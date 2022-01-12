Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery: Oh, Baby I am a Wreck When I'm Without You

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Line Without a Hook oleh penyanyi Ricky Montgomery dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery: Oh, Baby I am a Wreck When I'm Without You
Pixabay/Free-Photos
Ilustrasi Chord Gitar 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Line Without a Hook dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Line Without a Hook dipopulekan oleh penyanyi Ricky Montgomery.

Dirilis pada 2016, video klip Line Without a Hook tayang di YouTube pribadi Ricky Montgomery sejak 11 Februari 2021.

Hingga Rabu (12/1/2022), video klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 5,4 juta kali.

Bahkan lagu ini tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: oh baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Januari - Glenn Fredly: Kasihku, Sampai di Sini Kisah Kita

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Sri Minggat - Denny Caknan feat Danang, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Chord Gitar Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery:

[Verse]

                                                                     G                               Em
I don't really give a damn about the way you touch me when we're alone
   C                        D
You can hold my hand if no one's home
G                          Em
Do you like it when I'm away?
                            C                                                          D
If I went and hurt my body, baby, would you love me the same?
                          G                                        Em
I can feel all my bones coming back and I'm craving motion
C                                                    D
Mama never really learned how to live by herself
          G                 Em                        C                       D
It's a curse and it's growing; you're a pond and I'm an ocean
G        Em           C             D                                   G
All my emotions feel like explosions when you are around
        Em              C                    D
And I've found a way to kill the sound

[Reff]

       G                  Em                           C
Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you
   D                        G 
I need you here to stay
                      Em                       C
I broke all my bones that day I found you
D                   G
Crying at the lake
                             Em                        C                         D
Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden?
              G                           Em                      C          D                         G Em C
Oh, and if I could take it all back I swear that I would pull you from the tide

[Verse]

D                                         G
Oh woah woah woah I said no
           Em
I said no
               C           D
Listen close: it's a no
       G                           Em
The wind is a'poundin' on my back
              C                       D
And I've found hope in a heart attack
           G           Em
Oh, at last it is passed
              C                     D             G
Now I've got it and you can't have it

[Reff]

       G                 Em                            C
Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you
  D                         G
I need you here to stay
                       Em                    C
I broke all my bones that day I found you
D                   G
Crying at the lake
                             Em                       C                        D
Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden?
             G                            Em                     C           D
Oh, and if I could take it all back I swear that I would pull you from the

[Bridge]

Am  G Bm Am                    G          Em
Tiiiiiiiide, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh.
Am                     G    Bm              Am                    G            Bm
Darlin, when I'm fast asleep I've seen this person watching me sayin,
Am                 G     Bm          Am             D       G Em C D
"Is it worth it? Is it worth it? Tell me is it worth it?"
G Em C D                          G                                  Em
Ohhhhhhh, cause there is something and there is nothing

 
              C              D
There is nothing in between
                    G                    Em             C                     D
And, in my eyes, there is a tiny dancer watching over me
                      G                   Em          C                D
He's singin' "she's a, she's a lady" and I am just a boy
                       G                    Em         C                 D                   G
He's singing "she's a, she's a lady" and I am just a line without a (hook)

[Outro]

       G                 Em                             C
Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you
  D                         G
I need you here to stay
                       Em                     C
I broke all my bones that day I found you
D                   G
Crying at the lake
                               Em                      C                       D
Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden?
              G                            Em                    C           D                          G
Oh, and if I could take it all back I swear that I would pull you from the tide

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Menjadi Dia - Tiara Andini: Aku Hanya Aku yang Sederhana

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Memories - Maroon 5: Cause the Drinks Bring Back All the Memories

Video Klip Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery:

Simak chord gitar lainnya

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery
Chord Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery
Lirik Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery
Ricky Montgomery
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan