Video Klip Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery:
